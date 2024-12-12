Bella Hadid Wore the Pants Trend L.A.’s Chicest Women Wear Instead of Skinny Jeans
As fashion editors, we get numerous questions regarding current trends and styles. Recently, one topic has emerged more than others: the fate of skinny jeans. While we suspect they may be staging a comeback, it’s clear that fashion icons like Bella Hadid are gravitating toward a chic alternative: leather pants.
Today, while in New York City, Hadid—who had a viral cameo in the first episode of Yellowstone's season 5—made a striking statement in an all-black ensemble. Her outfit comprised an oversize wool coat, a silk blouse, a Saint Laurent belt, and kitten-heel boots. However, the star of her look was undoubtedly the shiny leather pants that exuded sophistication and edge.
On Bella Hadid: Saint Laurent Cassandra Belt ($475)
Hadid isn't alone in her preference for leather pants this season; an array of fashion people, particularly those in L.A., are also embracing this winter staple. Take Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, for instance. This week, she was spotted at a holiday event, looking effortlessly chic in wide-leg leather pants. She complemented her look with an oversize tuxedo blazer, a sheer bodysuit, and open-toe heels, perfectly balancing refinement with a modern twist.
On Rosie Huntington-Whiteley: Saint Laurent Tuxedo Jacket in Grain De Poudre ($3300); Alaïa Jersey Rhinestone-Embellished Bodysuit ($2150); Bottega Veneta Leather Rounded Leg Pants ($5700); Gianvito Rossi Camnero Crystal-Embellished Suede Sandals ($1455)
Leather pants are a sleek and expensive-looking style that's "in" every winter, so it makes sense that women in and out of L.A. are gravitating toward them right now. If you want to achieve that same elegant look this season, keep scrolling to shop similar pairs to those worn by Huntington-Whiteley and Hadid.
Shop the best leather pants
These look so similar to the Bottega Veneta pair Rosie Huntington-Whiteley just wore.
Style with black pumps and a fitted blazer.
We're big fans of Stella McCartney's vegetarian leather.
If you thought leather pants were uncomfortable, then you have never tried this pair.
A great way to implement the chocolate brown color trend into your winter wardrobe.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.
