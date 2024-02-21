No Patience Here: 8 Spring Trends Our Editors Are Already Buying

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Bottega Veneta; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Jacquemus; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Altuzarra)
By Anna LaPlaca
published

It's only been a matter of days since New York's last snowfall, so warmer days are nowhere in sight right now, yet our team of largely East Coast–based editors is already pivoting mentally (and financially) to spring. You can't really blame us for jumping on next-season shopping when in reality, we've been dissecting and reporting on the spring 2024 collections for months now. At this point, we've glimpsed every last look and detail to be had and are readying our shopping carts as we speak.

Mark our words: As soon as these long and cold winter months give way to warmer weather, we'll be trading in our heavy coats and boots for these fresher silhouettes, colors, and items that are on the spring 2024 menu. And while we editors are almost always in sync with what we're eyeing and buying, each of us has distinct personal styles, and that means distinct plans when it comes to our spring wardrobes. We may look at and talk about plenty of trends on here, but at the end of the day, we're extremely picky with the items we actually spend our money on. So without further ado, discover the eight spring trends we fashion editors are personally backing.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Altuzarra; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Tory Burch; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Brandon Maxwell)

"We've been seeing a shift toward hyper-elegant fashion for the spring/summer 2024 season, and I've found myself gravitating even more toward polished pieces. Prada's satin mules are topping my shopping list. A-line silhouettes are occupying a lot of space in my mind. Beautiful evening coats feel like must-own items. And sophisticated bags—such as the Hermès Plume, Alaïa Le Teckel, or Khaite Maeve—are likely my next purchase." — Kristen Nichols, associate special projects director

Le Teckel Small Leather Shoulder Bag
Alaïa
Le Teckel Small Leather Shoulder Bag

Zara Box Pleat Skirt
Zara
Layered Box Pleat Skirt

Claudette Leather Ballet Flats
The Row
Claudette Leather Ballet Flats

Icon Sleeveless A-Line Midi Dress
Sophie Rue
Icon Sleeveless A-Line Midi Dress

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Miu Miu; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Gucci; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Loewe)

"My day-to-day style is pretty casual, so I have a feeling that one of the S/S 24 trends I'll wear the most is polo shirts. They were layered with other shirts, jackets, and blazers at Miu Miu, and it made the preppy staple look so fresh I'll definitely be stealing a few of those styling ideas in the coming season. They were also featured at Gucci and Loewe, proving to me that they're 100% back." — Allyson Payer, senior editor

Guest in Residence Polo Shirt
GUEST IN RESIDENCE
Rugby Oversized Striped Cashmere Sweater

Cotton-Pique Polo Shirt
Miu Miu
Cotton-Pique Polo Shirt

Long-Sleeved Polo Shirt
Long-Sleeved Polo Shirt

Essential Oversized Long Sleeve Polo
Nike
Essential Oversized Long Sleeve Polo

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Tom Ford; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Gucci; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Bottega Veneta)

"For the past few seasons, we've seen various shades of red surface on the runway. But none have blown me away, like the darker cherry, oxblood, and merlot hues in S/S 24 collections. Admittedly, I get annoyed when a color pops up for less than a year and quickly disappears—but that's not the case with red. We've seen this natural progression from vibrant saffrons to decadent deep burgundy, which has been refreshing. I also love that this version of red is a bit more minimal, which lends itself to becoming its own form of a 'neutral,' making it something that can be worn from spring to fall with ease." — Jasmine Fox-Suliaman, editor

Le Monde Beryl Flats
Le Monde Beryl
Luna Leather-Trimmed Mesh Ballet Flats

X Revolve Turtle Halter Side Slit
Norma Kamali
Turtle Halter Side Slit

X Apparis Mini Candy Hobo Bag
Mansur Gavriel
X Apparis Mini Candy Hobo Bag

The Beverly Cowl Neck Top
Favorite Daughter
The Beverly Cowl Neck Top

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Bottega Veneta; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Prada; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Miu Miu)

"I've always been a lover of bigger bags, and Prada and Miu Miu's S/S 24 collections just solidified that for me. It's funny because I've always been told my gigantic bag will 'ruin' my look, so thank you, Miuccia, for validating me! I love it when the bags have a worn-down look to them and are stuffed like Mary-Kate and Ashley do to their Birkin bags. And of course, the functionality is everything. Why wouldn't I want a bag to fit my laptop, an extra pair of shoes, a snack for later, and my wallet?" — Yusra Siddiqui, associate editor

Leather Top Handle Bag
Miu Miu
Leather Top Handle Bag

Puzzle Fold Medium Leather Tote Bag
Loewe
Puzzle Fold Medium Leather Tote Bag

Soft Medium Hobo Bag
Mansur Gavriel
Soft Medium Hobo Bag

Duo Double Chain Hobo Bag
Charles & Keith
Duo Double Chain Hobo Bag

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Altuzarra; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Carven; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Saint Laurent)

Lustrous satin finishes are everywhere I look this season, and I'm especially excited to add a piece or two to my wardrobe. The looks from Altuzarra and Carven made the most impact on the runways, and I love how the fabric immediately makes any item, be it a standard pump or a classic coat, feel so special. I know that ultimately, this is a trend that has lots of longevity, which makes me far more inclined to invest in it than any of the other themes bubbling up this season.

Loulou Studio Satin Pumps
Loulou Studio
Sulue Satin Slingback Pumps

Collection Harriet Trench Coat In Tailored Satin
J.Crew
Harriet Trench Coat In Tailored Satin

Heavy Satin Column Skirt
Helsa
Heavy Satin Column Skirt

Sallie Silk Top
Reformation
Sallie Silk Top

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/The Row; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Proenza Schouler; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Tory Burch)

"I have had fishnet motifs, be they in the form of tights, flat shoes, or dresses, stuck in my head ever since they showed up all over the spring runways, most notably at Proenza Schouler, where the dreamiest butter-yellow fishnet halter dress debuted. Anyone who knows me is aware that I have a certain soft spot for the sheer trend, so this new take on it instantly caught my attention. And now that the spring collections are arriving, that Proenza dress is at the tippy top of my wish list for the season ahead." — Eliza Huber, editor

Proenza Schouler Macramé Dress
Proenza Schouler
Tauba Fringed Macramé Maxi Dress

Mango, Ballerinas With Mesh Bracelet
Mango
Ballerinas With Mesh Bracelet

Gira Fringe-Detailed Knit Cotton Skirt
Diotima
Gira Fringe-Detailed Knit Cotton Skirt

Zara Bucket Bag
Zara
Studded Bucket Bag

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Jacquemus; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Alaia; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Proenza Schouler)

"I've been looking for little updates to the wardrobe staples that I already love and wear on repeat, which is why the trend I'm most excited to purchase this spring is anything with draping. It's such an elevated take on a simple white top or LBD that exudes luxury. I can already see myself wearing it around my neighborhood as the weather gets warm." — Sierra Mayhew, associate editor

Khaite Draped Mini Dress
KHAITE
Junet One-Shoulder Draped Satin-Jersey Maxi Dress

H&M Draped Dress
H&M
Draped Dress

Bach Mai Side Drape Dress
Bach Mai
Side Drape Dress

COS Draped Dress
Draped Cap-Sleeve Midi Dress

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Remain; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Gestuz; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Baum und Pfergarten)

"Long shorts were all over the Copenhagen S/S 24 runways, and I'm a huge fan. Since I'm 5'10", short shorts look extra tiny on me, so I'm happy that the opposite end of the spectrum is gaining steam. I'll be trying long denim shorts for the weekend and trouser shorts for the office." — Erin Fitzpatrick, associate fashion news director

Saint Laurent Tailored Shorts
Saint Laurent
Tailored Shorts

Zara Long Shorts
Zara
Pleated Swing Shorts

Long Luisa Bermuda Shorts
Staud
Long Luisa Bermuda Shorts

Imara Bermuda Cargo Shorts
Steve Madden
Imara Bermuda Cargo Shorts

