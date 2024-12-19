It's Already 2025 at Zara—These Are the 7 Trends I Think It Has Mastered

Look closely. Between the wool coats, faux-fur everything and chunky knits, you'll notice that the latest drops at Zara are tapping into some of spring 2025's earliest trends.

The Who What Wear UK team has been prepping for the new season since September. As soon as we witness the shows across New York, London, Milan and Paris, we're already taking notes and bets on what will surface in the next six months to fast-track you to the movements in fashion that actually matter. Deputy editor Maxine Eggenberger recently published her thoughts on the spring/summer 2025 trends that stood out most on the runways, but it would appear that Zara's in-house design team are just as quick off the mark.

S/S 25 is shaping up to be very pretty indeed, with soft pastel pinks and tulle taking centre stage alongside voluminous, parachute-inspired silhouettes and charming handbags. But cutting through the frothy aesthetic are some darker moments that suit these winter months—you'll find a range of serious workwear options via tailored suits (which, according to designers, simply must be styled with a tie, glasses, shirt and heels!) and '90s throwbacks thanks to Brit Pop parka coats (worn with everything) and grunge plaids.

So, let's get into it. Here are the seven Zara trends that are already tapping into the 2025 mood.

'90s PLAID

ZARA Flannel Check Dress £40 Styled á la Zara, this certainly ticks the '90s-grunge box.

ZARA Check Midi Skirt £80 Rich checks work perfectly in the winter with cosy layers and boots.

ZARA Check Flannel Shirt £28 A flannel shirt is the main character of this trend.

ZARA Check Pleated Mini Skirt £30 Those looking for a flirty take should try a mini kilt.

PRETTIEST PINKS

ZARA X Kate Moss Long Pleated Skirt £70 Zara's Kate Moss collaboration is full of these soft pinks.

ZARA Manteco Wool Blend Coat £119 The trend isn't just for summer—this wool jacket proves it.

ZARA Knit Sweater With Scarf £46 It looks like scarf details are going nowhere in 2025.

FRINGING FOR ALL

ZARA Leather Fringe XL Maxi Tote Bag £279 Fringed bags were a common sighting on the S/S 25 runways.

ZARA Fringed High-Leg Split Suede Boots £149 Get ready for the return of boho!

ZARA Fringed Pencil Skirt £60 You can find interesting fringed fabrics in clothes too. This directional skirt looks so premium.

ZARA Contrast Jacket With Fringing £60 The way this jacket floats and moves!

MAIN-CHARACTER BAGS

ZARA Embroidered Fabric Bag £28 It's all about fun bags for spring 2025, and this embroidered tote is quite the talking point.

ZARA Satin Shopper Bag With Bows £26 Even a standard shape can be jazzed up in a cute colour and pretty detailing.

ZARA Embroidered Fabric Bag £36 This would look great set against a tough black leather jacket.

ZARA Beaded Handbag £70 This surprisingly roomy handbag has all of the charm of a vintage piece.

TULLE ON TULLE

ZARA Organza Skirt £50 I think I'm going to need to invest in some big knickers! But you can also layer see-through skirts over jeans or trousers, or simply try a slip.

ZARA 100% Silk Draped Top £50 Mesh and tulle tops are one of the easiest ways to tap into the trend.

ZARA Sequinned Rhinestone Tulle Skirt £46 Clearly, Zara is strong in the skirt department right now.

ZARA Long Tulle Gloves With Bows £18 This trend leans into all things ethereal and romantic, so why not go all in with some tulle gloves?

SUIT CITY

ZARA 100% Wool Double-Breasted Blazer £90 Zara started in tailoring, so you know that the blazers are always worth buying.

ZARA 100% Wool Straight-Leg Trousers £56 I'm intrigued to see this slightly flared silhouette coming back to the fore.

ZARA Striped Shirt £30 Collars and cuffs for serious people who mean business (or just really like this trend).

ZARA Faux Patent Heels £36 You can wear high heels or polished flats for this look—both work.

MOTIF TEES

ZARA ©Tom Wesselmann T-Shirt £23 Zara has partnered with artists to create a range of unique tees.

ZARA Fade-Effect Bear Print T-Shirt £20 I can't help but enjoy how incredibly kitsch this it.

ZARA René Magritte Print T-Shirt £20 When life just feels surreal... wear surrealism.

ZARA Slogan T-Shirt £13 So fun.