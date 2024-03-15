Satin! Sheer! Sequins! Zara's Spring Drop Is a Modern-Day Swan's Dream
Twice a year, Zara releases what it refers to as its Studio Collection, a leveled-up curation that's brought to life with higher-than-usual craftsmanship, design, and concept by a dedicated team of creatives, including stylist Karl Templer and legendary fashion photographer Steven Meisel. And with spring just around the corner, the Spanish brand just hit publish on its spring/summer 24 Studio line-up, a 62-piece womenswear collection that is the perfect fit for any modern-day swan.
If you're not up to speed on the current (and future—it was heavily featured on the fall/winter 2024 runways as well) swan trend, here's the gist. "The Swans" was a nickname given by author Truman Capote for a group of high-society women in New York City in the 1950s, '60s, and '70s, including Babe Paley, Slim Keith, C.Z. Guest, and Lee Radziwill. The league of wildly well-dressed ladies was featured in the second season of FX's hit series FEUD, titled Capote Vs. The Swans. Without a doubt, the success of the show (and its impeccable fashion) is one cause for the rise of elegance in fashion right now. And we're 100% here for it.
So, it should come as no surprise that we're fully on board with Zara's take on the glamorous aesthetic, which the brand said in a press release was infused with sensuality, chicness, and "subtle shock" for the collection, all of which was all meant to explore "the myriad facets of contemporary womanhood." At its core, the collection is "precise and put-together," but once you look deeper, facets of "richness, nuance, and suggestion" appear. To bring this to life, sheer fabrics, interesting physical and visual textures, and sculptural accessories were introduced into the offering.
All of that was enough to draw me into Zara's SoHo store to check out the collection IRL on launch day, and I'm here to tell you with absolute certainty that this curation is even better in person than it looks in Meisel's photographs. I, for one, highly suggest you follow my lead and get the full, physical experience of the spring/summer 2024 Studio Collection before every last piece sells out. Scroll down to shop some of my favorite pieces.
Shop Zara's spring 2024 Studio Collection:
Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.
