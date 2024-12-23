I’m Convinced These 17 Expensive-Looking Zara Items Will Sell Out Before 2025

Brittany Davy
By
published
in News

2025 is just around the corner, meaning it's time to sort out my wardrobe for the new year. I must admit that in 2024, I bought into far too many fleeting trends that I wanted to get rid of by the end of each season. So, for 2025, I'm determined to focus on classic, anti-trend pieces that will stand the test of time and stick around in my wardrobe for years to come. Initially, I thought this meant that I'd have to splash out lots of cash on high-end pieces, however, after a quick scan online I quickly realised that the high street is brimming with a myriad of affordable yet expensive-looking winter buys that won't break the bank and can easily rival anything on the luxury market this season.

Zara, in particular, stood out to me as the brand with the most sophisticated, luxe-looking items on the high street this week. In fact, so much of its new-in winter section is so timeless, that I'm convinced they'll sell out before 2025 even starts! Focusing on timeless designs to stay in your wardrobe for years, Zara's current new-in collection is filled with versatile, high-quality staples that are sure to act as the basis for your 2025 capsule wardrobes.

From effortlessly elegant scarf coats to chic knee-high boots, I've rounded up the 17 best winter buys from Zara that are worth snapping up before they sell out. So, keep scrolling for stylish, anti-trend items that see you through to the new year and beyond.

Shop the Best Zara Pieces for 2025 and Beyond:

Faux Suede Jacket
ZARA
Faux Suede Jacket

Between the faux-suede finish and the burgundy shade, this jacket is perfection.

Knit Sweater With Scarf
ZARA
Knit Sweater With Scarf

Make any jeans outfit look elegant with this pretty scarf knit.

Split Suede Maxi Tote Bag
ZARA
Split Suede Maxi Tote Bag

The perfect everyday tote.

Split Suede Trainers
ZARA
Split Suede Trainers

An easy way to add a pop of colour into your outfits.

Wool Coat With Scarf
ZARA
Wool Coat With Scarf

Scarf coats are going nowhere in 2025.

Plain Cashmere and Wool Sweater
ZARA
Plain Cashmere and Wool Sweater

This chocolate brown shade looks so expensive.

Wide-Leg Trousers With Belt
ZARA
Wide-Leg Trousers With Belt

So easy to dress up or down.

Leather Block Heel Boots
ZARA
Leather Block Heel Boots

Everyone will think these are designer.

Combined Jacquard Knit Jacket
ZARA
Combined Jacquard Knit Jacket

Staple pieces don't have to be boring, just look at this knit!

Short Plain Knit Dress
ZARA
Short Plain Knit Dress

A knit dress is a capsule wardrobe staple.

Z1975 High-Waist Wide-Leg Jeans
ZARA
High-Waist Wide-Leg Jeans

You'll reach for these wide-leg jeans no matter the season.

Patent-Finish Loafers
ZARA
Patent-Finish Loafers

Minimalists will love these.

Zw Collection Double-Faced Jacket
ZARA
Zw Collection Double-Faced Jacket

This went straight into my basket.

Soft Knot Top
ZARA
Soft Knot Top

Wear with the matching knit skirt or a pair of slouchy jeans.

Plain Knit Cashmere Cardigan
ZARA
Plain Knit Cashmere Cardigan

Zara has so many luxe cashmere pieces at such an affordable price.

Striped Flowing Shirt
ZARA
Striped Flowing Shirt

I love how this is styled.

100% Wool Belted Jacket
ZARA
100% Wool Belted Jacket

Wear it on its own or layer over a classic white tee.

