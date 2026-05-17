These Expensive-Looking High-Street Buys Are Giving "I'm a Chic Parisienne"

From H&M and COS to Zara and M&S, keep scrolling to shop the 27 French-girl-approved high-street shopping items that I’m adding to my summer wardrobe.

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27 High-Street Shopping Items French Women Would be All Over
(Image credit: Mango, Zara, Whistles)
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As a born and raised Londoner, I’m not ashamed to admit that I look to the French fashion girls for outfit inspiration more often than not. Whether they’re chilling out down in the south of France or rushing around the busy city of Paris with a coffee in hand, they just have a way of making everything look expensive. So on my most recent trip to the city, I made sure to pay extra attention to the fashion staples that the most polished Parisians were wearing.

And naturally, the second I was back here in the UK, I decided to turn to the high street to search for the French-coded buys I’ll be adding to my capsule wardrobe this summer. Almost immediately, my basket was filled with a myriad of French-it-girl-inspired items that are stylish, easy to style and, most importantly, look way more expensive than their high street price tags. My personal advice on mastering the art of Gallic dressing? Focus on elevated silhouettes in versatile hues that manage to seamlessly balance both on-trend appeal and a timeless aesthetic. But if you’re looking for a quick way to dress like an elegant French girl this summer, then luckily for you, I’ve rounded up 27 of the chicest French-girl-approved high-street shopping picks to add to your basket this summer.

Happy shopping!

27 French-Girl-Approved High-Street Shopping Picks

Brittany Davy
Brittany Davy
Junior Writer

As WWW UK’s junior writer, Brittany focuses on creating compelling fashion, shopping and beauty content for site, and works closely with the Managing Editor on recurring columns and franchises. She has a passion for all things fashion, beauty and lifestyle related, but is particularly fond of fragrance, with a personal collection to rival any beauty editor's!

Prior to Who What Wear, Brittany worked as the Shopping Assistant at Reach Plc and across a number of publications, including OK!, Notebook, S Mag and The Mirror. In this role, she was responsible for creating on-site beauty and fashion content, compiling shopping grids and filming and editing weekly video content for the brand’s social media account.