Anne Hathaway Wore Skinny Leather Pants With This Hyper Elegant Shoe Trend

You'll be hard-pressed to find someone more excited about Anne Hathaway's new movie The Idea of You than me. The second I finished the book it was adapted from, I went back to page one and read it again. And if you have to watch one of your favorite books turn into a movie—something that far too often leads to disappointment—finding out that Hathaway's going to be the one leading the charge is a dream come true. She never misses—on and off the screen.

Proof of that arrived on Sunday when she showed up to a screening of the movie at the 92nd Street Y on the Upper East Side of Manhattan wearing a daring black leather three-piece suit from Ralph Lauren that featured controversial skinny-leg pants, a matching black tie, and a fitted waistcoat. As for shoes, she wore the most elegant, flower-embellished Jimmy Choo pumps that added just the right amount of elegance to her otherwise edgy ensemble. Thus far on this press tour, Hathaway and her stylist Erin Walsh have erred more on the feminine side with her outfits, opting for a mix of minidresses, feathers, and sequins, making this look's darker color palette, tailored fit, and bold fabrication stand out. As always, though, Walsh and Hathaway maintained a sense of balance in the look, mixing in a glamorous shoe that just so happens to fit perfectly with today's footwear trend of lavish floral touches (think Prada, Magda Butrym, and Loewe).

Below, check out Hathaway's head-to-toe leather look and shop the pretty shoe trend she paired with it.

On Anne Hathaway: Ralph Lauren blazer, vest, and pants; Bulgari jewelry; Jimmy Choo Rene 100mm Flower-Appliqué Pumps ($1095)

Shop Anne Hathaway's floral pumps:

Jimmy Choo Rene 100mm Flower-Appliqué Pumps $1095 SHOP NOW

Jimmy Choo Rene Flowers Stiletto Pumps $1095 SHOP NOW

Shop more flower-embellished shoes:

Prada Bunny Flora Kitten Heel Pointed Toe Pump $1490 SHOP NOW These remain some of the prettiest shoes ever made. Period.

ZARA Flat Flower Slides $50 SHOP NOW If standard-issue flip flops aren't special enough for you, try this floral pair instead.

Helsa Lace Up Sandal $228 $162 SHOP NOW What a sale find.

Jeffrey Campbell Gloriosa Kitten Heel Slide Sandal $140 SHOP NOW These will make every summer outfit better, and that's a promise.

Larroudé Hibiscus Slingback Sandal $350 SHOP NOW Hello, beautiful.

Steve Madden Maria Black Leather 3d Floral Ballet Flat $90 $60 SHOP NOW $60? I'll take a pair in every color.

MAGDA BUTRYM Floral-Appliquéd Satin Mules $1120 SHOP NOW I think about these Magda Butrym shoes a lot.

Larroudé Magnolia Slide Sandal $270 SHOP NOW This color palette is truly stunning.

KHAITE Marcy Embroidered Mesh Ballet Flats $950 SHOP NOW These belong in a museum as well as my closet.

Tony Bianco Shylo Mule $170 SHOP NOW According to Revolve, these are selling very quickly. Run.

Prada Loop Bouquet Pointed Toe Flat $1120 SHOP NOW I never really liked flats until I saw these. Now, I wear them constantly.