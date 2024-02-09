We're Fashion Editors—Here's What We Saw, Wore, Ate, and Did During NYFW
And just like that, we're back in the swing of things with fashion month. As always, New York Fashion Week has kicked things off, and while the February shows usually come with calmer environments and less buzzed-about moments, the week is already shaping up to be particularly noteworthy. Helmut Lang opened with creative director Peter Do's signature sharp tailoring and excitingly, Thom Browne is set to close out the week, no doubt bringing us a flurry of celebrity moments in the front row. But in between the two is a lineup of established New York standbys and a healthy influx of rising talent that promise a glimpse into the best of what's to come for the fall 2024 season.
Those who attend the shows know this to be all too true: the days seem to stretch on forever, but the week flies by in a split second. What better way to dish on everything that happened throughout it than through the lens of our own editors? Over the course of the next six days, we plan to do just that. I tasked each attendee on our fashion team with reporting on the highlights of each day, from their favorite runway look to the pop culture thing that everyone was talking about to what they ate, drank, and wore. Continue on to read team Who What Wear's fashion-week highlight reel and keep checking back for our daily updates.
Day 1
Sierra Mayhew, Associate Editor
Your favorite runway look of the day:
"This was my first ever Christian Siriano show and seeing his eye-catching designs in person was a real treat. A look that I'm dying to snatch off the runway and wear myself is the feather detailed mini sweater dress that made the ultimate statement."
The trend you're already predicting:
"Elegance, elegance, elegance. Even designers that tend to lean on the trendy side are switching things up and opting for a more elevated look. Attending a show at the Plaza really echoed this theme and the outfit I chose to wear was on theme."
The best pop culture moment:
"Seeing Jack Harlow get on stage at the YSL Beauty event was insane."
The best thing you ate or drank:
"I ended the evening with a 5 course dinner at Carbone courtesy of a collaboration between Quay and Danielle Guizio. From the beloved pizza bread to the rainbow colored cake at the end, it's a meal I simply won't forget."
Standout moment from in between the shows:
"Maybeline popped by my apartment and it turned into a full-on therapy session. It was a much needed break from running around and working on my deadlines."
What you wore:
"After years of dabbling with trends, I've been leaning towards minimalism lately. However, I still love to experiment with what the fashion people are wearing and I've been obsessing over the full skirt trend for quite some time."
