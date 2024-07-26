11 Pretty Outfits All the European Girls Are Wearing on Vacation
When it comes to vacation style, no one does it better than European women, who have all of the vacation-worthy cities of their continent at their fingertips. This summer, Europe's fashionable It girls have been frolicking the shores of Spain, Italy, the French Riviera, and Greece, to name a few favorite spots. And of course, they packed the perfect wardrobes to suit their stylish destinations (think lots of linen, flat sandals, and raffia).
My Instagram feed is filled to the brim with vacation outfit photos lately, and while I could wallow in my FOMO, the more productive thing to do is to choose my current favorites for your future vacation outfit inspiration (or just day-to-day outfit inspiration). Below are 11 standout vacation outfits European girls loved enough to post on your feed. Scroll to take in the outfit eye candy and shop the key pieces needed to re-create their stunning warm-weather looks.
Yellow Minidress + Strappy Sandals
Shop the Key Pieces
Off-the-Shoulder Top + White Maxi Skirt
Shop the Key Pieces
Bikini Top + Long Skirt
Shop the Key Pieces
Strapless Linen Top + White Pants + Flip-Flops
Shop the Key Pieces
Polo Shirt + Belt + Khaki Shorts + Thong Sandals
Shop the Key Pieces
Long Slip Dress + Mesh Flats
Shop the Key Pieces
Oversize Button-Down + White Linen Pants + Flip-Flops
Shop the Key Pieces
Strapless Red Dress + Heels + Head Scarf
Shop the Key Pieces
Black Maxi Dress + Flip-Flops
Shop the Key Pieces
Tie-Front Shirt + Pull-On Pants + Raffia Bag + Flip-Flops
Shop the Key Pieces
White Linen Minidress + Mary Janes + Head Scarf
Shop the Key Pieces
