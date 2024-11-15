J.Lo Wore the Crystal-Inspired Manicure Set to Replace Your Favorite Nude This Winter

Kaitlyn McLintock
By
published
in News

J. Lo at the Wicked premiere

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When I think of J.Lo, I think of neutral nails. That's because, over the years, she's worn almost every iteration of this timeless trend, from classic pale pink to sophisticated nude tones. Recently, though, she ditched her go-to look for something completely unexpected, and she's convincing me to do the same.

While attending the Los Angeles Wicked premiere, J.Lo sported a cool, crystal-inspired manicure. Celebrity nail artist, Tom Bachik, was the expert behind the switch-up. He described her nails as "moonstone," and much like the gemstone itself, it features soft gray, purple, and blue tones. Keep scrolling to see Lopez's look. Then, shop the nail polishes you can use to achieve a similar result.

J. Lo Moonstone Manicure

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In an Instagram post, Bachik revealed the exact products he used to create Lopez's "moonstone" mani. Aprés Nails Gel-X Maisie Natural Coffin Tips ($13) and his very own "Cosmic Chrome powders" that he teased would be "coming soon!"

Shop Similar "Moonstone" Nail Polishes

Opi X Wicked Nail Lacquer Collection
OPI
OPI x Wicked Nail Lacquer Collection in Oh, For Oz Sake

How perfect is this holographic nail polish from OPI's Wicked Collection?

Nails Inc, Euphoria Highlight Nail Polish in That Euphoria Life
Nails Inc
Euphoria Highlight Nail Polish in That Euphoria Life

I love the lilac and light blue tones in this nail polish.

Halo
jinsoon
Nail Polish in Halo

Jinsoon makes some of my all-time favorite nail colors. This is no exception.

Essie, Special Effects Vegan Nail Polish in Ethereal Escape
Essie
Special Effects Vegan Nail Polish in Ethereal Escape

Essie's blue-purple nail polish is right on-theme.

Londontown Lakur, Opal
LONDONTOWN
Lakur Enhanced Nail Color in Opal

For a more subtle take on the "moonstone" trend, reach for this gray-toned shade.

Londontown Lakur Nail Polish/topper - Chrome Glaze - Enhanced Color Long Lasting Top Nail Coat Gel-Free Shine Nail Look, Starry Chrome Topper, 0.4 Oz
LONDONTOWN
Lakur Enhanced Nail Color in Starry Chrome

A nail polish topper, this sheer, iridescent polish will level-up any base coat color.

Ilnp Moonstone - Blue, Purple, Pink Iridescent Topper Nail Polish
ILNP Cosmetics, Inc.
Moonstone Nail Polish

This nail polish has blue, purple, and pink iridescent tones. It's so dreamy.

Sally Hansen Insta-Dri Nail Polish - Galactic Collection - 110 Ne-Blue-La - 0.31 Fl Oz
Sally Hansen
Insta-Dri Nail Polish Galactic Collection in Ne-Blue-La

Sally Hansen's Insta-Dri Collection is perfect for people who tend to smudge their nails before they're dry (AKA me). I'm snagging this galactic lavender shade.

Head in the Clouds
Mooncat
Nail Lacquer in Head in the Clouds

Iridescent blue is such a fun, winter-appropriate way to play with color.

Kaitlyn McLintock
Kaitlyn McLintock
Associate Beauty Editor

Kaitlyn McLintock is an Associate Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. Although she covers a wide range of topics across a variety of categories, she specializes in celebrity interviews and skincare and wellness content. Having lived in Los Angeles and Austin, Texas, she recently relocated back to her home state of Michigan where she works remotely. Prior to Who What Wear, she freelanced for a variety of industry-leading digital publications, including InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, Hello Giggles, and Coveteur. Before that, she held a long-term internship and subsequent contributor position at Byrdie. When she's not writing, researching, or testing the latest and greatest beauty products, she's working her way through an ever-growing book collection, swimming in the Great Lakes, or spending time with family.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸