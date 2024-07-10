Alexa Chung Just Perfected Wimbledon Style With the Most Elegant Skirt and Shoe Pairing

A mainstay at all of the UK's chicest events, I wasn't in the least bit surprised to see Alexa Chung arriving at Wimbledon today. I was even less surprised to see her styling an elegant ensemble that perfectly suited the stylish occasion.

Whilst Wimbledon routinely lands in the height of summer, the summer sun hasn't quite got the memo this year. Dressing for the summer we have—not the summer we want, Chung reached for a beige cable knit cardigan from Ralph Lauren (£229), which she wore partially un-buttoned. Elevating her relaxed knit, Chung chose an elegant skirt and shoe pairing to complete her look, as well as a minimal black clutch.

Alexa Chung wears a cotton skirt with black slingbacks.

Selecting a pleated midi skirt in a light cotton fabrication, Chung leant in to the growing cotton skirt trend. Offering a breezy finish that's ideal for warm summer days, the cotton skirt trend lends a look a polished effect that remains comfortable and wearable throughout the day. Picking up on another major summer trend, Chung styled a sleek slingback heel in a classic black finish. Offering light support to see her through an afternoon of walking, as well as a cool-girl '90s edge, Chung's elegant shoe pairing worked with the pretty nature of the flowing skirt to deliver a chic ensemble that any Wimbledon goer would love to steal.

Ever inspired by Chung's event wardrobe, read on to discover her look here, as well as an edit of our favourite cotton skirts and slingbacks below.

