Out of all of the Elegant Boot Styles for Autumn, These 5 Pairs Look Best With Jeans

Not all boots work with different jeans silhouettes, so I'm here to show you the best matches made in sartorial heaven.

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influencers wearing jeans and boots
(Image credit: @nlmarilyn @anoukyve @lenafarl)
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As someone who loves bare toe season and will wear flip flops until the fear of frostbite arrises, I sometimes struggle when it comes to wearing boots. Don't get me wrong, buying a new pair of autumn boots is one of my favourite tasks (along with bags, jackets and a winter coat, for that matter) but with so many styles, how is anyone supposed to know which boots to buy? It can become a bit of a minefield. That is probably why, as a stylist, one of my most-asked questions from my friends is: "which boots can I wear with [insert jeans type here]".

Even as a fashion editor of 15 years, it can still be tricky to figure out the right boots to wear with my favourite barrel-leg jeans when I'm in a rush to catch the train. But after years of testing out different pairings, I wanted to share the 5 key boots for autumn/winter 2026, along with inspiration for the particular jeans types they work best with, thanks to the help of some of the most stylish women on Instagram. So whether it's an extreme pointed-toe with straight-leg jeans or cowboy boots with flares, consider this your guide to the new season boots to wear with your much-loved denim collection.

1. Extra Pointed-Toe Boots

Marilyn wearing boots

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Style Notes: Marilyn [pictured above] is one of my favourites to follow for endless outfit inspo, and she never fails to make basics look so damn good. Here, she adds an extra pointed-toe boot to her blue straight-leg jeans, and see how it elevates them? The more pointy, the better (witchy connotations welcome).

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2. Slouchy Boots

Lena wearing ruched boots

(Image credit: @lenafarl)

Style Notes: Slouchy, ruched boots were seen on the Chloé AW26 runway worn over the knee with jeans or leather trousers tucked in. Of course everyone is quick to try out the look, and Léna was one of the first I spotted wearing knee-high iterations with straight-leg jeans. Cigarette and slimmer pairs will also work perfectly with this one.

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3. Western Boots

Emili wearing western boots

(Image credit: @emilisindlev)

Style Notes: Between rodeo-style big buckle belts at Burberry and checkered shirting at Chloé, the Wild West is back this season. The starting block to try it out? Western boots, of course. Emili wears her pair with slightly flared jeans [above] but I also love them with wide-leg or horseshoe silhouettes (very on brand).

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4. Animal Print Boots

Linda wearing animal print boots

(Image credit: @lindatol_)

Style Notes: Every walk of the animal kingdom is making its way into our wardrobes this season—including deer, tiger, snake and classic leopard—and I'm more than happy about the situation. A printed boot will add interest to any denim wash, so go wild and try them out with your favourite jeans.

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5. Sleek Suede Boots

Anouk wearing suede boots

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Style Notes: First things first, when it comes to suede—be it a jacket, bag or in this case, boots—make sure you invest in a good suede protector spray. I've ruined far too many pairs, and learnt my lesson, so this season I'll be taking care of my suede ankle and knee-high boots to wear them like Anouk, with high-rise jeans.

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Harriet Davey
Freelance Fashion Editor

Harriet Davey is a freelance fashion editor who has been part of Who What Wear's extended team since 2017. She previously worked in print at Look magazine and has since worked across print, digital and social for many other titles, including British Vogue, Stylist, Grazia, Refinery29 and Marie Claire. Also a stylist, Harriet has had the pleasure of producing cover shoots and editorials along with commercial shoots for brands including Boux Avenue, Watches of Switzerland, Benefit Cosmetics and Revolution. To add to this, Harriet also works in live TV styling for ITV’s This Morning.