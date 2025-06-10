I Have Proof—This Flat Shoe Instantly Elevates Both Baggy and Straight-Leg Jeans

From ultra baggy to sleek and streamlined, all types of denim look chicer styled with black ballet flats. Discover how Miley Cyrus and Laura Harrier wore the enduring combination below.

Images of Laura Harrier and Miley Cyrus elevating their straight-leg and baggy jeans with black leather ballet flats.
(Image credit: Backgrid, Getty)
Natalie Munro's avatar
By
published
in News

As much as jeans are a staple of my wardrobe, they're just not what I reach for when I want to look polished. That being said, I've come to realise that, with the right shoe pairing, even the slouchiest of denim can feel entirely elevated. Proving my point, Miley Cyrus and Laura Harrier were out this week in indisputably elegant jeans outfits, made all the more chic by the black leather ballet flats they both happened to reach for.

Miley Cyrus smartens her her baggy jeans with rounded-toe ballet flats, a black cardigan and a black leather handbag,.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Both selecting glossy leather ballerinas in the deep shade, Cyrus wore her flats with high-rise, slouchy jeans, a black cardigan, a large black handbag and dark sunglasses. While the pared-back colour palette certainly contributed towards her outfit's elegance, in my eyes, it was her smart flat-shoe choice that set it apart, bringing a sophisticated edge to her outfit that strappy sandals or trainers could honestly never match.

Taking a similar approach to her denim styling, Laura Harrier stepped out for a dog walk this week in a pair of high-rise, straight-leg jeans, made all the more chic by her black leather ballet flats pairing.

Laura Harrier walks her dog in L.A., wearing high-waisted, straight-leg jeans, black ballet flats and striped shirt. She carries a Hermes bag in her in her arm.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Perhaps for its association with French-girl style, a ballet flats-and-jeans combination will, in my opinion, always look chic. Comfortable, classy and perfect for daily wear, read on to discover my edit of the best jeans and ballet flats below.

SHOP JEANS AND BALLET FLATS:

Baggy High Jeans
H&M
Baggy High Jeans

These come in UK sizes 4—30.

Leather Ballet Flats – Black – Women – Arket Gb
Arket
Leather Ballet Flats

Black ballet flats are without a doubt the most versatile shoes in my wardrobe.

Trf Straight Baggy Mid-Waist Jeans
Zara
Baggy Mid-Waist Jeans

The belt loop detail at the back of the jeans mean that you can adjust these for a better fit.

Ballet Pumps
H&M
Ballet Pumps

These also come in seven other colours.

Low Curve Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
Agolde
Low Curve Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans

Agolde's jeans are fashion person's favourites.

Jolin
Vagabond
Jolin Ballet Flats

Style with white socks to give your look a preppy edge.

Jeans Z1975 Straight High-Waist Full Length
Zara
Straight High-Waist Full Length

Style with rounded-toe flats or wear with heeled sandals.

Agathe Low Ballerinas - Smooth Black - Smooth Ovine Leather - Sézane
Sézane
Agathe Low Ballerinas

These also come in red, leopard print and brown suede.

MANGO, Matilda Medium-Rise Straight-Fit Jeans - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Mango
Matilda Medium-Rise Straight-Fit Jeans

These also come in four other shades.

Elastic Leather Ballet Flats
The Row
Elastic Leather Ballet Flats

The Row's leather ballet flats are a fashion person's favourites.

Snow Straight Jeans – Vintage Blue – Women – Arket Gb
Arket
Snow Straight Jeans

Every great wardrobe starts with a pair of straight-leg jeans.

Tina Ballet Flat
Reformation
Tina Ballet Flat

The suede ballet flats trend is taking off this season.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸