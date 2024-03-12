Kaia Gerber Wore the Spring Sweater Trend L.A. Girls Own in Multiple Colors

Part of the charm of "L.A. girl style" is that the mild weather gives them freedom—freedom to not be ruled by the weather. When you don't have to be covered up by a coat for half of the year like much of the country is, you're free to let your top (or in this case, sweater) be the main event. And the current sweater trend that's perfect for L.A. weather (especially this time of year) is without a doubt a classic crewneck cardigan—just like all the chic models wore in the '90s.

Thanks to Prada and Miu Miu, crewneck cardigans have become wildly popular again, and L.A. girls are fully on board with the trend. Kaia Gerber is one of them. She was photographed leaving Erewhon in L.A. last week wearing jeans, boots, a shoulder bag, and a pale blue crewneck cardigan by Dôen. The pretty spring shade is sold out but I found a handful of cardigans that I'm sure you, Kaia Gerber, and all of the other L.A. girls would love. Scroll to shop them all.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Kaia Gerber: Doên Danae Cardigan ($298); Celine Tilly Bag ($2450) and Margaret Boots ($1150)

