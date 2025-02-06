Nothing Says "I've Got Great Taste" Quite Like Zara's Latest Drop of Designer-Looking Boots
Take it from me, an editor with a lot of shoe-shopping experience under my belt; there are a lot of cheap and cheerful shoe options around on the high street these days. Whether it's a designer dupe or a buzzy new trend, affordable footwear makes luxury style accessible to everyone, but sometimes the quality can fall shorter than than anticipated. While we know we can happily shop premium brands like The Row, Jimmy Choo, and Manolo Blahnik for a pair of shoes that will last a lifetime, we can't always splash out on three figures and above, so for those looking for a could-be-designer shoe that delivers on style and substance, Zara has become something of a shoe lover's dream.
So how does Zara do it in such a way that outshines the competitors? Well, It's all about the fashion-forward design, carefully considered palette and use of fabrics. Yes, you know that once spring rolls around they're going to be reliable for ballet flats and sandals, but there's also likely to be a runway-esque wedge, or fresh interpretation of the mule that will grab and hold our attention. Forget buying a pair of cheap flip flops that split after one wear when you can wear a Zara loafer and have everyone think you spent £200.
And what styles is this editor investing in now? Well, while we're in the chilly in-between of winter and spring, boots are still doing a lot of the (leg)work in my wardrobe. Not only are they perfect to wear now with jeans, but as soon as it's sunnier again you''ll find me in a trench coat, mini and knee high boots (most likely purchased from the latest Zara drop). Ready to shop some new and impressive shoe trends without blowing the bank? Keep scrolling to see the pieces that I can't stop thinking about, there may be one or two already in my basket.
The Best Knee High Boots
The chunky block heel will make these easier for all day wear.
The Best Western and Cowboy Boots
You'll be glad these are in your wardrobe when festival season rolls around.
The Best Mid Heel Boots
We did the research, and merlot and berry shades are about to be big in 2025.
The Best Flat Boots
The Best Ankle Boots
Remy Farrell is a London-based fashion editor with 10 years of experience covering fashion, beauty and lifestyle. After graduating with a journalism degree and working on the fashion teams for titles such as Grazia, Elle, and British Vogue, she moved into the luxury e-commerce sector, working as fashion assistant at TheOutnet.com After expanding an assisting and styling portfolio that includes talent such as Gigi Hadid, Victoria Beckham and Miquita Oliver, she ventured into beauty, compiling reviews and diverse beauty content. In her role as fashion editor at Who What Wear, Remy is interested in discovering new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and loves uncovering hidden gems to make shopping accessible to everyone.
-
J.Lo Just Ditched Her Skinny Jeans to Wear This 2025 Denim Trend With $170 Uggs
Casual yet chic.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
My Sister Asked Me What's Good at Zara Right Now—I Sent Her This 5-Star List
From cool coats to chic knits.
By Judith Jones
-
New Yorkers Will Wear This Celeb-Concocted Ankle-Boot Outfit for the Next 3 Months
Sydney Sweeney just modeled it for us.
By Allyson Payer
-
I Never Thought I'd Wear This Weird Sneaker Trend, But I Can't Stop Getting Compliments on It
They're kooky in the best, most Miu Miu way.
By Tara Gonzalez
-
In 2026, Fashion People in Paris and NYC Will Still Be Wearing This High-Net-Worth Shoe Trend
Timeless.
By Eliza Huber
-
The Pretty Shoe Trend Celebs Can't Stop Wearing on the Red Carpet in 2025
It's no coincidence.
By Allyson Payer
-
Elsa Hosk's Already Wearing 2025's First Viral Sneaker Trend
For $80? Say less.
By Eliza Huber
-
25 New Zara Finds That Give "I Have Very Expensive Taste"
Affordable ways to look rich.
By Michelle Scanga