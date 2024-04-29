Anne Hathaway Wore Skinny Leather Pants With This Hyper Elegant Shoe Trend
You'll be hard-pressed to find someone more excited about Anne Hathaway's new movie The Idea of You than me. The second I finished the book it was adapted from, I went back to page one and read it again. And if you have to watch one of your favorite books turn into a movie—something that far too often leads to disappointment—finding out that Hathaway's going to be the one leading the charge is a dream come true. She never misses—on and off the screen.
Proof of that arrived on Sunday when she showed up to a screening of the movie at the 92nd Street Y on the Upper East Side of Manhattan wearing a daring black leather three-piece suit from Ralph Lauren that featured controversial skinny-leg pants, a matching black tie, and a fitted waistcoat. As for shoes, she wore the most elegant, flower-embellished Jimmy Choo pumps that added just the right amount of elegance to her otherwise edgy ensemble. Thus far on this press tour, Hathaway and her stylist Erin Walsh have erred more on the feminine side with her outfits, opting for a mix of minidresses, feathers, and sequins, making this look's darker color palette, tailored fit, and bold fabrication stand out. As always, though, Walsh and Hathaway maintained a sense of balance in the look, mixing in a glamorous shoe that just so happens to fit perfectly with today's footwear trend of lavish floral touches (think Prada, Magda Butrym, and Loewe).
Below, check out Hathaway's head-to-toe leather look and shop the pretty shoe trend she paired with it.
On Anne Hathaway: Ralph Lauren blazer, vest, and pants; Bulgari jewelry; Jimmy Choo Rene 100mm Flower-Appliqué Pumps ($1095)
Shop Anne Hathaway's floral pumps:
Shop more flower-embellished shoes:
These remain some of the prettiest shoes ever made. Period.
If standard-issue flip flops aren't special enough for you, try this floral pair instead.
These will make every summer outfit better, and that's a promise.
I never really liked flats until I saw these. Now, I wear them constantly.
I'll take these over a plain pair of black pumps any day.
Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.
