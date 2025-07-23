Victoria's Secret Model Devyn Garcia Told Me All About the New "Better Than Braless" Bra That's About to Go Viral

It's Christmas in July! Well, at least it feels like that for avid Victoria's Secret shoppers because the much-buzzed-about new Body by Victoria FlexFactor Bra officially debuts today. Ahead of the launch, we sat down with one of the stars of the campaign, 23-year-old model Devyn Garcia, to get the scoop on her favorite pieces in the new collection, her most memorable career moments, and her summer must-haves. Scroll down to read our full interview.
Congratulations on the new Body by Victoria FlexFactor campaign! This is the first creative campaign under Adam Selman’s purview. What was the energy like on set?
Working with Adam and his team was exciting, and I am looking forward to seeing more of his vision brought to life. The energy on set with Adam was overall fantastic as we had lots of laughs and it was very playful, while still being productive. Shooting with Paloma [Elsesser], Candice [Swanepoel], and Dakota [Moore-Lizotte] was a lot of fun as well. I found out that two of them are birthday twins, which of course led to a lot of astrology talk.
The new bra is designed to have a "better than braless" feel. How would you describe the fit, and how does it differ from other bras you've worn?
The FlexFactor bra has a supportive fit and molds to my body perfectly without feeling constricted in my movements. I enjoy biking around the city, so having a bra that feels secure is necessary. This one feels different because I can wear something a little on the sexier side while still moving freely. It’s truly a testament to the brand's commitment to creating products that are both beautiful and comfortable.
You’ve been a part of some amazing moments with Victoria's Secret, including walking in the VS Fashion Show. What was that experience like?
Oh, everything was unexpected! I could not believe how nervous everyone was—even the veterans. This made me remember that everyone is human no matter how beautiful, famous, or successful one is. I had to snap myself back into reality and mentally repeat, "I’m walking this show!" as we got closer to show time. It was an amazing experience working with all the creatives, and I felt very fortunate and proud to be a part of the VS family. It is priceless moments like this that remind me how special my job is and how much I love it.
We know you're a Miami native, so you're a pro at summer style. What are your three favorite summer trends right now?
I've worn the same summer staples all my life! My first go-to is definitely wearing a hat! It is the easiest and most stylish way to protect your face from the sun. My second staple is all-natural fabrics like linen or cotton because they're breathable. Lastly, my favorite staple is a flip-flop, which is one of this summer’s biggest trends. I grew up in Havaianas, so it’s cool to see them make a comeback. My favorite summer outfit is a white or black tank top, linen flowy wide-leg pants, flip-flops, and a trucker hat. If I’m feeling extra cautious of the sun, I’ll also throw on a flowy linen button-up shirt to cover my shoulders.
As you get ready for summer travel, do you have any packing hacks you swear by?
I usually start planning my summer vacation a year in advance! I always go somewhere where there’s a body of water. Jumping in the sea is essential for me to feel rejuvenated. My essential item is, therefore, a sarong or two! I also have at least two bikinis and a rash guard if I’m going surfing. Wearing a rash guard when surfing helps protect my arms and back from the sun. Packing cubes are essential when traveling as they keep everything organized and can help save room, as my suitcase is always filled to the brim!
