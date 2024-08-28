Angelina Jolie Wore the Boot Micro-Trend the Chicest People Are Buying

Angelina Jolie just descended upon the Venice Film Festival wearing the most Angelina Jolie thing of all to be wearing in August: a short-sleeve trench coat. The summer heat may not have dissipated just yet (the average heat in Venice this week is around 90 degrees), but if her shoes are any indication, she's ready for fall's arrival.

Instead of a pair of more heat-friendly sandals, Jolie chose to wear a pair of high black leather boots with her trench. And if you look closely, you'll see that the boots have a wraparound belt detail. Plain riding boots are chic, but I think we can all agree that belt-detail riding boots are even chicer and will make your outfit look rich.

After Prada convinced us all that we needed a belt-detail bag earlier this year, it's no surprise that the equestrian-inspired trend has made its way to footwear. So if you're ready to give this classic Angelina Jolie-approved trend a whirl, keep scrolling to shop belt-detail boots for your own fall wardrobe.

Angelina wearing a trench coat and boots

(Image credit: Jacopo Raule/Getty Images)

On Angelina Jolie: Dior coat

Shop Belt-Detail Riding Boots

Loeffler Randall, Solana 100MM Leather Knee-High Boots
Loeffler Randall
Solana 100MM Leather Knee-High Boots

Frye, Melissa Belted Tall Boots
Frye
Melissa Belted Tall Boots

Milan Flat Boots
Larroude
Milan Flat Boots

Gaelle Knee Boot
Reformation
Gaelle Knee Boots

Aldo, Loreina Riding Boots
Aldo
Loreina Riding Boots

Polo Ralph Lauren, Leather Riding Boots
Polo Ralph Lauren
Leather Riding Boots

Knee High Riding Boot
Prada
Knee High Riding Boot

Buckles Leather Boots
Mango
Buckles Leather Boots

Jane Buckle Boots 60mm
Paris Texas
Jane Buckle Boots 60mm

Tanner Knee High Riding Boot
Bernardo Footwear
Tanner Knee High Riding Boots

Joanel Knee High Boot
Vince Camuto
Joanel Knee High Boot

