My 59-Year-Old Mum and I Went to Zara, COS and M&S—15 Designer-Looking Pieces We Both Loved

My 59-year-old mum is the chicest person I know, so of course, I went to her for advice on the most expensive-looking Zara, COS and M&S pieces to invest in this summer.

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My 59-Year-Old Mum and I Went to Zara, COS and M&amp;S—15 Designer-Looking Pieces We Both Loved
(Image credit: Zara, COS, M&S)
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My mum and I share many things—amongst them a fondness for a luxury perfume, a fancy glass of wine, and, of course, a good romcom. But our shared love of fashion is definitely one of the things that connects us the most. And I’m not afraid she influences my style more than anyone else. She’s honestly one of the chicest women I know, so naturally, I always look to her for advice on what to buy. And this becomes even more true when shopping on the high street, when the task of finding quality pieces that actually look expensive is even more difficult.

So, with the upcoming summer season at the forefront of my mind, I, of course, asked her to go shopping with me to invest in some new designer-looking pieces. And on our search, it was Zara, COS and M&S that really stood out amongst the high-street crowd. Perfectly balancing on-trend appeal with an equally timeless aesthetic, my mum and I consistently come back to these three high-street heroes for expensive-looking pieces that will stand the test of time in our wardrobes. And luckily for you, I’ve rounded them up below.

From pretty blouses that are sure to dress up jeans and linen trousers to elegant throw-on dresses that can be taken from day to night with ease, keep scrolling to see the 15 pieces from Zara, COS and M&S that my 59-year-old mum and I both love.

15 Zara, COS and M&S Pieces My 59-Year-Old Mum and I Love