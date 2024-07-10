Alexa Chung Just Perfected Wimbledon Style With the Most Elegant Skirt and Shoe Pairing
A mainstay at all of the UK's chicest events, I wasn't in the least bit surprised to see Alexa Chung arriving at Wimbledon today. I was even less surprised to see her styling an elegant ensemble that perfectly suited the stylish occasion.
Whilst Wimbledon routinely lands in the height of summer, the summer sun hasn't quite got the memo this year. Dressing for the summer we have—not the summer we want, Chung reached for a beige cable knit cardigan from Ralph Lauren (£229), which she wore partially un-buttoned. Elevating her relaxed knit, Chung chose an elegant skirt and shoe pairing to complete her look, as well as a minimal black clutch.
Selecting a pleated midi skirt in a light cotton fabrication, Chung leant in to the growing cotton skirt trend. Offering a breezy finish that's ideal for warm summer days, the cotton skirt trend lends a look a polished effect that remains comfortable and wearable throughout the day. Picking up on another major summer trend, Chung styled a sleek slingback heel in a classic black finish. Offering light support to see her through an afternoon of walking, as well as a cool-girl '90s edge, Chung's elegant shoe pairing worked with the pretty nature of the flowing skirt to deliver a chic ensemble that any Wimbledon goer would love to steal.
Ever inspired by Chung's event wardrobe, read on to discover her look here, as well as an edit of our favourite cotton skirts and slingbacks below.
SHOP ALEXA'S WIMBLEDON STYLE HERE:
Style with a voluminous skirt or wear over a white tee.
SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST COTTON SKIRTS AND SLINGBACKS HERE:
This comes in sizes 6—24 as well as in petite and long lengths.
I always come back to Aeyde for their elegant summer sandals and heels.
The subtle pleats add beautiful volume to this elegant midi skirt.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
