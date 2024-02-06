Dakota Johnson Wore the Fashion-Person Legging Outfit That's Perfect for Flights

Dakota Johnson is currently in the middle of the press tour for Madame Web, but between the red carpets and photo calls, she's been wearing comfortable outfits that are still quite stylish, of course. One of the outfits she wore while exiting her hotel in NYC this week was everything that a winter legging outfit should be, and I fully plan to copy it ASAP.

The outfit consisted of black leggings, a baseball cap, a hoodie, and sneakers with logo socks. But it was the jacket she opted for that really made the outfit: an oversize leather bomber jacket. It elevated the leggings and took them from workout ready to street ready. It's unconfirmed if it was a travel outfit or not, but it's exactly what I plan to wear for my next flight. 

Scroll on to shop the look as well as a few oversize leather jackets to pair with your leggings and everything else.

On Dakota Johnson: Stand Studio jacket; Lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 28-Inch ($98); Bottega Veneta Small Hop Hobo Bag ($3100); Adidas socks and sneakers

