Anne Hathaway Wore a Crystal-Covered Micro Minidress With Platforms During SXSW

By Eliza Huber
published

Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine attend "The Idea Of You" World Premiere during SXSW

(Image credit: Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Amazon MGM Studios)

If you, like me, have read the book that inspired Anne Hathaway's new film The Idea Of You, then you're probably freaking out about the fact that it just premiered at South by Southwest, Austin's annual TV and film festival. To my delight, the world premiere resulted in a slew of adorable photos of the actress alongside her co-star, Red, White & Royal Blue actor Nicholas Galitzine, with Hathaway ignoring the festival's somewhat casual dress code and showing up in a show-stopping micro-minidress and platform heels. But are we really surprised? After all, The Devil Wears Prada star has been known to dabble with the combo—and yes, I am thinking of the hot-pink Valentino mini-and-platforms ensemble she wore during Paris Fashion Week back in July 2022.

This time around, the dress that Hathaway and her stylist Erin Walsh chose was a tad less bright in color but equally eye-catching and brilliant. Courtesy of the French fashion house Patou's spring/summer 2024 collection, it is white, with two chevron-shaped strips of baguette embellishments and all over tiny rhinestones. With it, she wore ankle-strap metallic platforms by Aquazzura and loads of Bulgari jewelry, including two tennis bracelets.

See her look for the premiere and check out the film when it drops on Prime Video on May 2.

Anne Hathaway in a crystal Patou minidress and platform heels at the world premiere of "The Idea of You" at SXSW.

(Image credit: Rick Kern/WireImage/Getty Images)

On Anne Hathaway: Patou dress; Aquazzura shoes; Bulgari jewelry

Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine attend "The Idea Of You" World Premiere during SXSW.

(Image credit: Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Amazon MGM Studios)

Shop more minidresses:

Zenni Dress
Reformation
Zenni Dress

This satin number has multiple WWW editors under its spell.

Sleeveless Mini Sweater Dress
Open Edit
Sleeveless Mini Sweater Dress

This dress is $70 and able to be worn in dozens of different, chic ways.

+ Net Sustain Off-The-Shoulder Gathered Wool Mini Dress
LIBEROWE
Off-The-Shoulder Gathered Wool Mini Dress

I dream about this off-the-shoulder Liberowe number on the regular.

Zara white mini dress
Zara
Sleeveless Minidress

The shape is just so good.

Blaise Strapless Crystal-Embellished Satin Mini Dress
16ARLINGTON
Blaise Strapless Crystal-Embellished Satin Mini Dress

All about the crystals.

Vina Dress
Reformation
Vina Dress

The sheer overlay on this mini is so elegant.

Square-Neck Twill Dress
H&M
Square-Neck Twill Dress

Yes, this dress really is only $30.

Mini Teagan Dress
STAUD
Mini Teagan Dress

Wow. I'm in awe.

Zara gray skater dress
Zara
Skater Dress

I saw this dress in person last week and loved it even more.

Omnia Off-The-Shoulder Stretch-Knit Mini Dress
ESSE STUDIOS
Omnia Off-The-Shoulder Stretch-Knit Mini Dress

Pair this one with tights and sky-high heels.

Bouclé Dress
H&M
Bouclé Dress

If it's bouclé, I'll buy it.

Miley Silk Minidress
Mother of All
Miley Silk Minidress

The slit on this one is so fun and different.

Explore More:
Anne Hathaway Movies
Eliza Huber
Editor

Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸