Too Cold for Summer Clothes, Too Warm for Winter—These Are the Transitional, Autumn Pieces I'm Wearing Right Now
In her latest column for Who What Wear UK, editor-in-residence Blanca Miró Scrimieri is saying goodbye to summer and gearing up for a cosy autumn. Keep scrolling to see the pieces that she's wearing whatever the weather.
Blanca Miró Scrimieri is a Who What Wear UK editor-in-residence and a Barcelona-based stylist. As the founder of fashion brand La Veste and co-founder of sunglasses line Delarge, her expertise lies in design, creative direction and brand building. Although you may know Miró from her collaborations with luxury fashion houses, it is likely her distinctive street style and outfit curation have brought her Instagram profile to your attention. When she isn't attending fashion week or behind the scenes at La Veste, you can also find her curating chic tablescapes at @blanca_a_table.
I’m tired of summer clothes. There, I said it. It’s still almost 35 degrees in Barcelona and I’m already sporting clothes that I absolutely shouldn’t be wearing yet. Long trousers, loafers, little jackets—basically anything that makes me feel like summer is over, even though the weather clearly has other plans.
Don’t get me wrong, I love summer. I love getting dressed in two minutes, living in a swimsuit, wearing the same sandals every day and not having to think too much about anything. But after three months of it, I’m done. By September I start missing clothes, and I mean actual clothes. I want trousers again. Socks with loafers! A shirt under a knit! Jackets, and belts over things. Simply more layers. I've missed opening my wardrobe and having options that don’t involve bare legs.
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The funny thing is, I do this every year. September arrives and something changes in my head, completely independently of the temperature. I see the first autumn pieces arriving in shops and suddenly everything I’ve been wearing all summer feels wrong. My sandals start annoying me, and I don’t want to see another linen dress. Even my favourite summer pieces need a little break from me.
So, I’ve already started cheating. Of course, there are limits. I’m not walking around Barcelona in a wool coat and knee high boots at 35 degrees, but I am definitely dressing slightly too warm and accepting the consequences. And then, of course, there are the things I’m impatiently waiting for. Velvet trousers, tartan skirts, proper knits, tights, scarves, coats. All of the clothes that make getting dressed fun again because you can actually build an outfit instead of just trying to wear as little as possible.
Maybe that’s what I’m really tired of. Not summer itself, but summer dressing. I’m ready to play with clothes again. Ask me again in February and I’ll probably be dreaming about bare legs and sandals. But right now? As far as my wardrobe is concerned, summer is officially over, and I couldn't be happier.
Creative Director and Co-Founder, La Veste and Delarge
Blanca Miró is a Barcelona-based creative director and co-founder of fashion brand La Veste and eyewear label Delarge. Known for her playful approach to colour and unexpected styling combinations, she blends vintage influences with modern silhouettes. Her work moves between fashion, interiors and personal storytelling, always guided by instinct and a love of contrast.