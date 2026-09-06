Zara, H&M and COS Quietly Dropped the Most Expensive-Looking Minimalist Edit—9 Pieces Selling Out Fast

If the goal is to look expensive this autumn, you'll want to see these.

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It's been a long time since dressing for a grey day was part of our weekly rotation. But as the first week of September draws to a close, autumn’s transitional weather is surely making itself known. Having spent the better part of the last six months in lightweight linen and flouncy maxi dresses, I must admit I’m rather excited to start layering again.

Having slowly started to re-shuffle my capsule wardrobe (dusting off the thick jeans and cosy cardigans that have served me well over the last few years), it became clear that a few minimalist staples were missing. Structured skirts that can be dressed up or down? Nowhere to be found. That perfect tailored blazer? Vanished without a trace. Allowing the discombobulation to last no more than a minute, I did what any savvy fashion person would do and took a peruse through the new-in sections of Zara, H&M, and COS to see if I could plug the gaps. Spoiler alert: I found more than just the necessities.

The trifecta of expensive-looking high street style, each store brought something a little different to the table. Whilst Zara’s digital shelves boasted fashion-forward shapes, H&M’s embraced luxurious fabrications and classic silhouettes. And COS? Well, almost every piece featured the clean lines and muted colours that every pared-back dresser dreams of. Having scrolled for hours, I’ve collated the very best each of these stores has to offer. Think tapered blazers that gently taper, or wool maxi skirts that cast a powerful shape all on their own; this is modern minimalism at its very best, all at a fraction of the price.

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Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki
Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki
Junior Fashion Editor

Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki is Junior Fashion Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Gen-Z-aligned editorial content and brand try-ons to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket.

At Who What Wear, Imani is committed to uncovering cool new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and finding gems that make shopping accessible (and fun) for everyone.