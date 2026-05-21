I’d never played golf before, but when I got the invite to attend an overnight girls trip in Santa Barbara to celebrate the launch of Malbon x HVN, I was there. Since its inception in 2017, golfwear and lifestyle brand Malbon has sought to bring the sport to a crowd more well-versed in art, culture, and fashion than an immediate retirement plan through an emphasis on inclusivity and designs that transcend golfwear’s traditional whites and plaids.
Coming off of recent collaborations with Gap and Keith Haring, partnering with DJ Harley Viera-Newton’s eponymous clothing line, HVN, known for its vintage-inspired silhouettes and whimsical prints (Rihanna and Alexa Chung are fans) felt like a natural progression for the golf brand, according to it’s cofounder and co-CCO Erica Malbon, who said, "I've always admired Harley’s work and how she brings a feminine but edgy element to her designs. They’re classic yet still fun and fresh. For me it was about how can we apply that perspective to sportswear?” (I'll take this opportunity to mention that Viera-Newton and Malbon are friends.)
All of this is to say, when I arrived at Santa Barbara’s newly remodeled Ritz-Carlton Bacara on a Thursday afternoon, I had a feeling my fellow attendees were not going to be a ladies-who-lunch crowd. Indeed, after checking in with the team, I ran into supermodel Jess Hart, model and host of W Magazine’s Skin Talk Laura Love with her sister Nathalie, and model/artist Bree Colter in the lobby. Your typical golf crowd? I think not. But, of course, this was by design.
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Though we were on a schedule, it was anything but tight, which gave me time to hit my room and check out some of the collection. A blue gingham windbreaker and matching tennis dress as well as a breezy, white pleated skirt that made me want to find a Seven Year Itch vent immediately stood out to me. While all of the pieces were designed with performance in mind, “I wanted to offer timeless looks you can wear straight from the court to lunch with friends or some days not to the court at all!” says Viera-Newton. She cites the cult-favorite Madonna Inn’s pink-and-blue tennis courts as inspiration for the collection’s pastel color palette.
After a quick lunch where I met a few more of the ladies, including model/makeup artist/chef Matisse Andrews, influencer Christie Tyler, and model Sadie Newman, and a magical massage, I changed into my new golf attire and joined the majority of the gang by the pool.
It’s kind of amazing what can happen when you bring a group of interesting women together. Despite some of us having just met, our golden-hour golf lesson felt like we were embarking on a giant sleepover. In between learning the mechanics of a good swing, we danced to Top 40 and giggled about dating horror stories not fit to print. I can’t believe I’m saying this, but I actually liked learning golf. It definitely helped that in my white polo minidress emblazoned with HVN’s signature cherry motif, I felt cute, too.
The rest of the evening went off without a hitch. Sunset cocktails overlooking the ocean were followed by a candlelit dinner that included some of the best hotel food I’ve ever had. Halfway through our meal Sara Riff, Global Entertainment Director for Jimmy Choo and Malbon’s best friend, whipped out a getting-to-know-you card game. My question was, “If you could be a man for a day, what’s the first thing you’d do?” Pee standing up and ask for a raise, of course.
The next morning, we had a leisurely breakfast and a tennis lesson. I’m six months pregnant, so I opted out of the latter, but I did watch from the sidelines as Laura Love commanded the court. Then, alas, it was already time to head home. I said goodbye to my friends, and as I drove down Highway 1 on my way back to Los Angeles, I pondered the question, “Am I a golf girl now?” To my surprise, I think the answer is yes.