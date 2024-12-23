I’m Convinced These 17 Expensive-Looking Zara Items Will Sell Out Before 2025

(Image credit: Zara)

2025 is just around the corner, meaning it's time to sort out my wardrobe for the new year. I must admit that in 2024, I bought into far too many fleeting trends that I wanted to get rid of by the end of each season. So, for 2025, I'm determined to focus on classic, anti-trend pieces that will stand the test of time and stick around in my wardrobe for years to come. Initially, I thought this meant that I'd have to splash out lots of cash on high-end pieces, however, after a quick scan online I quickly realised that the high street is brimming with a myriad of affordable yet expensive-looking winter buys that won't break the bank and can easily rival anything on the luxury market this season.

Zara, in particular, stood out to me as the brand with the most sophisticated, luxe-looking items on the high street this week. In fact, so much of its new-in winter section is so timeless, that I'm convinced they'll sell out before 2025 even starts! Focusing on timeless designs to stay in your wardrobe for years, Zara's current new-in collection is filled with versatile, high-quality staples that are sure to act as the basis for your 2025 capsule wardrobes.

From effortlessly elegant scarf coats to chic knee-high boots, I've rounded up the 17 best winter buys from Zara that are worth snapping up before they sell out. So, keep scrolling for stylish, anti-trend items that see you through to the new year and beyond.

Shop the Best Zara Pieces for 2025 and Beyond:

ZARA Faux Suede Jacket £50 SHOP NOW Between the faux-suede finish and the burgundy shade, this jacket is perfection.

ZARA Knit Sweater With Scarf £46 SHOP NOW Make any jeans outfit look elegant with this pretty scarf knit.

ZARA Split Suede Maxi Tote Bag £139 SHOP NOW The perfect everyday tote.

ZARA Split Suede Trainers £50 SHOP NOW An easy way to add a pop of colour into your outfits.

ZARA Wool Coat With Scarf £70 SHOP NOW Scarf coats are going nowhere in 2025.

ZARA Plain Cashmere and Wool Sweater £90 SHOP NOW This chocolate brown shade looks so expensive.

ZARA Wide-Leg Trousers With Belt £30 SHOP NOW So easy to dress up or down.

ZARA Leather Block Heel Boots £139 SHOP NOW Everyone will think these are designer.

ZARA Combined Jacquard Knit Jacket £46 SHOP NOW Staple pieces don't have to be boring, just look at this knit!

ZARA Short Plain Knit Dress £30 SHOP NOW A knit dress is a capsule wardrobe staple.

ZARA High-Waist Wide-Leg Jeans £30 SHOP NOW You'll reach for these wide-leg jeans no matter the season.

ZARA Patent-Finish Loafers £36 SHOP NOW Minimalists will love these.

ZARA Zw Collection Double-Faced Jacket £90 SHOP NOW This went straight into my basket.

ZARA Soft Knot Top £20 SHOP NOW Wear with the matching knit skirt or a pair of slouchy jeans.

ZARA Plain Knit Cashmere Cardigan £80 SHOP NOW Zara has so many luxe cashmere pieces at such an affordable price.

ZARA Striped Flowing Shirt £28 SHOP NOW I love how this is styled.

ZARA 100% Wool Belted Jacket £56 SHOP NOW Wear it on its own or layer over a classic white tee.