Anne Hathaway's Travel Dress Is Cute, Comfortable, and Controversial

Allyson Payer
By
published
in News

I don’t know about you but I always struggle to figure out what to wear on summer travel days—especially if an airport is involved. The outfit needs to be very comfortable and you’re probably going to be hot then cold then hot again, so there’s that. Anne Hathaway decided to dress for the heat for a recent travel day she was photographed embarking on, opting for a pretty dress trend that I, for one, am not brave enough to wear for a flight.

The dress trend Hathaway chose was a white fit-and-flare midi dress, which she paired with sandals and a straw hat. If you’re going to wear a dress for a flight, this comfortable fit-and-flare style is the one to wear, but I don’t think I could ever wear an all-white dress for a travel day, as grime and spills are bound to encounter it. Regardless, she looks quite chic in the summery outfit, so you certainly can’t blame her for wearing it.

If you’re inspired to wear a fit-and-flare dress for your next travel day, keep scrolling to shop 12 of the best (non-white) contenders.

Anne Hathaway wearing a white dress

(Image credit: Splash by Shuttershock)

Shop Similar Styles

Everlane, The Supima Jersey Riviera Dress
Everlane
The Supima Jersey Riviera Dress

Aritzia, Audition Dress
Aritzia
Audition Dress

Franca Dress - Espresso
Rails
Franca Dress

Emmaretta Tie-Detailed Shirred Floral-Print Organic Cotton-Voile Midi Dress
DÔEN
Emmaretta Tie-Detailed Shirred Floral-Print Organic Cotton-Voile Midi Dress

Mikol Knit Dress
Reformation
Mikol Knit Dress

Everlane, The Knit Pleated Dress
Everlane
The Knit Pleated Dress

Maja Dress
Ciao Lucia
Maja Dress

Floral Sleeveless Fit & Flare Sundress
Chelsea28
Floral Sleeveless Fit & Flare Sundress

Banana Republic, Natalia Square-Neck MIdi Dress
Banana Republic
Natalia Square-Neck MIdi Dress

Wells Dress | Tan
Staud
Wells Dress

Off the Shoulder Poplin Midi Dress
ASTR the Label
Off the Shoulder Poplin Midi Dress

En Saison, Sigrid Mixed Media Maxi Dress
En Saison
Sigrid Mixed Media Maxi Dress

Explore More:
Anne Hathaway
Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸