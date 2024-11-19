Megan Fox's "Deep Red Jelly" Manicure Is the Coolest Way to Wear Holiday Nails

Please leave it to Megan Fox to take a classic holiday manicure and give it a cool, edgy, and unexpected twist. The actress recently attended the GQ Men of the Year event in Los Angeles with her boyfriend, Machine Gun Kelly. It was her first public appearance since she announced her pregnancy in an Instagram post. She wore a black, lacy outfit that showed off her growing baby bump, but we couldn't stop staring at her long, sharp, wine-colored nails.

Created by celebrity nail artist Brittney Boyce, Fox's nails are a dramatic departure from traditional holiday manicures—like those that incorporate festive glitter or bow designs. Still, thanks to its stunning bordeaux color, we think it's suitable for the upcoming holiday season. Keep scrolling to see the edgy yet seasonally appropriate manicure that's cosigned by the ultimate cool girl.

The Look

Long, sharp, and wine-red, Fox's nails are an unexpected take on a traditional holiday manicure. "We wanted to do something vampy and CND’s Bordeaux Babe ($17) is the perfect shade to bring that to life," Boyce said in a press release. "I mixed this with the clear No-Wipe+ Top Coat ($17) to create a jelly, see-through bloody nail look on a long almond-shaped design. This was Megan's first public appearance since announcing her pregnancy so we wanted a classic but punchy nail look to complement her beautiful lace-detailed outfit."

The Close-Up

While Boyce used CND's Shellac nail polish to create the look, which requires an LED lamp to cure, the good news is you can achieve a similar look using the brand's traditional nail polishes. Below, see which ones will give you the exact look.

CND Vinylux Longwear Nail Polish in Bordeaux Babe $12 SHOP NOW Here's the exact same luxurious shade of nail polish as seen on Fox.

CND Top Coat Longwear Nail Polish $11 SHOP NOW This glossy top coat is chip-resistant for a long-wearing manicure.

CND Solar Oil $10 SHOP NOW It's always a good idea to follow up with cuticle oil to soften and hydrate your nail beds. It's the secret to making an at-home manicure look like it was done by a pro.

5 More Editor-Approved Shades of Holiday Red

essie Nail Polish in Not Red-Y for Bed $10 SHOP NOW This ruby red nail polish screams holiday party to me.

Chanel Le Vernis Nail Color in Pompier $32 SHOP NOW Chanel nail polishes are a must for end-of-year festivities. This shade is a personal fave.

OPI Nail Lacquer in Color so Hot It Berns $12 SHOP NOW Cranberry red is timeless.

jinsoon Coquette $18 SHOP NOW This rich, jewel-toned red is everything.