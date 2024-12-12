Bella Hadid Wore the Pants Trend L.A.’s Chicest Women Wear Instead of Skinny Jeans

As fashion editors, we get numerous questions regarding current trends and styles. Recently, one topic has emerged more than others: the fate of skinny jeans. While we suspect they may be staging a comeback, it’s clear that fashion icons like Bella Hadid are gravitating toward a chic alternative: leather pants.

Today, while in New York City, Hadid—who had a viral cameo in the first episode of Yellowstone's season 5—made a striking statement in an all-black ensemble. Her outfit comprised an oversize wool coat, a silk blouse, a Saint Laurent belt, and kitten-heel boots. However, the star of her look was undoubtedly the shiny leather pants that exuded sophistication and edge.

Bella Hadid wears a black wool coat, black blouse, black leather pants, black boots, and black hermes bag.

(Image credit: Image Direct)

On Bella Hadid: Saint Laurent Cassandra Belt ($475)

Hadid isn't alone in her preference for leather pants this season; an array of fashion people, particularly those in L.A., are also embracing this winter staple. Take Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, for instance. This week, she was spotted at a holiday event, looking effortlessly chic in wide-leg leather pants. She complemented her look with an oversize tuxedo blazer, a sheer bodysuit, and open-toe heels, perfectly balancing refinement with a modern twist.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Negin Mirsalehi attend the Gisou Holiday Pop Up on December 10, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Hoda Davaine/ Dave Benett/Getty Images for Gisou)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Rosie Huntington-Whiteley: Saint Laurent Tuxedo Jacket in Grain De Poudre ($3300); Alaïa Jersey Rhinestone-Embellished Bodysuit ($2150); Bottega Veneta Leather Rounded Leg Pants ($5700); Gianvito Rossi Camnero Crystal-Embellished Suede Sandals ($1455)

Leather pants are a sleek and expensive-looking style that's "in" every winter, so it makes sense that women in and out of L.A. are gravitating toward them right now. If you want to achieve that same elegant look this season, keep scrolling to shop similar pairs to those worn by Huntington-Whiteley and Hadid.

Shop the best leather pants

Faux Leather Wide Leg Pants
Open Edit
Faux Leather Wide Leg Pants

These look so similar to the Bottega Veneta pair Rosie Huntington-Whiteley just wore.

Straight Coated Pants
H&M
Straight Coated Pants

Your friends won't believe you got these from H&M.

Ren High Waist Ankle Wide Leg Leather Blend Pants
AGOLDE
Ren High Waist Ankle Wide Leg Leather Blend Pants

Style with black pumps and a fitted blazer.

+ Net Sustain Vegetarian Leather Straight-Leg Pants
STELLA MCCARTNEY
+ Net Sustain Vegetarian Leather Straight-Leg Pants

We're big fans of Stella McCartney's vegetarian leather.

Leather-Effect Skinny Pants - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Leather-Effect Skinny Pants

Wear these out at night with a tank top and a cropped jacket.

Jogger Pants
ZARA
Jogger Pants

If you thought leather pants were uncomfortable, then you have never tried this pair.

The Half-Pipe Cargo Nerdy
MOTHER
The Half-Pipe Cargo Nerdy

How chic.

90's Pinch Waist Long
AGOLDE
90's Pinch Waist Long

A fashion girl's favorite.

The Farrah Hi-Rise Wide Jean
Denim Forum
The Farrah Hi-Rise Wide Jeans

Hurry, these are selling out quickly!

We the Free Misha Vegan Pants
We The Free
Misha Vegan Pants

A great way to implement the chocolate brown color trend into your winter wardrobe.

Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.

