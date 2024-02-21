No Patience Here: 8 Spring Trends Our Editors Are Already Buying
It's only been a matter of days since New York's last snowfall, so warmer days are nowhere in sight right now, yet our team of largely East Coast–based editors is already pivoting mentally (and financially) to spring. You can't really blame us for jumping on next-season shopping when in reality, we've been dissecting and reporting on the spring 2024 collections for months now. At this point, we've glimpsed every last look and detail to be had and are readying our shopping carts as we speak.
Mark our words: As soon as these long and cold winter months give way to warmer weather, we'll be trading in our heavy coats and boots for these fresher silhouettes, colors, and items that are on the spring 2024 menu. And while we editors are almost always in sync with what we're eyeing and buying, each of us has distinct personal styles, and that means distinct plans when it comes to our spring wardrobes. We may look at and talk about plenty of trends on here, but at the end of the day, we're extremely picky with the items we actually spend our money on. So without further ado, discover the eight spring trends we fashion editors are personally backing.
"We've been seeing a shift toward hyper-elegant fashion for the spring/summer 2024 season, and I've found myself gravitating even more toward polished pieces. Prada's satin mules are topping my shopping list. A-line silhouettes are occupying a lot of space in my mind. Beautiful evening coats feel like must-own items. And sophisticated bags—such as the Hermès Plume, Alaïa Le Teckel, or Khaite Maeve—are likely my next purchase." — Kristen Nichols, associate special projects director
"My day-to-day style is pretty casual, so I have a feeling that one of the S/S 24 trends I'll wear the most is polo shirts. They were layered with other shirts, jackets, and blazers at Miu Miu, and it made the preppy staple look so fresh I'll definitely be stealing a few of those styling ideas in the coming season. They were also featured at Gucci and Loewe, proving to me that they're 100% back." — Allyson Payer, senior editor
"For the past few seasons, we've seen various shades of red surface on the runway. But none have blown me away, like the darker cherry, oxblood, and merlot hues in S/S 24 collections. Admittedly, I get annoyed when a color pops up for less than a year and quickly disappears—but that's not the case with red. We've seen this natural progression from vibrant saffrons to decadent deep burgundy, which has been refreshing. I also love that this version of red is a bit more minimal, which lends itself to becoming its own form of a 'neutral,' making it something that can be worn from spring to fall with ease." — Jasmine Fox-Suliaman, editor
"I've always been a lover of bigger bags, and Prada and Miu Miu's S/S 24 collections just solidified that for me. It's funny because I've always been told my gigantic bag will 'ruin' my look, so thank you, Miuccia, for validating me! I love it when the bags have a worn-down look to them and are stuffed like Mary-Kate and Ashley do to their Birkin bags. And of course, the functionality is everything. Why wouldn't I want a bag to fit my laptop, an extra pair of shoes, a snack for later, and my wallet?" — Yusra Siddiqui, associate editor
Lustrous satin finishes are everywhere I look this season, and I'm especially excited to add a piece or two to my wardrobe. The looks from Altuzarra and Carven made the most impact on the runways, and I love how the fabric immediately makes any item, be it a standard pump or a classic coat, feel so special. I know that ultimately, this is a trend that has lots of longevity, which makes me far more inclined to invest in it than any of the other themes bubbling up this season.
"I have had fishnet motifs, be they in the form of tights, flat shoes, or dresses, stuck in my head ever since they showed up all over the spring runways, most notably at Proenza Schouler, where the dreamiest butter-yellow fishnet halter dress debuted. Anyone who knows me is aware that I have a certain soft spot for the sheer trend, so this new take on it instantly caught my attention. And now that the spring collections are arriving, that Proenza dress is at the tippy top of my wish list for the season ahead." — Eliza Huber, editor
"I've been looking for little updates to the wardrobe staples that I already love and wear on repeat, which is why the trend I'm most excited to purchase this spring is anything with draping. It's such an elevated take on a simple white top or LBD that exudes luxury. I can already see myself wearing it around my neighborhood as the weather gets warm." — Sierra Mayhew, associate editor
"Long shorts were all over the Copenhagen S/S 24 runways, and I'm a huge fan. Since I'm 5'10", short shorts look extra tiny on me, so I'm happy that the opposite end of the spectrum is gaining steam. I'll be trying long denim shorts for the weekend and trouser shorts for the office." — Erin Fitzpatrick, associate fashion news director
Anna is an editor on the fashion team at Who What Wear and has been at the company for over five years, having begun her career in the Los Angeles office before relocating to New York, where she's currently based. Having always been passionate about pursuing a career in fashion, she built up her experience interning at the likes of Michael Kors, A.L.C., and College Fashionista before joining the team as a post-graduate. Anna has penned a number of interviews with Who What Wear's cover stars, including A-listers Megan Fox, Issa Rae, and Emma Chamberlain. She's earned a reputation for scouting new and emerging brands from across the globe and championing them to our audience of millions. While fashion is her main wheelhouse, Anna led the launch of WWW Travels, a new lifestyle vertical that highlights all things travel through a fashion-person lens. She is passionate about shopping vintage, whether it be at a favorite local outpost or an on-the-road discovery, and has amassed a wardrobe full of unique finds. When she's not writing, you can find her shooting street imagery on her film camera, attempting to learn a fourth or fifth language, or planning her next trip across the globe.
