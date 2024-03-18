Gigi Hadid's Outfit Made Leggings Look More Elegant Than We Thought They Could
Leave it to Gigi Hadid to take something basic and functional and turn it into something that looks high fashion. That's exactly what she did with a pair of black leggings last week in NYC. Now, we've seen Hadid wear leggings countless times over the years, usually quite casually, but the outfit she just wore them with is sophisticated enough to take her to a business meeting.
To achieve this, Hadid wore her black leggings as part of a monochromatic look that included a black sweater that she half-tucked into the leggings, a structured blazer, and chunky black loafers. She accessorized with black sunglasses, her favorite black Miu Miu bag, and a pair of white socks—the only non-black item she wore. The best part of this elegant look is that it's ridiculously easy to put together yourself. Keep scrolling to shop the items you may need to do so as well as my favorite pairs of black leggings.
Shop the Look
Shop More Leggings
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
