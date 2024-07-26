11 Pretty Outfits All the European Girls Are Wearing on Vacation

When it comes to vacation style, no one does it better than European women, who have all of the vacation-worthy cities of their continent at their fingertips. This summer, Europe's fashionable It girls have been frolicking the shores of Spain, Italy, the French Riviera, and Greece, to name a few favorite spots. And of course, they packed the perfect wardrobes to suit their stylish destinations (think lots of linen, flat sandals, and raffia).

My Instagram feed is filled to the brim with vacation outfit photos lately, and while I could wallow in my FOMO, the more productive thing to do is to choose my current favorites for your future vacation outfit inspiration (or just day-to-day outfit inspiration). Below are 11 standout vacation outfits European girls loved enough to post on your feed. Scroll to take in the outfit eye candy and shop the key pieces needed to re-create their stunning warm-weather looks.

Yellow Minidress + Strappy Sandals

Shop the Key Pieces

Réalisation The Isabelli Dress $195 SHOP NOW

Reformation Wiley Heeled Sandals $248 SHOP NOW

Off-the-Shoulder Top + White Maxi Skirt

Shop the Key Pieces

Lioness Original Sin Top $59 SHOP NOW

Susana Monaco Long Poplin Skirt $188 SHOP NOW

Bikini Top + Long Skirt

Shop the Key Pieces

Agua Bendita Mariette Bikini Top $120 SHOP NOW

Faithfull The Brand Baia Midi Skirt $180 SHOP NOW

Strapless Linen Top + White Pants + Flip-Flops

Shop the Key Pieces

Donni. Linen Tube Top $112 SHOP NOW

WAYF Drawstring Pants $79 SHOP NOW

Polo Shirt + Belt + Khaki Shorts + Thong Sandals

Shop the Key Pieces

Mango Almond Polo $40 SHOP NOW

Reformation Mason Linen Shorts $128 SHOP NOW

Long Slip Dress + Mesh Flats

Shop the Key Pieces

Réalisation The Carla Dress in Lily Devoré Ivory $285 SHOP NOW

Tony Bianco Marvel Flats $160 SHOP NOW

Oversize Button-Down + White Linen Pants + Flip-Flops

Shop the Key Pieces

Petal & Pup Murphy Stripe Button-Up Shirt $59 SHOP NOW

LNA Declan Linen Elastic Waist Pants $145 SHOP NOW

Strapless Red Dress + Heels + Head Scarf

Shop the Key Pieces

Norma Kamali X Revolve Strapless Dress to Knee Dress $125 SHOP NOW

Lauren Ralph Lauren Transition Bandana Square Scarf $52 SHOP NOW

Black Maxi Dress + Flip-Flops

Shop the Key Pieces

Banana Republic Jacquard A-Line Maxi Dress $140 $70 SHOP NOW

TKEES Square Toe Lily Flip Flops $75 SHOP NOW

Tie-Front Shirt + Pull-On Pants + Raffia Bag + Flip-Flops

Shop the Key Pieces

Aligne Isla Knitted Tie Tank $135 $91 SHOP NOW

Enza Costa Twill Everywhere Pants $295 SHOP NOW

White Linen Minidress + Mary Janes + Head Scarf

Shop the Key Pieces

Reformation Jessi Linen Dress $148 SHOP NOW