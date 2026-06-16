We’ve all heard of those fashion rules we’ve deemed “dated” and arbitrary, but there are some tried-and-true ones we can come back to. Taylor Swift seems to agree. While heading to her go-to recording studio in NYC last night, Swift was spotted wearing an accessory-color trend that I, personally, haven’t worn since middle school. However, she made it look exceptionally cool.
Swift sported a chic beige polo shirt with high-waisted blue jeans, styled with a pair of tan block-heel sandals by Gucci. The aforementioned accessory-color trend she wore was in the form of matching accessories (in this case, cognac leather). Her vintage Chloé Penelope bag was the exact hue of her belt and Gucci sandals. While I know that matching accessories is a somewhat dated fashion rule, people are unsubscribing to the limitations of following and breaking said rules, and Swift is a prime example of what it looks like to just wear what you feel is right. She looks polished, chic, and playful rather than cringy, like I did in middle school.
Keep scrolling to re-create Swift's look if you’re into matching your accessories to your shoes, and shop similar items.
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