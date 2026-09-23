Zara is An Expert in Expensive-Looking Autumn Colour Trends—6 Shades That Are Going to Sell Fast

From fiery shades of burnt umber to the regal, rich hues of moss green, these are the 6 colour trends Zara is backing ahead of autumn 2026.

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Zara autumn colour trends 2026
(Image credit: Zara)
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If the leaves decorating the pavement and the fresh chill in the air are anything to go by, autumn is well and truly on the way. I’ve always found that there's something about this time of year that feels a little different—more transitional, a little moodier and quietly atmospheric. And over the years, there’s one place that really understands the season's energy: Zara.

By subtly taking cues from the autumn/winter 2026 runways and honing in on the colour trends fashionable people are actually favouring, this season, Zara’s new-in section is nothing less than a masterclass in modern autumnal hues. Be it fiery burnt umbers, regal rich shades of moss green, soft watery blues or timeless black—a deep, grounded colour palette instantly encapsulates the season's tone.

After pouring through Zara's' latest drop and cross-referencing them with the colour trends already taking shape this season, it became pretty clear that a few are emerging as seasonal standouts. These are colours with the power to breathe new life into you cool weather staples, giving even your most familiar piece a fresh, decidedly now feel. And no, not all are a departure from what we know and love, even one switch could make the world of difference to your wardrobe. Sound good? Keep scrolling to shop the best six colour trends in Zara this season.

The 6 Biggest Colour Trends at Zara in Autumn 2026:

1. Stone

Zara autumn colour trends : stone

(Image credit: Zara)

Style Notes: After a summer brimming with vibrant colours and standout prints, as we turn the corner into autumn, neutrality is back, and the gritty, lived-in feel of Zara’s personal favourite, greige stone, is perfect for the shift in weather. Granular in tone and quietly complex, this shade matches the coolness of the season, and just so happens to pair well with the rest of the colours within your rotation.

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2. Coffee Bean Brown

Zara autumn colour trends 2026: Brown

(Image credit: Zara)

Style Notes: For a second season, warm shades of toasty brown are reigning supreme both amongst the fashion set and across Zara’s new season offering. Stronger and richer than your run-of-the-mill neutrals, this elegant shade whispers luxury. Add seasonal warmth to your favourite pair of blue jeans and white tees with this colour, or use to tone down vivid pops of red.

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3. Moss Green

Zara autumn colour trends 2026: Moss green.

(Image credit: Zara)

Style Notes: Whilst we’ve seen everything from durable shades of army to vivid flashes of chartreuse, this season Zara is backing moss green—and for good reason. The latest addition to the new-neutral palette, there's a depth and richness to this iteration of the shade that can't be ignored. Earthy yet elevated, regal yet full of life, the shade's subtle sophistication is ready to elevate even the most simple looks this autumn.

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4. Maroon

Zara autumn winter colour trends 2026

(Image credit: Zara)

Style Notes: Whether you call it burgundy, maroon or wine, this festive hue of deep red is about to be everywhere this autumn. Less confronting than this summer's tomato red whilst still packing a dopamine-inducing punch, it's the perfect transitional colour. Rich enough to bring that moodier, ripened energy but vibrant enough to lift darker tones. I just know, come October 1st this shade will inevitably creep into our wardrobes.

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5. Midnight Black

Zara autumn colour trends 2026 : Black

(Image credit: Zara)

Style Notes: Timeless by nature, black has quietly been one of the fashion set's go-tos for decades. But this season, Zara is using luxurious textures and fashion-forward shapes to breathe new life into the perennial favourite. Whether it's sleek tailoring and sculptural shapes or tactile fabrics that add depth and dimension, this season black is anything but boring.

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6. Navy

Style Notes: Quietly creeping in for the last few years, this edit would be incomplete without at least one mention of navy blue. Softer than blacks stark contrast but still every bit as sophisticated, this timeless shade is proving to be the perfect alternative to neutrals this season. Plus, it looks just as good with the shades of red, purple and olive we’re loving too.

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Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki
Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki
Junior Fashion Editor

Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki is Junior Fashion Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Gen-Z-aligned editorial content and brand try-ons to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket.

At Who What Wear, Imani is committed to uncovering cool new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and finding gems that make shopping accessible (and fun) for everyone.