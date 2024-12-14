Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore the Incredibly Chic Anti-Heels Trend Fashion Editors Rely on During Party Season
Despite being in the depths of party season, you'll be hard-pressed to find me in a heel anytime soon. Simply too comfortable in flat-footed shoes, I find it hard to entertain the alternative of stomping around in sky-highs right now. And why would I? This season's offering of fancy flats are all-the-more elegant than those that came before, and that's really saying something.
Obviously in tune with my party season mood, Gwyneth Paltrow was out this week wearing the anti-heel shoe trend that editors (myself included) are reaching for right now. Keeping her tallest heels packed away, the actor stepped out in L.A. styling a pretty pair of pearl embellished flats by Jimmy Choo (£675) instead.
With a square-toe design and an elegant pearl embellishment, Paltrow's flats had all of the hallmarks of a perfect pair of evening shoes—void only of the pain that comes from standing on the balls of your feet all evening. A more relaxed alternative to a diamond embellishment, Paltrow's pearly flats retained a pretty and preppy energy that chicly complimented her elegant white suit.
While Paltrow’s decision to style flats this week might seem like a small shift, it's part of a larger trend we’ve seen emerging in recent seasons: flats are making a serious comeback. What was once reserved for casual wear has now evolved into an evening staple, thanks in large part to the growing number of stylish, elegant flats hitting the market. As more designers embrace this trend, the offerings have become increasingly chic, turning the anti-heel movement into what we know it as today.
Inspired as I might be by Paltrow's pearly pair, I've also found a wider range of embellished shoes that are well worth a look-in right now. Read on to discover our edit of the best embellished flats below.
SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST EMBELLISHED FLATS HERE:
The slanted toe detailing gives these such an interesting finish.
I'd opt for these over heels any day of the week.
Style with a LBD or wear with your favourite jeans.
Pointed-toe flats help to elongate the leg for a sleek and streamlined finish.
The studded flats trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
