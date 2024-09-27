Your All-Black Outfits Will Look 100x More Interesting With This Underrated Fall Trend
Everyone who attends Paris Fashion Week grapples with the question of what to wear. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley could have her pick of the designer litter, but this season she decided to try something different and wear her very own design. Photographed in the City of Light, Huntington-Whiteley wore three pieces from her new collaboration with Wardrobe.NYC. Her Web Tights ($250) stood out to me because they add so much texture and visual interest to her all-black outfit. RHW's collab is priced at a premium, but I found several other options starting at just $15.
“The ethos of Wardrobe.NYC has always resonated with my style, which focuses on quality and longevity, and that’s why I’ve been a fan of the brand since its conception in 2018,” Huntington-Whiteley said in a press release. “I’ve always believed that investment pieces can elevate a look, so working together was a seamless alignment from the beginning.” Scroll down to see how her fishnet tights livened up her all-black outfit.
On Rosie Huntington-Whiteley: Wardrobe.NYC x RHW Bodysuit ($350), Sculpted Skirt ($650), and Web Tights ($250)
Shop Rosie's Exact Tights
Shop More Fishnet Tights
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 13 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible. Outside of work, she loves tennis, classic rock, traveling, and smothering her dog with affection.