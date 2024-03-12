Kaia Gerber Wore the Spring Sweater Trend L.A. Girls Own in Multiple Colors
Part of the charm of "L.A. girl style" is that the mild weather gives them freedom—freedom to not be ruled by the weather. When you don't have to be covered up by a coat for half of the year like much of the country is, you're free to let your top (or in this case, sweater) be the main event. And the current sweater trend that's perfect for L.A. weather (especially this time of year) is without a doubt a classic crewneck cardigan—just like all the chic models wore in the '90s.
Thanks to Prada and Miu Miu, crewneck cardigans have become wildly popular again, and L.A. girls are fully on board with the trend. Kaia Gerber is one of them. She was photographed leaving Erewhon in L.A. last week wearing jeans, boots, a shoulder bag, and a pale blue crewneck cardigan by Dôen. The pretty spring shade is sold out but I found a handful of cardigans that I'm sure you, Kaia Gerber, and all of the other L.A. girls would love. Scroll to shop them all.
On Kaia Gerber: Doên Danae Cardigan ($298); Celine Tilly Bag ($2450) and Margaret Boots ($1150)
Shop Our Crewneck Cardigan Picks
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
