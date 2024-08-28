Angelina Jolie Wore the Boot Micro-Trend the Chicest People Are Buying

Angelina Jolie just descended upon the Venice Film Festival wearing the most Angelina Jolie thing of all to be wearing in August: a short-sleeve trench coat. The summer heat may not have dissipated just yet (the average heat in Venice this week is around 90 degrees), but if her shoes are any indication, she's ready for fall's arrival.

Instead of a pair of more heat-friendly sandals, Jolie chose to wear a pair of high black leather boots with her trench. And if you look closely, you'll see that the boots have a wraparound belt detail. Plain riding boots are chic, but I think we can all agree that belt-detail riding boots are even chicer and will make your outfit look rich.

After Prada convinced us all that we needed a belt-detail bag earlier this year, it's no surprise that the equestrian-inspired trend has made its way to footwear. So if you're ready to give this classic Angelina Jolie-approved trend a whirl, keep scrolling to shop belt-detail boots for your own fall wardrobe.

(Image credit: Jacopo Raule/Getty Images)

On Angelina Jolie: Dior coat

