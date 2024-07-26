11 Pretty Outfits All the European Girls Are Wearing on Vacation

When it comes to vacation style, no one does it better than European women, who have all of the vacation-worthy cities of their continent at their fingertips. This summer, Europe's fashionable It girls have been frolicking the shores of Spain, Italy, the French Riviera, and Greece, to name a few favorite spots. And of course, they packed the perfect wardrobes to suit their stylish destinations (think lots of linen, flat sandals, and raffia).

My Instagram feed is filled to the brim with vacation outfit photos lately, and while I could wallow in my FOMO, the more productive thing to do is to choose my current favorites for your future vacation outfit inspiration (or just day-to-day outfit inspiration). Below are 11 standout vacation outfits European girls loved enough to post on your feed. Scroll to take in the outfit eye candy and shop the key pieces needed to re-create their stunning warm-weather looks.

Yellow Minidress + Strappy Sandals

Sabina Socol wearing a yellow midi dress

(Image credit: @sabinasocol)

Shop the Key Pieces

Réalisation, The Isabelli Dress
Réalisation
The Isabelli Dress

Wiley Heeled Sandal
Reformation
Wiley Heeled Sandals

Off-the-Shoulder Top + White Maxi Skirt

Woman wearing yellow top and white skirt. on the beach

(Image credit: @amaka.hamelijnck)

Shop the Key Pieces

Original Sin Top
Lioness
Original Sin Top

Long Poplin Skirt
Susana Monaco
Long Poplin Skirt

Bikini Top + Long Skirt

Caro Daur wearing a black bikini and long skirt

(Image credit: @carodaur)

Shop the Key Pieces

Mariette Bikini Top
Agua Bendita
Mariette Bikini Top

Baia Midi Skirt
Faithfull The Brand
Baia Midi Skirt

Strapless Linen Top + White Pants + Flip-Flops

Anouk Yve wearing a white linen outfit and flip-flops

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Shop the Key Pieces

Linen Tube Top
Donni.
Linen Tube Top

Drawstring Pants
WAYF
Drawstring Pants

Polo Shirt + Belt + Khaki Shorts + Thong Sandals

Woman wearing khaki shorts and Miu MIu sandals on vacation

(Image credit: @hedvigso)

Shop the Key Pieces

Almond Polo
Mango
Almond Polo

Mason Linen Short
Reformation
Mason Linen Shorts

Long Slip Dress + Mesh Flats

Woman wearing a long white dress and mesh flats

(Image credit: @salome.mory)

Shop the Key Pieces

The Carla - Lily Devoré Ivory
Réalisation
The Carla Dress in Lily Devoré Ivory

Marvel Flat
Tony Bianco
Marvel Flats

Oversize Button-Down + White Linen Pants + Flip-Flops

Woman wearing a pink shirt and white pants

(Image credit: @nnennaechem)

Shop the Key Pieces

Murphy Stripe Button-Up Shirt
Petal & Pup
Murphy Stripe Button-Up Shirt

Declan Linen Elastic Waist Pants
LNA
Declan Linen Elastic Waist Pants

Strapless Red Dress + Heels + Head Scarf

Emili Sindlev wearing a red dress in Spain

(Image credit: @emilisindlev)

Shop the Key Pieces

X Revolve Strapless Dress to Knee Dress
Norma Kamali X Revolve
Strapless Dress to Knee Dress

Transition Bandana Square Scarf
Lauren Ralph Lauren
Transition Bandana Square Scarf

Black Maxi Dress + Flip-Flops

Stylish woman wearing a black dress and flip-flops on vacation

(Image credit: @lindatol_)

Shop the Key Pieces

Jacquard A-Line Maxi Dress
Banana Republic
Jacquard A-Line Maxi Dress

Square Toe Lily Flip Flops
TKEES
Square Toe Lily Flip Flops

Tie-Front Shirt + Pull-On Pants + Raffia Bag + Flip-Flops

Woman wearing a red top and black pants

(Image credit: @smythsisters)

Shop the Key Pieces

Isla Knitted Tie Tank
Aligne
Isla Knitted Tie Tank

Twill Everywhere Pants
Enza Costa
Twill Everywhere Pants

White Linen Minidress + Mary Janes + Head Scarf

Woman wearing a white dress and Alaia flats

(Image credit: @annabelrosendahl)

Shop the Key Pieces

Jessi Linen Dress
Reformation
Jessi Linen Dress

Bethany Ballet Flat
Reformation
Bethany Ballet Flats

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

