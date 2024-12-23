According to a Celebrity Nail Artist, the "Dark Feminine" Aesthetic Is Trending for Winter
Maybe it's because I'm a winter baby (I was born in January), but I consider this the perfect time to experiment with my nails. Mostly, I just like to do something a little different, but the options truly feel endless this season! Celebrity manis from Jennifer Lopez and Megan Fox definitely caught my eye recently, but there's one particular aesthetic taking over my TikTok feed that I definitely see translating to the nail department.
By now, you may have seen makeup artists on TikTok embracing the "dark feminine" look. This aesthetic is all about a sultry, mysterious, and confident vibe achieved via a combination of dark, cool, and neutral tones. It's my new favorite look for winter, and I've saved an embarrassing number of inspo photos to my camera roll at this point. But I'm also taking it a step further and seeking out a nail look to match.
I spoke to celebrity nail artist Brittney Boyce (who is Fox's resident nail gal!), and she completely agrees—the "dark feminine" nail aesthetic is about to be huge for winter. For all her favorite inspo looks and polishes in this department, keep scrolling. We both saved a few looks that perfectly capture the mood.
Chrome Nails
Boyce touts the "dark feminine" look as one of her favorite nail aesthetics actually. A chrome finish is the perfect complement to a smooth winged liner and smoky eye. Adding 3D designs on top of a chrome nail look are a bonus and give the look a little more edge.
Velvet Nails
Red velvet nails just scream dark feminine energy to me. This particular hue is vampy, classic, and already considered a confidence-booster. To achieve a velvety-looking finish, you can opt for a cat-eye polish here.
Purple Majesty Nails
Deep purple is such a majestic nail color. It complements every skin tone and a good smoky eye. While the above shade (Olive & June's Who Likes Raisins to be exact) leans warmer, Boyce actually loves classic OPI shades like Lincoln Park After Dark for a dark feminine nail look. It's such a dark shade of purple that it almost leans black.
Fine Line Nails
If a fully black nail is too harsh for you, try a simple design like this one. It's totally unique and you might even be able to DIY it at home.
Ruby and Chrome Nails
This is another recent design Boyce did for Fox that perfectly captures the aesthetic. TBH, this design feels like it belongs on the hands of a vampire princess—and I mean that in the best way possible. A nice ruby or chrome shade even works for this trend on its own, but together? Magical! For looks like this, Boyce loves the shade Blood Moon from Aprés Nail.
Black Heart Nails
Nothing says dark feminine quite like taking a classically sweet design and turning it on its head. Black hearts are the perfect complement to a deeper nail shade. Luckily, you can snag a sheet of nail stickers for this one so you don't have to draw them on if you're doing a DIY manicure.
Dark Feminine Aura Nails
Boyce and I both agree—aura nails are having a major moment right now. This design is especially great for anyone who wants to tap into the dark feminine aesthetic and experiment with colors like black and blue.
Black Negative-Space Nails
This matte shade with a strip of bare nail down the middle is such a different take on your average black manicure. A splash of white also tops it off so nicely. You could even use a deep blue shade here, according to Boyce. Her favorite is Essie's After School Boy Blazer.
Black Tuxedo Nails
Tuxedo nails are fun and super cheeky. They're the perfect combination of traditionally masculine- and feminine-leaning elements—another unique way to play on the trend.
Black Ombré Nails
I love a traditional white ombré nail, but the vibe this winter is a black, deep purple, or even forest green look instead. According to Boyce, designs like aura and ombré aren't hard to do yourself at home, but you can also just as easily buy a pop-on manicure. Boyce's brand Lost Angels has a few great options, but the below is perfect for a black ombré look.
Shawna Hudson is a beauty, wellness, lifestyle, and travel writer with over 10 years of experience. She graduated from California State University, Fullerton, with a degree in journalism and has written for other publications such as Bustle, The Zoe Report, Byrdie, Elite Daily, and more. She is currently a beauty writer at Who What Wear and hopes to continue feeding her (completely out-of-control) beauty obsession as long as she can. Stay up to date on her latest finds on Instagram @shawnasimonee.
