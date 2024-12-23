I’m Convinced These 17 Expensive-Looking Zara Items Will Sell Out Before 2025
2025 is just around the corner, meaning it's time to sort out my wardrobe for the new year. I must admit that in 2024, I bought into far too many fleeting trends that I wanted to get rid of by the end of each season. So, for 2025, I'm determined to focus on classic, anti-trend pieces that will stand the test of time and stick around in my wardrobe for years to come. Initially, I thought this meant that I'd have to splash out lots of cash on high-end pieces, however, after a quick scan online I quickly realised that the high street is brimming with a myriad of affordable yet expensive-looking winter buys that won't break the bank and can easily rival anything on the luxury market this season.
Zara, in particular, stood out to me as the brand with the most sophisticated, luxe-looking items on the high street this week. In fact, so much of its new-in winter section is so timeless, that I'm convinced they'll sell out before 2025 even starts! Focusing on timeless designs to stay in your wardrobe for years, Zara's current new-in collection is filled with versatile, high-quality staples that are sure to act as the basis for your 2025 capsule wardrobes.
From effortlessly elegant scarf coats to chic knee-high boots, I've rounded up the 17 best winter buys from Zara that are worth snapping up before they sell out. So, keep scrolling for stylish, anti-trend items that see you through to the new year and beyond.
Shop the Best Zara Pieces for 2025 and Beyond:
Between the faux-suede finish and the burgundy shade, this jacket is perfection.
Wear with the matching knit skirt or a pair of slouchy jeans.
Zara has so many luxe cashmere pieces at such an affordable price.
