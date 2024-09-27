Your All-Black Outfits Will Look 100x More Interesting With This Underrated Fall Trend

Everyone who attends Paris Fashion Week grapples with the question of what to wear. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley could have her pick of the designer litter, but this season she decided to try something different and wear her very own design. Photographed in the City of Light, Huntington-Whiteley wore three pieces from her new collaboration with Wardrobe.NYC. Her Web Tights ($250) stood out to me because they add so much texture and visual interest to her all-black outfit. RHW's collab is priced at a premium, but I found several other options starting at just $15.

“The ethos of Wardrobe.NYC has always resonated with my style, which focuses on quality and longevity, and that’s why I’ve been a fan of the brand since its conception in 2018,” Huntington-Whiteley said in a press release. “I’ve always believed that investment pieces can elevate a look, so working together was a seamless alignment from the beginning.” Scroll down to see how her fishnet tights livened up her all-black outfit.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Rosie Huntington-Whiteley: Wardrobe.NYC x RHW Bodysuit ($350), Sculpted Skirt ($650), and Web Tights ($250)

