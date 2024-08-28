Angelina Jolie Wore the Boot Micro-Trend the Chicest People Are Buying
Angelina Jolie just descended upon the Venice Film Festival wearing the most Angelina Jolie thing of all to be wearing in August: a short-sleeve trench coat. The summer heat may not have dissipated just yet (the average heat in Venice this week is around 90 degrees), but if her shoes are any indication, she's ready for fall's arrival.
Instead of a pair of more heat-friendly sandals, Jolie chose to wear a pair of high black leather boots with her trench. And if you look closely, you'll see that the boots have a wraparound belt detail. Plain riding boots are chic, but I think we can all agree that belt-detail riding boots are even chicer and will make your outfit look rich.
After Prada convinced us all that we needed a belt-detail bag earlier this year, it's no surprise that the equestrian-inspired trend has made its way to footwear. So if you're ready to give this classic Angelina Jolie-approved trend a whirl, keep scrolling to shop belt-detail boots for your own fall wardrobe.
On Angelina Jolie: Dior coat
Shop Belt-Detail Riding Boots
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
-
Kaia Gerber Found the Perfect Boot Trend to Wear With a Micro Minidress
Problem solved.
By Allyson Payer
-
Sydney Sweeney Just Wore Shorts With What Will Be Fall's Biggest Boot Trend
One to know.
By Natalie Munro
-
Emily Ratajkowski Wore Fall's Biggest Boot Trend With Micro Shorts for a Flight
A trendy airport outfit indeed.
By Allyson Payer
-
If a Stylish Italian Woman Shopped the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, These 30 Chic Pieces Would Catch Her Eye
These are bound to sell out.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Angelina Jolie Wore the Classic Bag Trend I'd Pick Over a Birkin
It's true.
By Eliza Huber
-
Olivia Rodrigo Just Found the Next It Shoes to Wear With Dresses
They're fresher than Western boots.
By Allyson Payer
-
J.Lo Wore the Classic Two-Item Outfit That Looks Elegant Every Single Time
The Birkin helps.
By Eliza Huber
-
The Nordstrom Spring Sale Has So Many Chic Shoes—I'm Losing It Over These Finds
Good luck picking just one.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes