Zara Didn't Tell Anyone About This Sneaky Sale, But I Still Found the Best Items

For as public as I am about my relationship with Zara, I'm admittedly a little bit offended that no one told me about the sneaky sale that the Spanish brand just launched. Where were all the calls, texts, and DMs about its existence? Of course, being the diligent and observant shopper that I am, I still found it. And while my ego is a touch bruised, it's not bruised enough to make me avoid studying every last inclusion in the sale and filling my shopping cart with compliment-worthy marked-down finds. Given how rare Zara sales are, it would've been irresponsible of me not to.

The sale I'm talking about lives on the brand's website under the section titled Special Prices and includes a tight edit of discounted pieces, with markdowns ranging from 30% to 60%. Among those items, you'll find spring and summer essentials like tanks, button-down shirts, and jeans, as well as trendy footwear, tailored separates, and day-to-night dresses that you'll no doubt find yourself wearing again and again. Essentially, there's a little bit of everything you need for the warm-weather seasons on the horizon. Scroll down to shop the best pieces from Zara's sale before they inevitably sell out.

ZARA Strappy Knit Top $28 $18 SHOP NOW This tank might look simple, but the square neck and thick, ribbed material make it way more elevated and elegant.

ZARA Bow Trim Fabric Ballet Flats $50 $28 SHOP NOW Oh, these are good.

ZARA Off the Shoulder Knit Top $36 $18 SHOP NOW I have this top, and it looks and feels way more expensive than $18.

zara Buttoned Cropped Jacket ZW Collection $109 $70 SHOP NOW I think I need this one. Scratch that, I think I need this one.

ZARA Pant Leggings ZW Collection $70 $36 SHOP NOW Cigarette pants are back.

ZARA Plain Knit Mini Dress $46 $23 SHOP NOW This easy mini will get so much wear.

ZARA Heeled Sandals With Bows $50 $28 SHOP NOW Wait, $28? For these satin, bow-clad sandals? Don't tempt me with a good time.

ZARA Voluminous Poplin Shirt ZW Collection $50 $30 SHOP NOW Everyone's poplin-shirt collection could use a freshie.

ZARA Open Back Satin Effect Slip Dress $50 $30 SHOP NOW This dress could be worn to your wedding or to a casual Sunday brunch. The possibilities are truly endless.

ZARA Basic 100% Wool Sweater $70 $36 SHOP NOW I love a knit in every season, paired with cutoffs in the summer and a slip skirt in the fall.

ZARA Trf Straight Leg Jeans With a High Waist $46 $28 SHOP NOW I'm trading in all of my super-baggy jeans for more fitted styles.

ZARA ZW Collection Tailored Blazer $129 $70 SHOP NOW A classic blazer is a great item to buy on sale, especially because they so rarely get marked down.

ZARA Sleeveless Knit Top $30 $18 SHOP NOW This color is just wow.

ZARA Belted Tuxedo Jacket ZW Collection $129 $70 SHOP NOW Elegant much?

ZARA Shiny Mesh Ballet Flats $69 $40 SHOP NOW People will be begging you to share where you got these.

ZARA Cropped Knit Cardigan $48 $30 SHOP NOW This knit looks extremely pricey.

ZARA Low Heel Biker Ankle Boots $90 $50 SHOP NOW Even when biker boots go out of style, I'll still love them.