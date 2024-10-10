Forget Black—Fashion People Are Buying Leather Jackets in This Rich-Looking Color Instead
There's something inherently cool and timeless about wearing a leather jacket in fall. Effortlessly, it infuses a chic and relaxed energy into any cold-weather look. While black is the classic choice for leather jackets, this season, fashion people are embracing a rich and chic alternative: brown.
Less predictable than a classic black style but equally as chic, brown leather jackets are taking off. We've seen them on style muses, from Paris to New York City, who have been pairing them with everything from maxi skirts and flats to denim and sneakers. No matter whether these women have opted for a casual or dressy look, each time, the brown leather jacket has instantly made the ensemble feel more pared-back, elegant, and wearable, which can be attributed to the softer hue.
Beyond Instagram, celebrities are embracing brown leather jackets as a stylish alternative to traditional black leather, proving they make a great choice for those who typically prefer styling a lighter color palette. Case in point? Hailey Bieber was recently spotted wearing Saint Laurent's brown leather bomber jacket. She paired the piece with wide-leg trousers, an army-green baseball cap, brown satin square-toe mules, and Saint Laurent's black Le 5 à 7 shoulder bag, which she also owns in the leopard print.
On Hailey Bieber: Saint Laurent Bomber Jacket ($6500) and Le 5 à 7 Hobo Bag ($3450); '47 MLB Yankees Hat ($38)
It's no surprise that black leather jackets are stepping aside this fall. From handbags and accessories to footwear and clothing, the rich-looking deep brown is the standout shade of the season. This luxurious color mirrors the natural tones of the season, evoking images of fallen leaves, crackling bonfires, and steaming hot cocoa. Its inviting and cozy nature makes it a seamless addition to your fall wardrobe rotation.
So if you're eager to re-create Bieber's and other stylish fashion people's brown leather jacket outfits, look no further. I've curated a selection of the best brown leather jackets, including the style Bieber recently wore. The great news is that there's a wide variety of jacket silhouettes in vogue, ranging from classic biker to trendy bomber styles, so you're sure to find the perfect one among the options below.
Shop Hailey Bieber's brown leather jacket:
Shop our favorite brown leather jackets:
All chic fashion people are wearing short jackets this fall.
I want to re-create this head-to-toe chocolate-brown look.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City.
