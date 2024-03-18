9 Designer It Items Celebrities Have Already Worn This Year

Since celebrities have the fashion world at their fingertips and there are countless designer items they can choose to wear during any given season, the things they do choose are always very interesting to me. Oftentimes, they're It items, and when said celebrities wear them, it adds to the frenzy.

We're not that deep into 2024 yet, but there are plenty of luxury It items that have already emerged this year, and of course, the most stylish celebrities of the bunch are wearing them out and about. So in true Who What Wear fashion, I'm here to show you who is wearing what.

I scoured paparazzi photos, Instagram, and red carpets from January 1 to now, and below you'll find (and be able to shop) the fruits of my labor. Keep scrolling to see celebs such as Dakota Johnson and Zoë Kravitz wearing the latest and greatest from Saint Laurent, Gucci, and Bottega Veneta, to name a few.

Loewe Flamenco Chain Bag

(Image credit: @hoskelsa)

Loewe's new Flamenco Chain Bag has become a quick celebrity favorite (Elsa Hosk included). The brand's signature doughnut chain adds a chic, dressed-up touch to the unstructured bag.

On Elsa Hosk: Saint Laurent coat and jeans; Alaia 55 Cut-Out Boots ($2470); Loewe Flamenco Small Leather Clutch ($3550)

Loewe Flamenco Small Leather Clutch in Black $3550 SHOP NOW

Loewe Flamenco Leather Clutch in Sahara $3550 SHOP NOW

Loewe Flamenco Leather Shoulder Bag in Dark Burgundy $3550 SHOP NOW

Saint Laurent Blake Pumps

(Image credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Saint Laurent has undoubtedly had a hand in making sky-high heels a thing again, and Zoë Kravitz just wore the Blake pumps, which are picking up where the brand's sleek Lee heels left off.

On Zoë Kravitz: Saint Laurent Cut Out One Piece Swimsuit ($770), Draped Pencil Skirt in Shiny Jersey ($2350), and Blake 110 Patent Leather Slingback Pumps ($1150)

Saint Laurent Blake Croc-Effect Leather Slingback Pumps $1175 SHOP NOW

Saint Laurent Blake 110 Patent Leather Slingback Pumps in Black $1150 SHOP NOW

Khaite Bruna Dress

(Image credit: Aissaoui Nacer/Backgrid)

Kendall Jenner's elegant style is the perfect match for Khaite's Bruna dress. She paired the off-the-shoulder style with The Row heels in Paris.

On Kendall Jenner: Khaite Bruna Dress ($1980); The Row Olivia Pumps ($1090)

Khaite Bruna Off-The-Shoulder Gathered Stretch-Jersey Maxi Dress in Black $1980 SHOP NOW

Khaite Bruna Off-Shoulder Crêpe Maxi Dress in Cream $1980 SHOP NOW

The Row Dalia Baguette Bag

(Image credit: Getty Images/Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin)

It can feel like every The Row bag is an It bag, and the brand's new Dalia Baguette Bag is next up. It's chic and timeless and a reasonable price point for a designer bag.

On Emily Ratajkowski: The Row Dalia Shoulder Bag ($1990)

The Row Dalia Leather Shoulder Bag in Ivory $1990 SHOP NOW

Attersee Sculpted Mini Dress

(Image credit: Shuttershock)

Attersee is the on-the-rise luxury brand fashion people have fully embraced. The brand's Sculpted Vest is wildly popular, as is its Sculpted Mini Dress, which Kirsten Dunst just wore on the red carpet.

On Kirsten Dunst: Attersee Sculpted Mini Dress ($895); Jennifer Behr Wide Velvet Bow Hair Clip ($150)

Attersee The Sculpted Mini Dress in Black $895 SHOP NOW

Attersee The Sculpted Mini Dress in Ivory $795 SHOP NOW

Miu Miu Polo Shirt

(Image credit: Backgrid/Mega)

Miu Miu can be partially credited for the comeback of polo shirts, and Hailey Bieber just proved it. She wore a long-sleeve striped one with a miniskirt and loafers—the perfect outfit if you ask me.

On Hailey Bieber: Miu Miu shirt and skirt; Dries van Noten Leather Loafer Pumps ($680)

Miu Miu Cotton Jersey Polo Shirt in Mustard/Cream/Blue $1390 SHOP NOW

miu miu Cotton Piqué Polo Shirt in Red $1120 SHOP NOW

Gucci Jackie Notte Mini Bag

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Celebrities love Gucci's Jackie Bag, Dakota Johnson included. She's been wearing the new Notte Mini iteration in burgundy (the color to buy) everywhere.

On Dakota Johnson: Gucci jacket and Jackie Notte Mini Bag ($3900); Tom Ford dress; Bottega Veneta Veneta Boots ($3000)

Gucci Gucci Jackie Notte Mini Bag in Gucci Rosso Patent Leather $3900 SHOP NOW

Gucci Jackie Small Shoulder Bag in Gucci Rosso Ancora $3200 SHOP NOW

Gucci Jackie Notte Mini Shoulder Bag in Black Patent Leather $3900 SHOP NOW

Loewe x On Cloudtilt Sneakers

(Image credit: TheHollywoodFix.net/Backgrid)

Loewe's collaboration with On sneakers is a good one, and Jennifer Lopez just got her hands on a pair. She wore them with leggings, but the sleek trainers are cool enough to wear with a variety of outfits.

On Jennifer Lopez: Beyond Yoga leggings; Loewe x On Cloudtilt Sneakers ($490)

Loewe x On Cloudtilt Stretch Recycled-Knit Sneakers in Light Blue $490 SHOP NOW

Loewe X on Cloudtilt Sneakers in Wild Rose $490 SHOP NOW

Loewe x On Cloudtilt Stretch Recycled-Knit Sneakers in Beet Red $490 SHOP NOW

Jacquemus La Robe Castagna Minidress

(Image credit: Getty Images/Mega)

Jacquemus's stunning La Robe Castagna dress is selling out everywhere (especially in red, of course—which is currently sold out, of course). Kylie Jenner undoubtedly made a case for why when she wore it to the brand's most recent show.

On Kylie Jenner: Jacquemus dress, shoes, bag, sunglasses, and jewelry