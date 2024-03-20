Anne Hathaway Wore a Crystal-Covered Micro Minidress With Platforms During SXSW
If you, like me, have read the book that inspired Anne Hathaway's new film The Idea Of You, then you're probably freaking out about the fact that it just premiered at South by Southwest, Austin's annual TV and film festival. To my delight, the world premiere resulted in a slew of adorable photos of the actress alongside her co-star, Red, White & Royal Blue actor Nicholas Galitzine, with Hathaway ignoring the festival's somewhat casual dress code and showing up in a show-stopping micro-minidress and platform heels. But are we really surprised? After all, The Devil Wears Prada star has been known to dabble with the combo—and yes, I am thinking of the hot-pink Valentino mini-and-platforms ensemble she wore during Paris Fashion Week back in July 2022.
This time around, the dress that Hathaway and her stylist Erin Walsh chose was a tad less bright in color but equally eye-catching and brilliant. Courtesy of the French fashion house Patou's spring/summer 2024 collection, it is white, with two chevron-shaped strips of baguette embellishments and all over tiny rhinestones. With it, she wore ankle-strap metallic platforms by Aquazzura and loads of Bulgari jewelry, including two tennis bracelets.
See her look for the premiere and check out the film when it drops on Prime Video on May 2.
On Anne Hathaway: Patou dress; Aquazzura shoes; Bulgari jewelry
Shop more minidresses:
This dress is $70 and able to be worn in dozens of different, chic ways.
I dream about this off-the-shoulder Liberowe number on the regular.
Pair this one with tights and sky-high heels.
Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.
