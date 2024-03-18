Gigi Hadid's Outfit Made Leggings Look More Elegant Than We Thought They Could

Allyson Payer
By Allyson Payer
published

Leave it to Gigi Hadid to take something basic and functional and turn it into something that looks high fashion. That's exactly what she did with a pair of black leggings last week in NYC. Now, we've seen Hadid wear leggings countless times over the years, usually quite casually, but the outfit she just wore them with is sophisticated enough to take her to a business meeting.

To achieve this, Hadid wore her black leggings as part of a monochromatic look that included a black sweater that she half-tucked into the leggings, a structured blazer, and chunky black loafers. She accessorized with black sunglasses, her favorite black Miu Miu bag, and a pair of white socks—the only non-black item she wore. The best part of this elegant look is that it's ridiculously easy to put together yourself. Keep scrolling to shop the items you may need to do so as well as my favorite pairs of black leggings.

Gigi Hadid wearing leggings

(Image credit: Raymond Hall/Getty Images)

Gigi Hadid wearing leggings

(Image credit: Raymond Hall/Getty Images)

Shop the Look

Helsa blazer
Helsa
Recycled Twill S Curve Jacket

Ribbed Cashmere Oversized Crewneck Sweater
J.Crew
Ribbed Cashmere Oversized Crewneck Sweater

High Waist Airlift Leggings
ALO
High Waist Airlift Leggings

Miu Miu Arcadie bag
Miu Miu
Arcadie Leather Bag

3-Pack Crew Socks
Zella
3-Pack Crew Socks

Kenova Loafer
Vagabond Shoemakers
Kenova Loafers

Shop More Leggings

Lululemon Align™ High-Rise Ribbed Pant 28
Lululemon
Align High-Rise Ribbed Pants 28-Inch

Live in High Waist Leggings
Zella
Live in High Waist Leggings

Dri-Fit Adv Go Leggings
Nike
Dri-Fit ADV Go Leggings

Emory Leggings
Nili Lotan
Emory Leggings

Wunder Train Contour Fit High-Rise Tight 28
Llululemon
Wunder Train Contour Fit High-Rise Tights 28"

Spacedye Caught in the Midi Leggings
Beyond Yoga
Spacedye Caught in the Midi Leggings

Explore More:
Gigi Hadid Leggings
Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸