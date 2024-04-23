Zara Didn't Tell Anyone About This Sneaky Sale, But I Still Found the Best Items

By Eliza Huber
published

Baby pink satin Zara sandals with bows

(Image credit: Zara)

For as public as I am about my relationship with Zara, I'm admittedly a little bit offended that no one told me about the sneaky sale that the Spanish brand just launched. Where were all the calls, texts, and DMs about its existence? Of course, being the diligent and observant shopper that I am, I still found it. And while my ego is a touch bruised, it's not bruised enough to make me avoid studying every last inclusion in the sale and filling my shopping cart with compliment-worthy marked-down finds. Given how rare Zara sales are, it would've been irresponsible of me not to.

The sale I'm talking about lives on the brand's website under the section titled Special Prices and includes a tight edit of discounted pieces, with markdowns ranging from 30% to 60%. Among those items, you'll find spring and summer essentials like tanks, button-down shirts, and jeans, as well as trendy footwear, tailored separates, and day-to-night dresses that you'll no doubt find yourself wearing again and again. Essentially, there's a little bit of everything you need for the warm-weather seasons on the horizon. Scroll down to shop the best pieces from Zara's sale before they inevitably sell out.

Strappy Knit Top
ZARA
Strappy Knit Top

This tank might look simple, but the square neck and thick, ribbed material make it way more elevated and elegant.

Bow Trim Fabric Ballet Flats
ZARA
Bow Trim Fabric Ballet Flats

Oh, these are good.

Off the Shoulder Knit Top
ZARA
Off the Shoulder Knit Top

I have this top, and it looks and feels way more expensive than $18.

Black Zara jacket with gold buttons
zara
Buttoned Cropped Jacket ZW Collection

I think I need this one. Scratch that, I think I need this one.

Pant Leggings Zw Collection
ZARA
Pant Leggings ZW Collection

Cigarette pants are back.

Plain Knit Mini Dress
ZARA
Plain Knit Mini Dress

This easy mini will get so much wear.

Heeled Sandals With Bows
ZARA
Heeled Sandals With Bows

Wait, $28? For these satin, bow-clad sandals? Don't tempt me with a good time.

Voluminous Poplin Shirt Zw Collection
ZARA
Voluminous Poplin Shirt ZW Collection

Everyone's poplin-shirt collection could use a freshie.

Open Back Satin Effect Slip Dress
ZARA
Open Back Satin Effect Slip Dress

This dress could be worn to your wedding or to a casual Sunday brunch. The possibilities are truly endless.

Basic 100% Wool Sweater
ZARA
Basic 100% Wool Sweater

I love a knit in every season, paired with cutoffs in the summer and a slip skirt in the fall.

ZARA, Trf Straight Leg Jeans With a High Waist
ZARA
Trf Straight Leg Jeans With a High Waist

I'm trading in all of my super-baggy jeans for more fitted styles.

Zw Collection Tailored Blazer
ZARA
ZW Collection Tailored Blazer

A classic blazer is a great item to buy on sale, especially because they so rarely get marked down.

Sleeveless Knit Top
ZARA
Sleeveless Knit Top

This color is just wow.

Belted Tuxedo Jacket Zw Collection
ZARA
Belted Tuxedo Jacket ZW Collection

Elegant much?

Shiny Mesh Ballet Flats
ZARA
Shiny Mesh Ballet Flats

People will be begging you to share where you got these.

Cropped Knit Cardigan
ZARA
Cropped Knit Cardigan

This knit looks extremely pricey.

Low Heel Biker Ankle Boots
ZARA
Low Heel Biker Ankle Boots

Even when biker boots go out of style, I'll still love them.

High Collar Knit Sweater
ZARA
High Collar Knit Sweater

This sweater will get so much wear all year long.

Eliza Huber
Senior Fashion Editor

Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.

