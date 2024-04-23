Zara Didn't Tell Anyone About This Sneaky Sale, But I Still Found the Best Items
For as public as I am about my relationship with Zara, I'm admittedly a little bit offended that no one told me about the sneaky sale that the Spanish brand just launched. Where were all the calls, texts, and DMs about its existence? Of course, being the diligent and observant shopper that I am, I still found it. And while my ego is a touch bruised, it's not bruised enough to make me avoid studying every last inclusion in the sale and filling my shopping cart with compliment-worthy marked-down finds. Given how rare Zara sales are, it would've been irresponsible of me not to.
The sale I'm talking about lives on the brand's website under the section titled Special Prices and includes a tight edit of discounted pieces, with markdowns ranging from 30% to 60%. Among those items, you'll find spring and summer essentials like tanks, button-down shirts, and jeans, as well as trendy footwear, tailored separates, and day-to-night dresses that you'll no doubt find yourself wearing again and again. Essentially, there's a little bit of everything you need for the warm-weather seasons on the horizon. Scroll down to shop the best pieces from Zara's sale before they inevitably sell out.
This tank might look simple, but the square neck and thick, ribbed material make it way more elevated and elegant.
I think I need this one. Scratch that, I think I need this one.
Wait, $28? For these satin, bow-clad sandals? Don't tempt me with a good time.
This dress could be worn to your wedding or to a casual Sunday brunch. The possibilities are truly endless.
I love a knit in every season, paired with cutoffs in the summer and a slip skirt in the fall.
I'm trading in all of my super-baggy jeans for more fitted styles.
A classic blazer is a great item to buy on sale, especially because they so rarely get marked down.
Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.
