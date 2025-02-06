Nothing Says "I've Got Great Taste" Quite Like Zara's Latest Drop of Designer-Looking Boots

Take it from me, an editor with a lot of shoe-shopping experience under my belt; there are a lot of cheap and cheerful shoe options around on the high street these days. Whether it's a designer dupe or a buzzy new trend, affordable footwear makes luxury style accessible to everyone, but sometimes the quality can fall shorter than than anticipated. While we know we can happily shop premium brands like The Row, Jimmy Choo, and Manolo Blahnik for a pair of shoes that will last a lifetime, we can't always splash out on three figures and above, so for those looking for a could-be-designer shoe that delivers on style and substance, Zara has become something of a shoe lover's dream.

(Image credit: Zara)

So how does Zara do it in such a way that outshines the competitors? Well, It's all about the fashion-forward design, carefully considered palette and use of fabrics. Yes, you know that once spring rolls around they're going to be reliable for ballet flats and sandals, but there's also likely to be a runway-esque wedge, or fresh interpretation of the mule that will grab and hold our attention. Forget buying a pair of cheap flip flops that split after one wear when you can wear a Zara loafer and have everyone think you spent £200.



And what styles is this editor investing in now? Well, while we're in the chilly in-between of winter and spring, boots are still doing a lot of the (leg)work in my wardrobe. Not only are they perfect to wear now with jeans, but as soon as it's sunnier again you''ll find me in a trench coat, mini and knee high boots (most likely purchased from the latest Zara drop). Ready to shop some new and impressive shoe trends without blowing the bank? Keep scrolling to see the pieces that I can't stop thinking about, there may be one or two already in my basket.

The Best Knee High Boots

ZARA Textured Stiletto Heel Boots £80 SHOP NOW You had me at "mock croc".

ZARA Stiletto Heel Boots £60 SHOP NOW A classic style like this never dates.

ZARA Ruched Split Suede Heeled Boots £90 SHOP NOW You can't keep me away from suede this season.

ZARA Topstitched Block Heel Ankle Boots £56 SHOP NOW The chunky block heel will make these easier for all day wear.

The Best Western and Cowboy Boots

ZARA Suede Leather Cowboy Boots £90 SHOP NOW Chocolate suede is huge right now/

ZARA Leather Cowboy Boots £70 SHOP NOW The easy way to dress up leggings and skinny jeans..

ZARA Combined Cowboy Boots £80 SHOP NOW You'll be glad these are in your wardrobe when festival season rolls around.

ZARA Cowboy Heel Boots £56 SHOP NOW The angular heel is all kinds of cool.

ZARA Leather Cowboy-Heel Ankle Boots £80 SHOP NOW A subtle take on the trend.

The Best Mid Heel Boots

ZARA Split Suede Kitten Heel Ankle Boots £70 SHOP NOW This colour just reads as "expensive".

ZARA Wide Leg Split Suede Ankle Boots £80 SHOP NOW These cast an impressive silhouette.

ZARA Kitten Heel Boots £50 SHOP NOW Whoever thought kitten heels were dated hadn't seen this pair.

ZARA Crocodile Effect Kitten Heel Boots £70 SHOP NOW If you told me these cost £500, I'd believe you.

ZARA Split Suede Heeled Boots £109 SHOP NOW These also come in black leather too.

The Best Flat Boots

ZARA Buckle Knee-High Boots £60 SHOP NOW Ready for any weather.

ZARA Tall Flat Boots £70 SHOP NOW These would be perfect with a mini.

ZARA Flat Suede Leather Ankle Boots £80 SHOP NOW Utility-chic at it's finest.

ZARA Fringed Lace-Up Split Suede Boots £119 SHOP NOW Further proof that the boho aesthetic is alive and well.

The Best Ankle Boots

ZARA Soft Topstitched Ankle Boots £60 SHOP NOW There's a good reason these are practically flying out of stock.

ZARA Mid-Calf Split Suede Ankle Boots £60 SHOP NOW These have "spring boot" written all over them.

ZARA Chelsea Ankle Boots With Pull Tab £56 SHOP NOW A classic everyday shoe.

ZARA Leather Ruched Ankle Boots £90 SHOP NOW Lover fans will love these.