27 High-Street Shopping Items French Women Would be All Over

As a born and raised Londoner, I’m not ashamed to admit that I look to the French fashion girls for outfit inspiration more often than not. Whether they’re chilling out down in the south of France or rushing around the busy city of Paris with a coffee in hand, they just have a way of making everything look expensive. So on my most recent trip to the city, I made sure to pay extra attention to the fashion staples that the most polished Parisians were wearing.
And naturally, the second I was back here in the UK, I decided to turn to the high street to search for the French-coded buys I’ll be adding to my capsule wardrobe this summer. Almost immediately, my basket was filled with a myriad of French-it-girl-inspired items that are stylish, easy to style and, most importantly, look way more expensive than their high street price tags. My personal advice on mastering the art of Gallic dressing? Focus on elevated silhouettes in versatile hues that manage to seamlessly balance both on-trend appeal and a timeless aesthetic. But if you’re looking for a quick way to dress like an elegant French girl this summer, then luckily for you, I’ve rounded up 27 of the chicest French-girl-approved high-street shopping picks to add to your basket this summer.
Happy shopping!
27 French-Girl-Approved High-Street Shopping Picks