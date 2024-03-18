Gigi Hadid's Outfit Made Leggings Look More Elegant Than We Thought They Could

Leave it to Gigi Hadid to take something basic and functional and turn it into something that looks high fashion. That's exactly what she did with a pair of black leggings last week in NYC. Now, we've seen Hadid wear leggings countless times over the years, usually quite casually, but the outfit she just wore them with is sophisticated enough to take her to a business meeting.

To achieve this, Hadid wore her black leggings as part of a monochromatic look that included a black sweater that she half-tucked into the leggings, a structured blazer, and chunky black loafers. She accessorized with black sunglasses, her favorite black Miu Miu bag, and a pair of white socks—the only non-black item she wore. The best part of this elegant look is that it's ridiculously easy to put together yourself. Keep scrolling to shop the items you may need to do so as well as my favorite pairs of black leggings.

(Image credit: Raymond Hall/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Raymond Hall/Getty Images)

