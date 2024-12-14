Despite being in the depths of party season, you'll be hard-pressed to find me in a heel anytime soon. Simply too comfortable in flat-footed shoes, I find it hard to entertain the alternative of stomping around in sky-highs right now. And why would I? This season's offering of fancy flats are all-the-more elegant than those that came before, and that's really saying something.

Obviously in tune with my party season mood, Gwyneth Paltrow was out this week wearing the anti-heel shoe trend that editors (myself included) are reaching for right now. Keeping her tallest heels packed away, the actor stepped out in L.A. styling a pretty pair of pearl embellished flats by Jimmy Choo (£675) instead.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

With a square-toe design and an elegant pearl embellishment, Paltrow's flats had all of the hallmarks of a perfect pair of evening shoes—void only of the pain that comes from standing on the balls of your feet all evening. A more relaxed alternative to a diamond embellishment, Paltrow's pearly flats retained a pretty and preppy energy that chicly complimented her elegant white suit.

While Paltrow’s decision to style flats this week might seem like a small shift, it's part of a larger trend we’ve seen emerging in recent seasons: flats are making a serious comeback. What was once reserved for casual wear has now evolved into an evening staple, thanks in large part to the growing number of stylish, elegant flats hitting the market. As more designers embrace this trend, the offerings have become increasingly chic, turning the anti-heel movement into what we know it as today.

Inspired as I might be by Paltrow's pearly pair, I've also found a wider range of embellished shoes that are well worth a look-in right now. Read on to discover our edit of the best embellished flats below.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST EMBELLISHED FLATS HERE:

Jimmy Choo Ade Flat £675 SHOP NOW Shop the elegant ballet flats Gwyneth Paltrow loves.

Zara Rhinestone Ballet Flats £40 SHOP NOW Honestly? I can't believe these are still in stock.

H&M Rhinestone-Embellished Ballet Pumps £28 SHOP NOW These look much more expensive than they are.

Amina Muaddi Embellished Ane Ballet Flats £825 SHOP NOW The slanted toe detailing gives these such an interesting finish.

Khaite Marcy Crystal-Embellished Mesh Ballet Flats £750 SHOP NOW These are a favourite within fashion crowds.

Asos Liberate Embellished Mary Jane Ballet in Black £18 £14 SHOP NOW Shop these whilst they're on sale.

Reformation Brenna Ballet Flat £268 SHOP NOW I always come back to Reformation for their elevated basics.

Charles & Keith Aeryn Pearl Embellished Flat Mules £55 SHOP NOW I'd opt for these over heels any day of the week.

Mint Velvet Black Diamante Ballet Pumps £109 SHOP NOW These also come in white.

Marks & Spencer Studded Buckle Flat Ballet Pumps £40 SHOP NOW These look so much more expensive than they are.

Massimo Dutti Studded Ballet Flats With Ankle Strap £129 SHOP NOW Style with a LBD or wear with your favourite jeans.

Zara Studded Split Suede Ballerinas £50 SHOP NOW The brown suede detailing gives these such an elevated energy.

Russell & Bromley Jewelled Flats £275 SHOP NOW Pointed-toe flats help to elongate the leg for a sleek and streamlined finish.

& Other Stories Studded Leather Ballet Flats £125 SHOP NOW The studded flats trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

Aeyde Uma Studded Leather Mary Jane Ballet Flats £380 SHOP NOW I'll be wearing these non-stop this party season.