M&S Has Called It: These 13 Blouses Will Make Jeans, Skirts and Linen Trousers Look More Elegant This Spring

Not tank tops, not t-shirts—these M&S blouses are the key to elevating your jeans, skirts and linen trousers this spring

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M&amp;S Has Called It: These 13 Blouses Will Make Jeans, Skirts and Linen Trousers Look More Elegant This Spring
(Image credit: Marks & Spencer)
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We’re finally getting some sun here in the UK, and with even warmer days to come, I’m on the hunt for the blouse styles that will see me through the current spring and upcoming summer season. Of course, there’s a time and place for my classic white tees, and I’m always partial to a tank top here and there, but when it comes to those slightly more formal occasions, a blouse will always be my first port of call. It’s an elegant top style that will easily dress up my jeans, skirts and linen trousers, and more importantly, makes my warm-weather outfits look expensive at any price point. And when I want a high-end-looking blouse that doesn’t break the bank, there’s no better place to look than Marks & Spencer.

M&S is always my go-to destination for finding the most expensive-looking take on high-end trends. And of course, this extends to its current blouse selection. The spring/summer 2026 runways showcased a number of pretty blouses that I was desperate to add to my wardrobe, from trending polka dots to pretty embroidered styles, and luckily for me, the high-street hero has proven its expertise in design by offering a range of designer-passing blouses to suit every personal taste this spring.

So if you, too, are in need of some dressier top styles to dress up your jeans, skirts and trousers this season, keep scrolling to discover the elegant blouse styles that M&S has on offer this season.

Shop the Best M&S Blouses