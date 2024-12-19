It's Already 2025 at Zara—These Are the 7 Trends I Think It Has Mastered
Look closely. Between the wool coats, faux-fur everything and chunky knits, you'll notice that the latest drops at Zara are tapping into some of spring 2025's earliest trends.
The Who What Wear UK team has been prepping for the new season since September. As soon as we witness the shows across New York, London, Milan and Paris, we're already taking notes and bets on what will surface in the next six months to fast-track you to the movements in fashion that actually matter. Deputy editor Maxine Eggenberger recently published her thoughts on the spring/summer 2025 trends that stood out most on the runways, but it would appear that Zara's in-house design team are just as quick off the mark.
S/S 25 is shaping up to be very pretty indeed, with soft pastel pinks and tulle taking centre stage alongside voluminous, parachute-inspired silhouettes and charming handbags. But cutting through the frothy aesthetic are some darker moments that suit these winter months—you'll find a range of serious workwear options via tailored suits (which, according to designers, simply must be styled with a tie, glasses, shirt and heels!) and '90s throwbacks thanks to Brit Pop parka coats (worn with everything) and grunge plaids.
So, let's get into it. Here are the seven Zara trends that are already tapping into the 2025 mood.
'90s PLAID
Rich checks work perfectly in the winter with cosy layers and boots.
PRETTIEST PINKS
Zara's Kate Moss collaboration is full of these soft pinks.
It looks like scarf details are going nowhere in 2025.
FRINGING FOR ALL
Get ready for the return of boho!
You can find interesting fringed fabrics in clothes too. This directional skirt looks so premium.
MAIN-CHARACTER BAGS
It's all about fun bags for spring 2025, and this embroidered tote is quite the talking point.
Even a standard shape can be jazzed up in a cute colour and pretty detailing.
This would look great set against a tough black leather jacket.
TULLE ON TULLE
I think I'm going to need to invest in some big knickers! But you can also layer see-through skirts over jeans or trousers, or simply try a slip.
This trend leans into all things ethereal and romantic, so why not go all in with some tulle gloves?
SUIT CITY
Zara started in tailoring, so you know that the blazers are always worth buying.
I'm intrigued to see this slightly flared silhouette coming back to the fore.
Collars and cuffs for serious people who mean business (or just really like this trend).
You can wear high heels or polished flats for this look—both work.
MOTIF TEES
Hannah Almassi is the Editor in Chief of Who What Wear UK. Hannah has been part of the the Who What Wear brand since 2015, when she was headhunted to launch the UK sister site and social channels, implement a localised content strategy and build out the editorial team. She joined following a seven-year tenure at Grazia magazine, where she led front-of-book news, fashion features and shopping specials as fashion news and features editor. With experience in both print and digital across fashion and beauty, Hannah has over 16 years in the field as a journalist, editor, content strategist and brand consultant. Hannah has interviewed industry heavyweights such as designers including Marc Jacobs and Jonathan Anderson through to arbiters of taste including Katie Grand and Anna Dello Russo. A skilled moderator and lecturer specialising in the shift to digital media and e-commerce, Hannah’s opinion and work has been sought by the likes of CNBC, BBC, The Sunday Times Style, The Times, The Telegraph and MatchesFashion.com, among many others. Hannah is often called upon for her take on trends, becoming known as a person with their finger of the pulse of what’s happening in the fashion space for stylish Brits. Hannah currently resides in Eastbourne with her photographer husband, incredibly busy son and highly Instagrammable cat.
-
The Forecast: This Is What 2025 Fashion Will Look Like
What to expect next year.
By Eliza Huber
-
30 Stellar Finds From Nordstrom, Zara, and Abercrombie Worth Dropping Into Your Fashion Friend Group Chat
I see elevated outfits in your future.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Zara Just Delivered 6 Winter Shoe Trends That Will Make Your Basic Jeans Look So Much Chicer
Add to cart.
By Judith Jones
-
My Friends Always Ask for Shopping Recs—30 Items From Zara, Madewell, and Free People I Suggested
Suede, knits, and sequins ahead.
By Caitlin Burnett
-
36 Black Dresses From Zara, Mango, and J.Crew That'll Rake In the Compliments
Can't go wrong.
By Natalie Cantell
-
I Love the Sweaters at Zara, COS, J.Crew, Vince, and Nordstrom—31 That Are Gorgeous
New staples ahead.
By Bobby Schuessler
-
There's No Room in My Closet for More Shoes, But These Under-$100 Zara Pairs Are Too Good to Pass Up
Act fast.
By Grace O'Connell Joshua
-
My Friend Wants a Chic Wardrobe—I Sent Her These Black Friday Fashion Deals
Discounted gems from Nordstrom, Zara, J.Crew, and more.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes