At just 19 years old, Awa Fam was the youngest player to be drafted into the WNBA on Monday night, but that didn't stop her from being selected third overall by the Seattle Storm. The 6'4" center from Spain has already shown her worth on the international stage, competing in EuroCup Women and EuroLeague Women with the Spanish club team Valencia Basket, which she joined in 2021 (when she was 15). Now, she'll bring the skills she gained in Europe to the W—and her sleek European sense of style to the WNBA tunnel.
For the 2026 WNBA Draft, Fam teamed up with Courtney Mays, one of the most prominent stylists in the WNBA and NBA landscapes, having worked with everyone from the New York Liberty's Breanna Stewart to the "Point God," Chris Paul. Mays and Fam were connected through the latter's sports agency, CAA. "I'm always grateful when my friends and mentors there tap me for these big moments," Mays tells Who What Wear. "With Awa, once we met, it was very synergetic." Fam agrees. "Courtney and I connected very naturally throughout this process," she explains. "From the start, I felt like she really understood the vision—she took the time to ask about my preferences, and that connection felt important to me."
Finding the right stylist doesn't always happen the first time, but in this case, the partnership clicked, resulting in Fam walking the orange carpet at the draft in a beautiful draped dress by the Turkish resortwear brand Siedrés in the color of her country. The red dress featured various cutouts and ties that gave it its interesting shape and was made of a soft yet heavyweight fabric that allowed Fam to remain comfortable throughout the long evening.
Anyone who knows anything about the fitting process knows that rarely is the first thing you try on the one that makes it onto the carpet, and this wasn't an exceptional case. "We explored a range of looks for Awa, but this Shopbop piece by Turkish designer Siedrés immediately stood out for its effortless yet striking balance," Mays says. "The moment she put it on, her face lit up, and her whole energy shifted—that’s always the sign we’ve found something special in a fitting." According to Mays, they particularly liked the dress for her because of how authentically it represented Fam's natural style—which Fam describes as "effortless and clean"—while still being elevated enough for such a big moment in her life and career. "We wanted to find something that … made me feel confident walking into such an important night," Fam says. And they hit the nail on the head.
Scroll down for more from Awa Fam and her stylist, Courtney Mays, about Fam's look for the 2026 WNBA Draft.
How do you feel going into the draft?
Awa Fam: I feel amazing. This is incredible. I still can’t believe I’m here. It truly feels like a dream come true, and I’m so grateful. I’m also very proud to be representing my country and my people. Being here means so much, and it makes this moment even more special.
How did you and Courtney connect, and what's the styling process for the draft been like for you so far?
AF: Courtney and I connected very naturally throughout this process. From the start, I felt like she really understood the vision. She took the time to ask about my preferences, and that connection felt important to me.
What has been your styling approach for Awa tonight, one of the biggest nights of her career so far?
Courtney Mays: When I first met Awa, I was struck by her! She is, in fact, a supermodel. So much about my styling approach is about connecting with the person and understanding what fits and accentuates not only the physical but also the innate style sensibility. I want to instill confidence. We also wanted to use this moment as a platform to celebrate her Spanish background while also opening this new chapter in the W.
Talk me through the looks you pulled for Awa and how you both decided on this look? What about it stood out and felt right for tonight's occasion?
CM: We explored a range of looks for Awa, but this Shopbop piece by Turkish designer Siedrés immediately stood out for its effortless yet striking balance. The moment she put it on, her face lit up and her whole energy shifted—that’s always the sign we’ve found something special in a fitting. It felt authentic to her style while still being elevated enough for the occasion, which made it the perfect choice for tonight. Knowing how much Shopbop values athletes and stylists in the sports world, it was almost a given to work with them for this dress.
What made you choose this look? Tell me about it.
AF: The styling process has been really fun and exciting. We wanted to find something that felt authentic to who I am and made me feel confident walking into such an important night.
What are you most excited about for tonight? What about your rookie season in the WNBA?
AF: I’m most excited to be there and look over at my family at the table with me, along with the people who have been part of my journey. That’s going to be a really special moment. I just want to enjoy the night because I know it will be one of the best nights of my life. For my rookie season, I’m excited to learn about the league, grow as a player, and make a real impact on the game. I want to keep improving in the areas where I need to get better and continue developing every day. And of course, I want to help my team win. I’m very competitive, so that’s a big goal for me and something I’m really looking forward to.
How would you describe your style, both on the court and your personal style?
AF: On the court, I’d describe my style as competitive, intense, and versatile. I play with a lot of energy and passion. Off the court, my style is more effortless and clean. I’m drawn to pieces that feel feminine while still strong and confident. I love feeling beautiful while also being comfortable and true to myself.
Regarding the latter, do you plan to display it regularly in the tunnel?
AF: Definitely. I think fashion is a fun way to express personality and confidence. The tunnel is such a cool space to show that side of yourself, so I’m excited to have fun with it and bring my own style to the moment.
Generally speaking, with so much buzz around the W right now after the new CBA, free agency, new rookies, etc., do you have any predictions about fashion's role in the league this season and tunnel culture in 2026?
CM: I can only hope the conversation between sport and fashion continues to grow. We, as fans, understand athletes as arbiters and influencers of style and culture. I’m excited for the fashion world to continue and elevate that conversation even beyond the tunnel walks.
Photos from draft night live forever, it seems, always being pulled up in interviews and featured in articles even 20 years on. Is that something you thought about when helping Awa put together her look for tonight?
CM: As a stylist, this look is a bit more trend-forward than my usual choices, but I’m excited by that. I think the look strongly connects to her personal style sensibility today, and I love that this moment will be a time capsule for how we celebrate her new journey.
You've dressed WNBA athletes for a plethora of big moments, from the All-Star game to the Met Gala. What makes dressing someone for draft night particularly special?
CM: This moment is like opening the first chapter in a book series. I’m grateful and inspired to be a part of this process and often the first stylist they work with, the first time in glam or on a red carpet. It feels special! I’m like a proud big sister.
Eliza Huber is currently the Associate Editorial Director at Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2021 as a fashion editor after starting her career as a writer at Refinery29, where she worked for four years. During her time at WWW, she launched Go Sports, the publication's sports vertical, and published four (and counting) quarterly issues tied to the WNBA, Formula One, and more. She also created two franchises, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on new seasonal trends, up-and-coming designers, and celebrity style.