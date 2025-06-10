I Have Proof—This Flat Shoe Instantly Elevates Both Baggy and Straight-Leg Jeans
From ultra baggy to sleek and streamlined, all types of denim look chicer styled with black ballet flats. Discover how Miley Cyrus and Laura Harrier wore the enduring combination below.
As much as jeans are a staple of my wardrobe, they're just not what I reach for when I want to look polished. That being said, I've come to realise that, with the right shoe pairing, even the slouchiest of denim can feel entirely elevated. Proving my point, Miley Cyrus and Laura Harrier were out this week in indisputably elegant jeans outfits, made all the more chic by the black leather ballet flats they both happened to reach for.
Both selecting glossy leather ballerinas in the deep shade, Cyrus wore her flats with high-rise, slouchy jeans, a black cardigan, a large black handbag and dark sunglasses. While the pared-back colour palette certainly contributed towards her outfit's elegance, in my eyes, it was her smart flat-shoe choice that set it apart, bringing a sophisticated edge to her outfit that strappy sandals or trainers could honestly never match.
Taking a similar approach to her denim styling, Laura Harrier stepped out for a dog walk this week in a pair of high-rise, straight-leg jeans, made all the more chic by her black leather ballet flats pairing.
Perhaps for its association with French-girl style, a ballet flats-and-jeans combination will, in my opinion, always look chic. Comfortable, classy and perfect for daily wear, read on to discover my edit of the best jeans and ballet flats below.
SHOP JEANS AND BALLET FLATS:
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
