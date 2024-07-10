Alexa Chung Just Perfected Wimbledon Style With the Most Elegant Skirt and Shoe Pairing

A mainstay at all of the UK's chicest events, I wasn't in the least bit surprised to see Alexa Chung arriving at Wimbledon today. I was even less surprised to see her styling an elegant ensemble that perfectly suited the stylish occasion.

Whilst Wimbledon routinely lands in the height of summer, the summer sun hasn't quite got the memo this year. Dressing for the summer we have—not the summer we want, Chung reached for a beige cable knit cardigan from Ralph Lauren (£229), which she wore partially un-buttoned. Elevating her relaxed knit, Chung chose an elegant skirt and shoe pairing to complete her look, as well as a minimal black clutch.

Selecting a pleated midi skirt in a light cotton fabrication, Chung leant in to the growing cotton skirt trend. Offering a breezy finish that's ideal for warm summer days, the cotton skirt trend lends a look a polished effect that remains comfortable and wearable throughout the day. Picking up on another major summer trend, Chung styled a sleek slingback heel in a classic black finish. Offering light support to see her through an afternoon of walking, as well as a cool-girl '90s edge, Chung's elegant shoe pairing worked with the pretty nature of the flowing skirt to deliver a chic ensemble that any Wimbledon goer would love to steal.

Ever inspired by Chung's event wardrobe, read on to discover her look here, as well as an edit of our favourite cotton skirts and slingbacks below.

SHOP ALEXA'S WIMBLEDON STYLE HERE:

Ralph Lauren Cable-Knit Wool-Cashmere Cardigan £229 SHOP NOW Style with a voluminous skirt or wear over a white tee.

Ralph Lauren Aubrie Cotton Skirt £2080 SHOP NOW This is already on its way to selling out.

& Other Stories Slingback Leather Pumps £115 SHOP NOW These also come in beige and red.

Zara Clutch Bag With Studs £23 SHOP NOW Style this as a crossbody or wear it as a clutch.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST COTTON SKIRTS AND SLINGBACKS HERE:

Marks & Spencer Pure Cotton Midi Utility Circle Skirt £30 SHOP NOW This comes in sizes 6—24 as well as in petite and long lengths.

Mango Heeled Shoes With Buckle £46 SHOP NOW The buckle shoe trend is taking off this summer.

Mango Long Flared Skirt £46 SHOP NOW This also comes in black and green.

Aeyde Catrina Leather Slingback Pumps £415 SHOP NOW I always come back to Aeyde for their elegant summer sandals and heels.

Reformation Lucy Skirt £198 SHOP NOW This also comes in three other shades.

H&M Block-Heeled Slingbacks £28 SHOP NOW The block heel detail ensures lasting comfort.

Nobodys Child White Drop Waist Mallory Maxi Skirt £65 SHOP NOW The subtle pleats add beautiful volume to this elegant midi skirt.