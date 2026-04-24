My mum and I share many things—amongst them a fondness for a luxury perfume, a fancy glass of wine, and, of course, a good romcom. But our shared love of fashion is definitely one of the things that connects us the most. And I’m not afraid she influences my style more than anyone else. She’s honestly one of the chicest women I know, so naturally, I always look to her for advice on what to buy. And this becomes even more true when shopping on the high street, when the task of finding quality pieces that actually look expensive is even more difficult.
So, with the upcoming summer season at the forefront of my mind, I, of course, asked her to go shopping with me to invest in some new designer-looking pieces. And on our search, it was Zara, COS and M&S that really stood out amongst the high-street crowd. Perfectly balancing on-trend appeal with an equally timeless aesthetic, my mum and I consistently come back to these three high-street heroes for expensive-looking pieces that will stand the test of time in our wardrobes. And luckily for you, I’ve rounded them up below.
From pretty blouses that are sure to dress up jeans and linen trousers to elegant throw-on dresses that can be taken from day to night with ease, keep scrolling to see the 15 pieces from Zara, COS and M&S that my 59-year-old mum and I both love.
15 Zara, COS and M&S Pieces My 59-Year-Old Mum and I Love
ZARA
Ruffled Blouse With Gathered Detail
A fail proof way to dress up your jeans, skirts and linen trousers this summer.
COS
Tailored Linen-Blend Straight-Leg Trousers
An elegant alternative to the classic linen drawstring trousers.
M&S
Kitten Heel Pointed Court Shoes
ZARA
Linen Blend Midi Dress With Belt
A pretty throw-on dress that works for both in or out of the office.
COS
Structured Collarless Satin Blazer
One of the chicest blazer silhouettes I've seen in a very long time.
M&S
Pure Cotton Printed Puff Sleeve Blouse
Simple? Yes, But so very effective.
ZARA
Zw Collection Mid-Rise Relaxed Ankle Jeans
White denim really comes into its own in summer.
COS
Button-Down Collar Linen Shirt
Wear with jeans, skirts and Bermuda shorts alike.
Autograph
Suede Funnel Neck Blouson Jacket
Funnel-neck silhouettes are having a moment.