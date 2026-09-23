If the leaves decorating the pavement and the fresh chill in the air are anything to go by, autumn is well and truly on the way. I’ve always found that there's something about this time of year that feels a little different—more transitional, a little moodier and quietly atmospheric. And over the years, there’s one place that really understands the season's energy: Zara.
By subtly taking cues from the autumn/winter 2026 runways and honing in on the colour trends fashionable people are actually favouring, this season, Zara’s new-in section is nothing less than a masterclass in modern autumnal hues. Be it fiery burnt umbers, regal rich shades of moss green, soft watery blues or timeless black—a deep, grounded colour palette instantly encapsulates the season's tone.
After pouring through Zara's' latest drop and cross-referencing them with the colour trends already taking shape this season, it became pretty clear that a few are emerging as seasonal standouts. These are colours with the power to breathe new life into you cool weather staples, giving even your most familiar piece a fresh, decidedly now feel. And no, not all are a departure from what we know and love, even one switch could make the world of difference to your wardrobe. Sound good? Keep scrolling to shop the best six colour trends in Zara this season.
The 6 Biggest Colour Trends at Zara in Autumn 2026:
1. Stone
Style Notes: After a summer brimming with vibrant colours and standout prints, as we turn the corner into autumn, neutrality is back, and the gritty, lived-in feel of Zara’s personal favourite, greige stone, is perfect for the shift in weather. Granular in tone and quietly complex, this shade matches the coolness of the season, and just so happens to pair well with the rest of the colours within your rotation.
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Shop the Shade:
ZARA
Faded-Effect Cargo Trousers
I love how these cargo trousers look styled with a white T-shirt and slouched scarf.
ZARA
Short Double-Breasted Trench Jacket
This subdued shade pairs so well with white.
ZARA
Pleated Midi Skirt
We saw a whole host of preppy looks just like this at London Fashion Week this season.
ZARA
Z1975 Regular High-Waist Jeans
These jeans have gone straight into my basket.
ZARA
V-Neck T-Shirt
An easy way to style this shade.
2. Coffee Bean Brown
Style Notes: For a second season, warm shades of toasty brown are reigning supreme both amongst the fashion set and across Zara’s new season offering. Stronger and richer than your run-of-the-mill neutrals, this elegant shade whispers luxury. Add seasonal warmth to your favourite pair of blue jeans and white tees with this colour, or use to tone down vivid pops of red.
Shop the Shade:
ZARA
Bomber Jacket With Wide Collar
I just know this faux suede bomber will be sold out by October 1st.
ZARA
Long Pleated Bermuda Shorts
I love how these calf-scraping Bermuda shorts look styled with a navy zip-up hoodie and slouched pointed-toe boots.
ZARA
Satin Straight Trousers
Style these satin trousers with loafers or trainers for a more seasonally appropriate finish.
ZARA
Short Double-Breasted Trench Jacket
If you're tired of tan trench coats, why not try this warm chocolate style instead.
ZARA
Animal Print Satin Midi Dress
Contrast trim garments have been all the rage this year.
ZARA
Flowing Wide-Leg Trousers
These trousers hit 113 cm long, and having done the math, if you're shorter than 5'6 I would steer clear.
3. Moss Green
Style Notes: Whilst we’ve seen everything from durable shades of army to vivid flashes of chartreuse, this season Zara is backing moss green—and for good reason. The latest addition to the new-neutral palette, there's a depth and richness to this iteration of the shade that can't be ignored. Earthy yet elevated, regal yet full of life, the shade's subtle sophistication is ready to elevate even the most simple looks this autumn.
Shop the Shade:
ZARA
Check Bomber Jacket
Heritage plaid is on it way back.
ZARA
Long Sleeve Polo Shirt
I love how this polo looks styled with denim Bermuda shorts and soft brown boots.
ZARA
Zw Collection Midi Trench Coat
This cropped trench also comes in a soft brown shade too.
ZARA
100% Cashmere Mock Neck Cardigan
This 100% cashmere jumper has just jumped to the top of my wishlist.
ZARA
Zw Collection Short Trench Coat
I love how this cropped trench looks layered with a pair of straight-leg jeans and ballet flats.
4. Maroon
Style Notes: Whether you call it burgundy, maroon or wine, this festive hue of deep red is about to be everywhere this autumn. Less confronting than this summer's tomato red whilst still packing a dopamine-inducing punch, it's the perfect transitional colour. Rich enough to bring that moodier, ripened energy but vibrant enough to lift darker tones. I just know, come October 1st this shade will inevitably creep into our wardrobes.
Shop the Shade:
ZARA
Cardingan With Covered Button
The buttons and structured shoulders elevate this timeless cardigan.
ZARA
Double-Waist Volume Trousers
Bury me in this look.
ZARA
Leather Flap Bag
This playful contrast of this double-layered bag is enough to sell me on the trend.
ZARA
Leather-Effect Layered Midi Skirt
This is exactly how I'll be attempting to wear the shade this autumn.
ZARA
Leather Effect Belted Jacket
This structured jacket would look chic styled with bootcut jeans and biker boots.
ZARA
Ribbed Knit Waistcoat
I love how this waistcoat looks with a orange pinstripe shirt and low-waisted skinny-straight jeans.
5. Midnight Black
Style Notes: Timeless by nature, black has quietly been one of the fashion set's go-tos for decades. But this season, Zara is using luxurious textures and fashion-forward shapes to breathe new life into the perennial favourite. Whether it's sleek tailoring and sculptural shapes or tactile fabrics that add depth and dimension, this season black is anything but boring.
Shop the Shade:
ZARA
Equestrian Buckle Boots
Take it from me, equestrian knee-high boots like these are set to be one of this years biggest footwear trends.
ZARA
Low-Rise Straight-Leg Trousers
Simple yet oh so stylish.
ZARA
Textured Leather Loafer
See what I meed about styles that add depth? These mock croc loafers are divine.
ZARA
Zw Collection 100% Wool Long Coat
Such a good price for an 100% wool coat.
ZARA
Zw Collection Pocket Jacket
You'd look right at home during fashion week in this stylish shape.
ZARA
Faux Suede Bomber Jacket
This faux suede bomber jacket has gone straight into my basket.
ZARA
Zw Collection Midi Dress
I love a piece that does all the heavy lifting for you style-wise.
6. Navy
Style Notes: Quietly creeping in for the last few years, this edit would be incomplete without at least one mention of navy blue. Softer than blacks stark contrast but still every bit as sophisticated, this timeless shade is proving to be the perfect alternative to neutrals this season. Plus, it looks just as good with the shades of red, purple and olive we’re loving too.
Shop the Shade:
Zara
100% Extras-soft Wool Jumper
Style with a grey t-shirt and jeans this autumn for a casually polished look.
ZARA
Knit Midi Skirt With Elastic Waist
A one-and-done outfit If I've ever seen one.
ZARA
Zw Collection Wide-Leg Trousers
Tuck in a blouse and finish with loafers for an office-approved ensemble.
ZARA
Zip-Up Knit Cardigan
This cardigan could double as a top on a warmer day.
ZARA
Zw Collection Satin Shirt With Frog Fastening
This frog-fastening blouse comes in white, pink and burgundy.
ZARA
Double-Layer Henley Top
No need to worry about styling with this double-layered top.
Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki is Junior Fashion Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Gen-Z-aligned editorial content and brand try-ons to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket.
At Who What Wear, Imani is committed to uncovering cool new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and finding gems that make shopping accessible (and fun) for everyone.