Bella Hadid Wore the Pants Trend L.A.’s Chicest Women Wear Instead of Skinny Jeans

As fashion editors, we get numerous questions regarding current trends and styles. Recently, one topic has emerged more than others: the fate of skinny jeans. While we suspect they may be staging a comeback, it’s clear that fashion icons like Bella Hadid are gravitating toward a chic alternative: leather pants.

Today, while in New York City, Hadid—who had a viral cameo in the first episode of Yellowstone's season 5—made a striking statement in an all-black ensemble. Her outfit comprised an oversize wool coat, a silk blouse, a Saint Laurent belt, and kitten-heel boots. However, the star of her look was undoubtedly the shiny leather pants that exuded sophistication and edge.

(Image credit: Image Direct)

On Bella Hadid: Saint Laurent Cassandra Belt ($475)

Hadid isn't alone in her preference for leather pants this season; an array of fashion people, particularly those in L.A., are also embracing this winter staple. Take Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, for instance. This week, she was spotted at a holiday event, looking effortlessly chic in wide-leg leather pants. She complemented her look with an oversize tuxedo blazer, a sheer bodysuit, and open-toe heels, perfectly balancing refinement with a modern twist.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Rosie Huntington-Whiteley: Saint Laurent Tuxedo Jacket in Grain De Poudre ($3300); Alaïa Jersey Rhinestone-Embellished Bodysuit ($2150); Bottega Veneta Leather Rounded Leg Pants ($5700); Gianvito Rossi Camnero Crystal-Embellished Suede Sandals ($1455)

Leather pants are a sleek and expensive-looking style that's "in" every winter, so it makes sense that women in and out of L.A. are gravitating toward them right now. If you want to achieve that same elegant look this season, keep scrolling to shop similar pairs to those worn by Huntington-Whiteley and Hadid.

Shop the best leather pants

Open Edit Faux Leather Wide Leg Pants $90 SHOP NOW These look so similar to the Bottega Veneta pair Rosie Huntington-Whiteley just wore.

H&M Straight Coated Pants $35 SHOP NOW Your friends won't believe you got these from H&M.

AGOLDE Ren High Waist Ankle Wide Leg Leather Blend Pants $298 SHOP NOW Style with black pumps and a fitted blazer.

STELLA MCCARTNEY + Net Sustain Vegetarian Leather Straight-Leg Pants $850 SHOP NOW We're big fans of Stella McCartney's vegetarian leather.

MANGO Leather-Effect Skinny Pants $90 SHOP NOW Wear these out at night with a tank top and a cropped jacket.

ZARA Jogger Pants $46 SHOP NOW If you thought leather pants were uncomfortable, then you have never tried this pair.

MOTHER The Half-Pipe Cargo Nerdy $395 SHOP NOW How chic.

AGOLDE 90's Pinch Waist Long $298 SHOP NOW A fashion girl's favorite.

Denim Forum The Farrah Hi-Rise Wide Jeans $148 SHOP NOW Hurry, these are selling out quickly!