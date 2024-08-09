Anne Hathaway's Travel Dress Is Cute, Comfortable, and Controversial
I don’t know about you but I always struggle to figure out what to wear on summer travel days—especially if an airport is involved. The outfit needs to be very comfortable and you’re probably going to be hot then cold then hot again, so there’s that. Anne Hathaway decided to dress for the heat for a recent travel day she was photographed embarking on, opting for a pretty dress trend that I, for one, am not brave enough to wear for a flight.
The dress trend Hathaway chose was a white fit-and-flare midi dress, which she paired with sandals and a straw hat. If you’re going to wear a dress for a flight, this comfortable fit-and-flare style is the one to wear, but I don’t think I could ever wear an all-white dress for a travel day, as grime and spills are bound to encounter it. Regardless, she looks quite chic in the summery outfit, so you certainly can’t blame her for wearing it.
If you’re inspired to wear a fit-and-flare dress for your next travel day, keep scrolling to shop 12 of the best (non-white) contenders.
Shop Similar Styles
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
-
Julia Garner Broke the One Airport-Style Rule I Follow to a T Every Time I Travel
Take note for your next flight.
By Eliza Huber
-
11 Pretty Outfits All the European Girls Are Wearing on Vacation
Travel FOMO ahead.
By Allyson Payer
-
Anne Hathaway Found the Trendiest Way to Wear a Slip Skirt This Summer
Do as Anne does.
By Allyson Payer
-
I'm Heading to London This Week—7 Trends I'm Packing and 7 I'm Leaving in NYC
There's only so much that'll fit in my carry-on.
By Eliza Huber
-
I'm Manifesting a European Vacation This Summer—36 Chic Items I'd Take Along
Everything's that good.
By Chichi Offor
-
Anne Hathaway Proved She's the Definitive Fashion Person by Wearing These It Shoes
Name a more popular shoe style—I'll wait.
By Allyson Payer
-
Margot Robbie Wore the Sneaker Trend I See Every Time I Go to the Airport
Comfort first.
By Allyson Payer
-
10 Outfits to Pack If Your Summer Travel Plans Include a Big City
For when your job isn't beach.
By Allyson Payer