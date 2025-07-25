17 Gap and Old Navy Pieces That Look Like They Belong on a Boat in Saint-Tropez

(Image credit: Moritz Scholz/Getty Images)

These days, I'm not dressing for the job I want; I'm dressing for the vacation I want. I haven't added a new stamp to my passport all summer, so I'm living vicariously through everyone traveling to Europe right now. (If that's you, why not check out one of these chic new hotels?) As much as I'd like to be on a boat in Saint-Tropez, I'm stuck at my laptop in California, so I'll have to settle for dressing the part.

I carefully sifted through two of our readers' favorite retailers, Old Navy and Gap, and selected an assortment of pieces that give me French Riviera vibes. There's an elegant white poplin shirtdress, a cute floral minidress, a pair of trendy Bermuda shorts, a mariner tee, and more. The best part? Every single item is currently on sale, resulting in jaw-dropping prices as low as $10. That's music to my ears. Scroll down to shop my favorite French-inspired summer pieces from Old Navy and Gap.

Poplin Roll-Cuff Midi Shirtdress
Gap
Poplin Roll-Cuff Midi Shirtdress

This dress is so chic.

Modern Rib Halter Tank Top
Gap
Modern Rib Halter Tank Top

The white trim is what sold me on this tank top.

Old Navy High-Waisted Weekender Pull-On Crop Flare Jeans
Old Navy
High-Waisted Weekender Pull-On Crop Flare Jeans

I love everything about this outfit.

Old Navy Long-Sleeve Mariner Loose T-Shirt
Old Navy
Long-Sleeve Mariner Loose T-Shirt

This shirt is giving me major French vibes.

Linen-Blend Relaxed Straight Ankle Pants
Gap
Linen-Blend Relaxed Straight Ankle Pants

Red is always a good idea.

Shirred Bodice Halter Maxi Dress
Gap
Shirred Bodice Halter Maxi Dress

Polka dots are simultaneously trendy and timeless.

Lace-Trim Maxi Dress
Gap
Lace-Trim Maxi Dress

This was made for a yacht party.

Canvas Stripe Tote Bag
Gap
Canvas Stripe Tote Bag

My ideal beach bag.

Old Navy Fit & Flare Cami Mini Dress
Old Navy
Fit & Flare Cami Mini Dress

You can't beat this price.

Cropped Cardigan Sweater Vest
Gap
Cropped Cardigan Sweater Vest

A vest is the perfect layering piece for summer.

Old Navy Extra High-Waisted Wide-Leg Jeans
Old Navy
Extra High-Waisted Wide-Leg Jeans

White jeans always look so fresh.

Old Navy Oversized Rugby Polo
Old Navy
Oversized Rugby Polo

Just call me Sporty Spice.

Old Navy Off-Shoulder Lace-Trim Top
Old Navy
Off-Shoulder Lace-Trim Top

This off-the-shoulder silhouette is so elegant.

Old Navy Extra High-Waisted Polished Pixie Capri Pants
Old Navy
Extra High-Waisted Polished Pixie Capri Pants

Yes, the capri pants I wore in middle school are back.

Denim Mini Dress
Gap
Denim Mini Dress

Layer a white T-shirt under this cute denim dress.

Old Navy High-Waisted OG Jean Shorts
Old Navy
High-Waisted OG Jean Shorts

White shorts can be styled in a million different ways.

Old Navy Mid-Rise Baggy Jean Bermuda Shorts
Old Navy
Mid-Rise Baggy Jean Bermuda Shorts

Bermuda shorts are also trending right now.

Erin Fitzpatrick
Associate Director, Fashion News

Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 14 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Kate and Meghan stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible.

