We’re finally getting some sun here in the UK, and with even warmer days to come, I’m on the hunt for the blouse styles that will see me through the current spring and upcoming summer season. Of course, there’s a time and place for my classic white tees, and I’m always partial to a tank top here and there, but when it comes to those slightly more formal occasions, a blouse will always be my first port of call. It’s an elegant top style that will easily dress up my jeans, skirts and linen trousers, and more importantly, makes my warm-weather outfits look expensive at any price point. And when I want a high-end-looking blouse that doesn’t break the bank, there’s no better place to look than Marks & Spencer.
M&S is always my go-to destination for finding the most expensive-looking take on high-end trends. And of course, this extends to its current blouse selection. The spring/summer 2026 runways showcased a number of pretty blouses that I was desperate to add to my wardrobe, from trending polka dots to pretty embroidered styles, and luckily for me, the high-street hero has proven its expertise in design by offering a range of designer-passing blouses to suit every personal taste this spring.
So if you, too, are in need of some dressier top styles to dress up your jeans, skirts and trousers this season, keep scrolling to discover the elegant blouse styles that M&S has on offer this season.
Shop the Best M&S Blouses
M&S
Pure Cotton Printed Puff Sleeve Blouse
Simple? Yes, But so very effective.
M&S
Polka Dot Drape Detail Blouse
Polka dots are here to stay.
M&S
Pure Cotton Striped Lace Detail Blouse
No one will guess this is from the high street.
M&S
Pure Cotton Striped Tie Front Blouse
M&S
Pure Cotton Broderie Tie Front Blouse
M&S
Pure Cotton Printed Button Through Blouse
M&S
Pure Cotton Ruffle Embroidered Detail Blouse
I'd style this with white linen trousers and heeled flip-flops.
M&S
Pure Cotton Embroidered Collared Blouse
The collar! The embroidery! The bow-ties! There's so much to love about this blouse.
M&S
Waisted Ruffle Blouse
Chocolate brown will always get a yes from me.
M&S
Linen Rich Patterned Shirred Blouse
This went straight into my basket.