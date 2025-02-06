Nothing Says "I've Got Great Taste" Quite Like Zara's Latest Drop of Designer-Looking Boots

Take it from me, an editor with a lot of shoe-shopping experience under my belt; there are a lot of cheap and cheerful shoe options around on the high street these days. Whether it's a designer dupe or a buzzy new trend, affordable footwear makes luxury style accessible to everyone, but sometimes the quality can fall shorter than than anticipated. While we know we can happily shop premium brands like The Row, Jimmy Choo, and Manolo Blahnik for a pair of shoes that will last a lifetime, we can't always splash out on three figures and above, so for those looking for a could-be-designer shoe that delivers on style and substance, Zara has become something of a shoe lover's dream.

So how does Zara do it in such a way that outshines the competitors? Well, It's all about the fashion-forward design, carefully considered palette and use of fabrics. Yes, you know that once spring rolls around they're going to be reliable for ballet flats and sandals, but there's also likely to be a runway-esque wedge, or fresh interpretation of the mule that will grab and hold our attention. Forget buying a pair of cheap flip flops that split after one wear when you can wear a Zara loafer and have everyone think you spent £200.

And what styles is this editor investing in now? Well, while we're in the chilly in-between of winter and spring, boots are still doing a lot of the (leg)work in my wardrobe. Not only are they perfect to wear now with jeans, but as soon as it's sunnier again you''ll find me in a trench coat, mini and knee high boots (most likely purchased from the latest Zara drop). Ready to shop some new and impressive shoe trends without blowing the bank? Keep scrolling to see the pieces that I can't stop thinking about, there may be one or two already in my basket.

The Best Knee High Boots

Textured Stiletto Heel Boots
ZARA
Textured Stiletto Heel Boots

You had me at "mock croc".

Stiletto Heel Boots
ZARA
Stiletto Heel Boots

A classic style like this never dates.

Ruched Split Suede Heeled Boots
ZARA
Ruched Split Suede Heeled Boots

You can't keep me away from suede this season.

Topstitched Block Heel Ankle Boots
ZARA
Topstitched Block Heel Ankle Boots

The chunky block heel will make these easier for all day wear.

The Best Western and Cowboy Boots

Suede Leather Cowboy Boots
ZARA
Suede Leather Cowboy Boots

Chocolate suede is huge right now/

Leather Cowboy Boots
ZARA
Leather Cowboy Boots

The easy way to dress up leggings and skinny jeans..

Combined Cowboy Boots
ZARA
Combined Cowboy Boots

You'll be glad these are in your wardrobe when festival season rolls around.

Cowboy Heel Boots
ZARA
Cowboy Heel Boots

The angular heel is all kinds of cool.

Leather Cowboy-Heel Ankle Boots
ZARA
Leather Cowboy-Heel Ankle Boots

A subtle take on the trend.

The Best Mid Heel Boots

Split Suede Kitten Heel Ankle Boots
ZARA
Split Suede Kitten Heel Ankle Boots

This colour just reads as "expensive".

Wide Leg Split Suede Ankle Boots
ZARA
Wide Leg Split Suede Ankle Boots

These cast an impressive silhouette.

Suede Kitten Heel Ankle Boots
ZARA
Suede Kitten Heel Ankle Boots

We did the research, and merlot and berry shades are about to be big in 2025.

Kitten Heel Boots
ZARA
Kitten Heel Boots

Whoever thought kitten heels were dated hadn't seen this pair.

Crocodile Effect Kitten Heel Boots
ZARA
Crocodile Effect Kitten Heel Boots

If you told me these cost £500, I'd believe you.

Split Suede Heeled Boots
ZARA
Split Suede Heeled Boots

These also come in black leather too.

The Best Flat Boots

Buckle Knee-High Boots
ZARA
Buckle Knee-High Boots

Ready for any weather.

Tall Flat Boots
ZARA
Tall Flat Boots

These would be perfect with a mini.

Flat Suede Leather Ankle Boots
ZARA
Flat Suede Leather Ankle Boots

Utility-chic at it's finest.

Fringed Lace-Up Split Suede Boots
ZARA
Fringed Lace-Up Split Suede Boots

Further proof that the boho aesthetic is alive and well.

The Best Ankle Boots

Soft Topstitched Ankle Boots
ZARA
Soft Topstitched Ankle Boots

There's a good reason these are practically flying out of stock.

Mid-Calf Split Suede Ankle Boots
ZARA
Mid-Calf Split Suede Ankle Boots

These have "spring boot" written all over them.

Chelsea Ankle Boots With Pull Tab
ZARA
Chelsea Ankle Boots With Pull Tab

A classic everyday shoe.

Leather Ruched Ankle Boots
ZARA
Leather Ruched Ankle Boots

Lover fans will love these.

Split Suede Studded Ankle Boots
ZARA
Split Suede Studded Ankle Boots

Isabel Marant, eat your heart out.

Remy Farrell is a London-based fashion editor with 10 years of experience covering fashion, beauty and lifestyle. After graduating with a journalism degree and working on the fashion teams for titles such as Grazia, Elle, and British Vogue, she moved into the luxury e-commerce sector, working as fashion assistant at TheOutnet.com After expanding an assisting and styling portfolio that includes talent such as Gigi Hadid, Victoria Beckham and Miquita Oliver, she ventured into beauty, compiling reviews and diverse beauty content. In her role as fashion editor at Who What Wear, Remy is interested in discovering new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and loves uncovering hidden gems to make shopping accessible to everyone.

