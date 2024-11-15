J.Lo Wore the Crystal-Inspired Manicure Set to Replace Your Favorite Nude This Winter
When I think of J.Lo, I think of neutral nails. That's because, over the years, she's worn almost every iteration of this timeless trend, from classic pale pink to sophisticated nude tones. Recently, though, she ditched her go-to look for something completely unexpected, and she's convincing me to do the same.
While attending the Los Angeles Wicked premiere, J.Lo sported a cool, crystal-inspired manicure. Celebrity nail artist, Tom Bachik, was the expert behind the switch-up. He described her nails as "moonstone," and much like the gemstone itself, it features soft gray, purple, and blue tones. Keep scrolling to see Lopez's look. Then, shop the nail polishes you can use to achieve a similar result.
In an Instagram post, Bachik revealed the exact products he used to create Lopez's "moonstone" mani. Aprés Nails Gel-X Maisie Natural Coffin Tips ($13) and his very own "Cosmic Chrome powders" that he teased would be "coming soon!"
Shop Similar "Moonstone" Nail Polishes
How perfect is this holographic nail polish from OPI's Wicked Collection?
I love the lilac and light blue tones in this nail polish.
Jinsoon makes some of my all-time favorite nail colors. This is no exception.
Essie's blue-purple nail polish is right on-theme.
For a more subtle take on the "moonstone" trend, reach for this gray-toned shade.
A nail polish topper, this sheer, iridescent polish will level-up any base coat color.
This nail polish has blue, purple, and pink iridescent tones. It's so dreamy.
Sally Hansen's Insta-Dri Collection is perfect for people who tend to smudge their nails before they're dry (AKA me). I'm snagging this galactic lavender shade.
Iridescent blue is such a fun, winter-appropriate way to play with color.
