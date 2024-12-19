It's Already 2025 at Zara—These Are the 7 Trends I Think It Has Mastered

Look closely. Between the wool coats, faux-fur everything and chunky knits, you'll notice that the latest drops at Zara are tapping into some of spring 2025's earliest trends.

The Who What Wear UK team has been prepping for the new season since September. As soon as we witness the shows across New York, London, Milan and Paris, we're already taking notes and bets on what will surface in the next six months to fast-track you to the movements in fashion that actually matter. Deputy editor Maxine Eggenberger recently published her thoughts on the spring/summer 2025 trends that stood out most on the runways, but it would appear that Zara's in-house design team are just as quick off the mark.

S/S 25 is shaping up to be very pretty indeed, with soft pastel pinks and tulle taking centre stage alongside voluminous, parachute-inspired silhouettes and charming handbags. But cutting through the frothy aesthetic are some darker moments that suit these winter months—you'll find a range of serious workwear options via tailored suits (which, according to designers, simply must be styled with a tie, glasses, shirt and heels!) and '90s throwbacks thanks to Brit Pop parka coats (worn with everything) and grunge plaids.

So, let's get into it. Here are the seven Zara trends that are already tapping into the 2025 mood.

'90s PLAID

Flannel Check Dress
ZARA
Flannel Check Dress

Styled á la Zara, this certainly ticks the '90s-grunge box.

Zw Collection Check Midi Skirt
ZARA
Check Midi Skirt

Rich checks work perfectly in the winter with cosy layers and boots.

Check Flannel Shirt
ZARA
Check Flannel Shirt

A flannel shirt is the main character of this trend.

Check Pleated Mini Skirt
ZARA
Check Pleated Mini Skirt

Those looking for a flirty take should try a mini kilt.

PRETTIEST PINKS

Long Pleated Skirt X Kate Moss
ZARA X Kate Moss
Long Pleated Skirt

Zara's Kate Moss collaboration is full of these soft pinks.

Manteco Wool Blend Coat Zw Collection
ZARA
Manteco Wool Blend Coat

The trend isn't just for summer—this wool jacket proves it.

Knit Sweater With Scarf
ZARA
Knit Sweater With Scarf

It looks like scarf details are going nowhere in 2025.

FRINGING FOR ALL

Leather Fringe Xl Maxi Tote Bag
ZARA
Leather Fringe XL Maxi Tote Bag

Fringed bags were a common sighting on the S/S 25 runways.

Fringed High-Leg Split Suede Boots
ZARA
Fringed High-Leg Split Suede Boots

Get ready for the return of boho!

Fringed Pencil Skirt Zw Collection
ZARA
Fringed Pencil Skirt

You can find interesting fringed fabrics in clothes too. This directional skirt looks so premium.

Contrast Jacket With Fringing
ZARA
Contrast Jacket With Fringing

The way this jacket floats and moves!

MAIN-CHARACTER BAGS

Embroidered Fabric Bag
ZARA
Embroidered Fabric Bag

It's all about fun bags for spring 2025, and this embroidered tote is quite the talking point.

Satin Shopper Bag With Bows
ZARA
Satin Shopper Bag With Bows

Even a standard shape can be jazzed up in a cute colour and pretty detailing.

Embroidered Fabric Bag
ZARA
Embroidered Fabric Bag

This would look great set against a tough black leather jacket.

Beaded Handbag
ZARA
Beaded Handbag

This surprisingly roomy handbag has all of the charm of a vintage piece.

TULLE ON TULLE

Zw Collection Organza Skirt
ZARA
Organza Skirt

I think I'm going to need to invest in some big knickers! But you can also layer see-through skirts over jeans or trousers, or simply try a slip.

100% Silk Draped Top
ZARA
100% Silk Draped Top

Mesh and tulle tops are one of the easiest ways to tap into the trend.

Sequinned Rhinestone Tulle Skirt
ZARA
Sequinned Rhinestone Tulle Skirt

Clearly, Zara is strong in the skirt department right now.

Long Tulle Gloves With Bows
ZARA
Long Tulle Gloves With Bows

This trend leans into all things ethereal and romantic, so why not go all in with some tulle gloves?

SUIT CITY

Zw Collection 100% Wool Double-Breasted Blazer
ZARA
100% Wool Double-Breasted Blazer

Zara started in tailoring, so you know that the blazers are always worth buying.

Zw Collection 100% Wool Straight-Leg Trousers
ZARA
100% Wool Straight-Leg Trousers

I'm intrigued to see this slightly flared silhouette coming back to the fore.

Striped Zw Collection Shirt
ZARA
Striped Shirt

Collars and cuffs for serious people who mean business (or just really like this trend).

Faux Patent Heels
ZARA
Faux Patent Heels

You can wear high heels or polished flats for this look—both work.

MOTIF TEES

©tom Wesselmann T-Shirt
ZARA
©Tom Wesselmann T-Shirt

Zara has partnered with artists to create a range of unique tees.

Fade-Effect Bear Print T-Shirt
ZARA
Fade-Effect Bear Print T-Shirt

I can't help but enjoy how incredibly kitsch this it.

RenÉ Magritte Print T-Shirt
ZARA
René Magritte Print T-Shirt

When life just feels surreal... wear surrealism.

Slogan T-Shirt
ZARA
Slogan T-Shirt

So fun.

Hannah Almassi
Hannah Almassi
Editor in Chief

Hannah Almassi is the Editor in Chief of Who What Wear UK. Hannah has been part of the the Who What Wear brand since 2015, when she was headhunted to launch the UK sister site and social channels, implement a localised content strategy and build out the editorial team. She joined following a seven-year tenure at Grazia magazine, where she led front-of-book news, fashion features and shopping specials as fashion news and features editor. With experience in both print and digital across fashion and beauty, Hannah has over 16 years in the field as a journalist, editor, content strategist and brand consultant. Hannah has interviewed industry heavyweights such as designers including Marc Jacobs and Jonathan Anderson through to arbiters of taste including Katie Grand and Anna Dello Russo. A skilled moderator and lecturer specialising in the shift to digital media and e-commerce, Hannah’s opinion and work has been sought by the likes of CNBC, BBC, The Sunday Times Style, The Times, The Telegraph and MatchesFashion.com, among many others. Hannah is often called upon for her take on trends, becoming known as a person with their finger of the pulse of what’s happening in the fashion space for stylish Brits. Hannah currently resides in Eastbourne with her photographer husband, incredibly busy son and highly Instagrammable cat.

