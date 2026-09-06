Zara, H&M and COS Quietly Dropped the Most Expensive-Looking Minimalist Edit—9 Pieces Selling Out Fast

It's been a long time since dressing for a grey day was part of our weekly rotation. But as the first week of September draws to a close, autumn’s transitional weather is surely making itself known. Having spent the better part of the last six months in lightweight linen and flouncy maxi dresses, I must admit I’m rather excited to start layering again.
Having slowly started to re-shuffle my capsule wardrobe (dusting off the thick jeans and cosy cardigans that have served me well over the last few years), it became clear that a few minimalist staples were missing. Structured skirts that can be dressed up or down? Nowhere to be found. That perfect tailored blazer? Vanished without a trace. Allowing the discombobulation to last no more than a minute, I did what any savvy fashion person would do and took a peruse through the new-in sections of Zara, H&M, and COS to see if I could plug the gaps. Spoiler alert: I found more than just the necessities.
The trifecta of expensive-looking high street style, each store brought something a little different to the table. Whilst Zara’s digital shelves boasted fashion-forward shapes, H&M’s embraced luxurious fabrications and classic silhouettes. And COS? Well, almost every piece featured the clean lines and muted colours that every pared-back dresser dreams of. Having scrolled for hours, I’ve collated the very best each of these stores has to offer. Think tapered blazers that gently taper, or wool maxi skirts that cast a powerful shape all on their own; this is modern minimalism at its very best, all at a fraction of the price.
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Shop the Nine Chicest Minimalist Buys From Zara, H&M and COS
COS
Brushed-Cotton Long-Sleeved T-Shirt
This is exactly how I plan on dressing this autumn.
H&M
Shoulder Pad Wool Blend Jumper
The shoulder pads give this jumper a softly structured finish.
ZARA
Leather-Effect Bomber Jacket
If you missed out on last years viral leather bomber jacket, I'm happy to report that its back in a full size range.
H&M
Wool Midi Skirt
I'd swap the chunky boots for loafers for an office-appropriate look.
ZARA
Satin Jacket With Frog Fastening
Frog fastening jackets have become of of this season's biggest trends.
COS
Leather Moccasin Loafers
I wear a pair of loafers not to dissimilar almost every day.
H&M
Brushed Knot-Button Jacket
On a cooler day style with a classic white T-shirt and ballet flats.
H&M
Wide Crease-Leg Jeans
In my opinion no capsule wardrobe is quite complete without a pair of easy going denim.
ZARA
Blucher Trainers
Whether you call them Derbies or Blucher trainers, this minimal shape has been all over the fashion set as of late.
Shop More Chic Buys From Zara, H&M and COS We Adore
COS
Funnel-Neck Cotton Trench Coat
If you're in the market for a sweeping trench which feels fresh and slightly cooler, you now can cease your search.
H&M
Wool Turtleneck Cape
Statement making.
H&M
Cotton Poplin Shirt
Riddle me this, can you ever go wrong with a crisp white shirt?
H&M
Single-Breasted Wool Blazer
This softly structured blazer has gone straight into my basket.
COS
Sculpted Stand-Collar Jacket
I'd personally style this beautifully sculptural cropped jacket with loose jeans and loafers.
COS
Draped Crepe V-Neck Top
Swap your summer whites for an autumnal Ecru this season.
ZARA
V-Neck T-Shirt
V-neck T-shirts like these have been all over my social media feed as of late.
COS
Valley Bootcut Jeans
How chic is this full look, its one I'll be recreating ASAP.
COS
Pintucked Cotton Mini Dress
This little black dress will work with loafers, ballet flats and boots this autumn.
H&M
Tie Detail Jacket
All the chicest Who What Wear UK editors are utterly obsessed with this jacket right now.
ZARA
Satin Midi Skirt
Simple, yet oh so stylish.
ZARA
Leather Heeled Ballet Flats
If you missed out on Massimo Dutti's viral heeled ballet flats, Zara has a pretty similar pair in stock right now.
ZARA
Soft Knit Short Sleeve Jumper
On a warmer day, style this alone with loosely fitted trouser and square-toe boots for a '90s-inspired look.
Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki is Junior Fashion Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Gen-Z-aligned editorial content and brand try-ons to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket.
At Who What Wear, Imani is committed to uncovering cool new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and finding gems that make shopping accessible (and fun) for everyone.