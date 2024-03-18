9 Designer It Items Celebrities Have Already Worn This Year
Since celebrities have the fashion world at their fingertips and there are countless designer items they can choose to wear during any given season, the things they do choose are always very interesting to me. Oftentimes, they're It items, and when said celebrities wear them, it adds to the frenzy.
We're not that deep into 2024 yet, but there are plenty of luxury It items that have already emerged this year, and of course, the most stylish celebrities of the bunch are wearing them out and about. So in true Who What Wear fashion, I'm here to show you who is wearing what.
I scoured paparazzi photos, Instagram, and red carpets from January 1 to now, and below you'll find (and be able to shop) the fruits of my labor. Keep scrolling to see celebs such as Dakota Johnson and Zoë Kravitz wearing the latest and greatest from Saint Laurent, Gucci, and Bottega Veneta, to name a few.
Loewe Flamenco Chain Bag
Loewe's new Flamenco Chain Bag has become a quick celebrity favorite (Elsa Hosk included). The brand's signature doughnut chain adds a chic, dressed-up touch to the unstructured bag.
On Elsa Hosk: Saint Laurent coat and jeans; Alaia 55 Cut-Out Boots ($2470); Loewe Flamenco Small Leather Clutch ($3550)
Saint Laurent Blake Pumps
Saint Laurent has undoubtedly had a hand in making sky-high heels a thing again, and Zoë Kravitz just wore the Blake pumps, which are picking up where the brand's sleek Lee heels left off.
On Zoë Kravitz: Saint Laurent Cut Out One Piece Swimsuit ($770), Draped Pencil Skirt in Shiny Jersey ($2350), and Blake 110 Patent Leather Slingback Pumps ($1150)
Khaite Bruna Dress
Kendall Jenner's elegant style is the perfect match for Khaite's Bruna dress. She paired the off-the-shoulder style with The Row heels in Paris.
On Kendall Jenner: Khaite Bruna Dress ($1980); The Row Olivia Pumps ($1090)
The Row Dalia Baguette Bag
It can feel like every The Row bag is an It bag, and the brand's new Dalia Baguette Bag is next up. It's chic and timeless and a reasonable price point for a designer bag.
On Emily Ratajkowski: The Row Dalia Shoulder Bag ($1990)
Attersee Sculpted Mini Dress
Attersee is the on-the-rise luxury brand fashion people have fully embraced. The brand's Sculpted Vest is wildly popular, as is its Sculpted Mini Dress, which Kirsten Dunst just wore on the red carpet.
On Kirsten Dunst: Attersee Sculpted Mini Dress ($895); Jennifer Behr Wide Velvet Bow Hair Clip ($150)
Miu Miu Polo Shirt
Miu Miu can be partially credited for the comeback of polo shirts, and Hailey Bieber just proved it. She wore a long-sleeve striped one with a miniskirt and loafers—the perfect outfit if you ask me.
On Hailey Bieber: Miu Miu shirt and skirt; Dries van Noten Leather Loafer Pumps ($680)
Gucci Jackie Notte Mini Bag
Celebrities love Gucci's Jackie Bag, Dakota Johnson included. She's been wearing the new Notte Mini iteration in burgundy (the color to buy) everywhere.
On Dakota Johnson: Gucci jacket and Jackie Notte Mini Bag ($3900); Tom Ford dress; Bottega Veneta Veneta Boots ($3000)
Loewe x On Cloudtilt Sneakers
Loewe's collaboration with On sneakers is a good one, and Jennifer Lopez just got her hands on a pair. She wore them with leggings, but the sleek trainers are cool enough to wear with a variety of outfits.
On Jennifer Lopez: Beyond Yoga leggings; Loewe x On Cloudtilt Sneakers ($490)
Jacquemus La Robe Castagna Minidress
Jacquemus's stunning La Robe Castagna dress is selling out everywhere (especially in red, of course—which is currently sold out, of course). Kylie Jenner undoubtedly made a case for why when she wore it to the brand's most recent show.
On Kylie Jenner: Jacquemus dress, shoes, bag, sunglasses, and jewelry
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
