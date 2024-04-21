This "Office Siren" Staple Is Well-Loved By Our New York Team—9 Styles We Love

I always know something will be big when I slowly begin to see everyone in our New York office wearing it. A great example of this is our love for barrel-leg jeans, I saw my coworkers wearing it long before it was all over my TikTok F.Y.P. While cropped tailored vests have been trending for so long, it has been fun to watch the fashion crowd slowly move towards longer cuts. Lately when I pair a longline vest with any pair of pants in my wardrobe, I feel like my outfit is complete.

Since the entire Who What Wear team, not just the New York team, is loving longline vests right now, I decided to take inventory to find out which styles are actually worth purchasing. At this point, we all own at least one so below find the 9 favorites my coworkers are raving about right now.

"As soon as I saw this perfect Abercrombie vest on their site, I immediately knew I needed to order it and I was pleasantly surprised by the fit and quality when it arrived in the mail. It features an adjustable back to get a snug fit, which I think looks the best with this longline style. I've been wearing it with everything from jeans to the matching maxi skirt."

Abercrombie Long-Length Tailored Vest Set Top $70 $44 SHOP NOW

"I have the black, sold-out version of this viral waistcoat and can tell you with 100% certainty that it's worth all of the online hype it's getting. The fit is impeccable and whether I pair it with a midi skirt, a slip dress, or trousers, I know that at least one person will ask where I got it and how they can snag one for themselves. The yellow just restocked and is already selling out, though, so act fast."

Aligne Leo Long Waistcoat $180 SHOP NOW

"I tested out this Reformation suit a while back for a corporatecore story and fell hard and fast for both the vest and the pants, but especially the top half. The fit is slightly hourglass-like and the small details like the larger lapels and covered buttons really elevate the whole look."

Reformation Billie Vest $168 SHOP NOW

“With warmer weather ahead, I am currently eyeing this linen take on the style. I favor it in black but the white version is calling my name as well. I love how versatile it is since it can easily be worn everywhere from the office with a maxi skirt or trousers to weekend outings with jeans.”

Faithfull the Brand Domenico Vest Black $179 SHOP NOW

Everything I find that I love, I want to buy again—but in denim. I've been dabbling in longline vests for a few months one but I finally met my match when I discovered this Self-Portrait matching set. I've also worn the vest with jeans and a black skirt to make the most of it.

Self Portrait Tailored Denim Mini 2 Piece Dress $425 SHOP NOW

“I invested in not one but two sculpted vests from Attersee because they're that good. It's the perfect piece to wear to the office when styled with dark straight-leg jeans or trousers, but I'll also be wearing them with shorts this spring and summer.”

Attersee The Sculpted Vest $495 SHOP NOW

"Whenever you feel like there's a chic basic missing in your life, you know Aritzia is a good option to check out. They came through with this sleek vest, and I love how it highlights the waist and has a high neckline, two characteristics that mark the type of vests that feel especially current."

Aritzia Regal Vest $118 SHOP NOW

“This vest-top hybrid is so lovely in person. The high square neck makes it unique in a sea of longline vests. I've worn the black one enough to justify ordering it in cream too.”

Staud Una Button-Front Tank $245 SHOP NOW

Shop more longline vests:

Tilly White Linen Longline Vest $130 SHOP NOW The most promising thing in my cart right now.

Endless Rose Oversize Padded Shoulder Linen Blend Vest $130 SHOP NOW The all-white look is incredible.

ALIGNE Monika Square Neck Longline Waistcoat $185 SHOP NOW I’m obsessed with this longer top.

ASTR the Label Kyrie Extended Shoulder Linen Vest $138 SHOP NOW This safari set is everything.

Longer Vest in Lightweight Chino $178 SHOP NOW How good is this staple paired with a midi skirt.

Veronica Beard Tamara Cotton Blend Cutaway Vest $448 SHOP NOW The fact that this come in a bright shade of blue has my attention.