Megan Fox's "Deep Red Jelly" Manicure Is the Coolest Way to Wear Holiday Nails

Kaitlyn McLintock
By
published
in News

Megan Fox

(Image credit: @tylorklipfel)

Please leave it to Megan Fox to take a classic holiday manicure and give it a cool, edgy, and unexpected twist. The actress recently attended the GQ Men of the Year event in Los Angeles with her boyfriend, Machine Gun Kelly. It was her first public appearance since she announced her pregnancy in an Instagram post. She wore a black, lacy outfit that showed off her growing baby bump, but we couldn't stop staring at her long, sharp, wine-colored nails.

Created by celebrity nail artist Brittney Boyce, Fox's nails are a dramatic departure from traditional holiday manicures—like those that incorporate festive glitter or bow designs. Still, thanks to its stunning bordeaux color, we think it's suitable for the upcoming holiday season. Keep scrolling to see the edgy yet seasonally appropriate manicure that's cosigned by the ultimate cool girl.

The Look

Megan Fox with red jelly nails

(Image credit: @tylorklipfel)

Long, sharp, and wine-red, Fox's nails are an unexpected take on a traditional holiday manicure. "We wanted to do something vampy and CND’s Bordeaux Babe ($17) is the perfect shade to bring that to life," Boyce said in a press release. "I mixed this with the clear No-Wipe+ Top Coat ($17) to create a jelly, see-through bloody nail look on a long almond-shaped design. This was Megan's first public appearance since announcing her pregnancy so we wanted a classic but punchy nail look to complement her beautiful lace-detailed outfit."

The Close-Up

Megan Fox's red jelly nails

(Image credit: @tylorklipfel)

While Boyce used CND's Shellac nail polish to create the look, which requires an LED lamp to cure, the good news is you can achieve a similar look using the brand's traditional nail polishes. Below, see which ones will give you the exact look.

Cnd Vinylux Longwear Nail Polish, Chip Resistant Color, #365 Bordeaux Babe 0.5 Fl Oz (pack of 1)
CND
Vinylux Longwear Nail Polish in Bordeaux Babe

Here's the exact same luxurious shade of nail polish as seen on Fox.

Cnd Top Coat Longwear Nail Polish by Cnd, Gel-Like Shine & Chip Resistant, High Gloss, 0.5 Fl Oz
CND
Top Coat Longwear Nail Polish

This glossy top coat is chip-resistant for a long-wearing manicure.

Cnd Solaroil Cuticle Oil
CND
Solar Oil

It's always a good idea to follow up with cuticle oil to soften and hydrate your nail beds. It's the secret to making an at-home manicure look like it was done by a pro.

5 More Editor-Approved Shades of Holiday Red

Essie Not Red-Y for Bed Nail Polish
essie
Nail Polish in Not Red-Y for Bed

This ruby red nail polish screams holiday party to me.

chanel,

Chanel
Le Vernis Nail Color in Pompier

Chanel nail polishes are a must for end-of-year festivities. This shade is a personal fave.

Opi Nail Lacquer - Color so Hot It Berns
OPI
Nail Lacquer in Color so Hot It Berns

Cranberry red is timeless.

Coquette
jinsoon
Coquette

This rich, jewel-toned red is everything.

Her Majesty's Red
butter LONDON
Nail Lacquer in Her Majesty's Red

Another blue-red I love, this nail polish has a shiny, expensive-looking finish.

Kaitlyn McLintock
Kaitlyn McLintock
Associate Beauty Editor

Kaitlyn McLintock is an Associate Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. Although she covers a wide range of topics across a variety of categories, she specializes in celebrity interviews and skincare and wellness content. Having lived in Los Angeles and Austin, Texas, she recently relocated back to her home state of Michigan where she works remotely. Prior to Who What Wear, she freelanced for a variety of industry-leading digital publications, including InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, Hello Giggles, and Coveteur. Before that, she held a long-term internship and subsequent contributor position at Byrdie. When she's not writing, researching, or testing the latest and greatest beauty products, she's working her way through an ever-growing book collection, swimming in the Great Lakes, or spending time with family.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸