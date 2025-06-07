Absolutely Everything You Need to Know Before You Get a Spray Tan

Whether it’s the height of summer or the depths of winter, there’s one thing about me that remains constant—my pale complexion. Yes, as a very fair-skinned beauty editor who is passionate about sunscreen application, my limbs have very little chance to accrue even the slightest hint of bronze. For the most part, though, I’m happy to embrace my pastiness (I’ve had enough fake tan mishaps for it to not warrant the effort) but there’s no denying that summer’s arrival always has me craving a little extra glow. But if you’re not exactly skilled in the self-tan department like me, then what other options are there for safely achieving sun-kissed skin? Enter: the spray tan.

Perfect for special occasions or big events, so many people I know swear by spray tans for the fact that they’re fast, expertly-applied, and can be personalised to your skin tone and tastes. However, I know that for a lot of people (myself included) the idea of stripping off in front of a stranger is less than appealing. So, I wanted to find out exactly what a spray tan involves, how long it lasts, and what the pros and cons are.

Ahead, I caught up with James Harknett, Three Warriors Global Creative Artist, and Sophie Evans, St. Tropez's celebrity tanning artist, who between them have tanned the likes of Daisy Edgar Jones, Ashley Graham and Bella Hadid, to get their ultimate spray tan tips.

What Is a Spray Tan?

Typically, there are two methods of spray tan—one is done in a booth via a machine and the other is done by a tan technician or therapist using a special spray gun. Whichever you opt for, both spray tans contain something called dihydroxyacetone (or DHA) which is a sugar molecule and tanning agent that interacts with the amino acids in your skin and causes the surface level to temporarily deepen in colour.

The most popular choice, and the one that will give a more personalised finish, is the spray gun. And if you’re opting for this then most appointments will start with a consultation with your tanning artist. “You should use this time to explain what type of look you’re after, in terms of depth, what self-tans you have used before and if you liked the end result, and when you want to shower off the solution,” explains Evans. “This information is so important so that we can choose the right solution for your skin type and lifestyle.”

How Does a Spray Tan Work?

Once the tanning artist has decided on the best formulation for you, it’s time to get started. You’ll be asked to tie up your hair, remove any jewellery, and there will be disposable underwear provided if you wish to use it. Your therapist will then apply a moisturiser or barrier cream to any areas that can be trickier to tan. “The elbows, knees, hands, feet and any severe dry areas to prevent the tan darkening in those areas,” explains Evans. You’ll then step into the tanning booth, if you’re in a salon, or a pop-up tanning tent to get started.

“The tanning solution that is right for you will then be airbrushed on in multiple light layers,” says Evans. “We normally spray the whole of the front first, then the whole of the back, then the sides, and repeat the whole process. We’ll then spray feet and hands with the face last.” If you have any tan lines to conceal or want some contouring, a darker tanning solution is then sprayed on using a smaller and more precise airbrush. The total time taken? Around 5 minutes—it’s that fast.

Once your therapist has checked that your tan is dry, you might be asked to wear a robe for a few minutes before getting dressed and then your after care information will be provided. “This includes being advised when to take your first shower, which is so important as it’s when that guide colour is removed to reveal your final result,” explains Evans. From the initial consultation to being dressed and ready to leave, Evans estimates the treatment taking around 20 minutes.

Does Your Face Get Sprayed During a Spray Tan?

While colour to your face will be applied last during a spray tan, whether or not you want it sprayed is totally up to you. “Having your face sprayed gently can be an instant radiance boost and, if you have a trusted therapist who uses a professional solution that suits your skin tone, it can give incredible results,” says Harknett. However, if you do prefer to tan your own face at home then your therapist will work to fade the tan down the neck and leave your face alone.

Do You Wear Anything During a Spray Tan?

Simply put, it’s down to you. Wherever you are getting tanned should provide disposable underwear, but Evans points out that “whatever you wear, you will have tan lines”. For some people, this is the aesthetic that they want, so Evans recommends bringing a bikini along with you. “However, you can go commando—which is the most popular—so that there are zero tan lines,” she explains.

As for what to wear to your appointment, Harknett suggests something loose and flowing. “Ideally, go braless so that once you’re developing in your tan the straps won’t get hot and rub against the skin causing patchy colour,” he advises. Another tip? Harknett suggests asking your therapist to apply some talc over your feet if you’re putting socks back on, but flip flops make a great choice for footwear post-appointment.

How Long Does a Spray Tan Last for?

Like most things, the longevity of a spray tan will be different for everyone. However, Evans rates them as having the potential to last the longest out of all self-tanning methods if they’ve been applied correctly. “You need to have been sprayed with multiple light layers, and not just one or two heavy coats—just like how your nails are painted at a salon,” she explains. Generally, though, with the correct application and following the aftercare, you can expect a spray tan to last for around 10 days.

What to Do Before a Spray Tan

The preparation before your spray tan appointment can make or break a great glow. “It’s essential to get the prep right but, surprisingly, endless days of exfoliating beforehand won’t do your tan any favours,” says Harknett. Instead, Harknett suggests gently exfoliating around 12 hours before your spray tan appointment and then leaving your skin totally bare and free from any body lotions, moisturisers or oils.

“Hair removal is also a vital thing to time effectively,” explains Harknett. “Waxing and shaving strip the skin and leave pores open which mean that the colour applied can sit in them and look noticeable.” He suggests shaving 24 hours before your spray tan appointment, and waxing best even longer to prevent the wax leaving behind any barrier on the skin.”

What to Do After a Spray Tan

For your spray tan to last as long as possible, it’s crucial to follow your therapist’s specific aftercare instructions. However, there are some things to do and not to do for the best results. Evans suggests using lukewarm water rather than hot for the first shower, and Harknett goes as far as to say avoid long soaks in the bath and keep showers short and cool for the entirety of the time that you’re tanned.

In terms of maintenance, Evans recommends moisturising daily with a non-oil-based lotion. “Oils can make the skin more susceptible to exfoliation, so be really gentle with your skin and avoid rubbing,” she says. And, if you exercise regularly, and wear tight clothing that can rub then try applying some talc or barrier cream to areas around your sports bra or tops of your leggings where the tan might fade faster.

“Generally, your face, hands and feed will fade off the quickest, so it’s a good idea to invest in a separate face self-tanner for reapplication,” suggests Evans. Tanning drops that can be mixed with your moisturiser are a great option, or a lightweight tanning mist for easy touch-ups.

What Are the Negatives of a Spray Tan?

Given that a professional has done all of the hard work in terms of the application, and that you’ll have clear instructions for caring for your tan afterwards, I was keen to know if either expert thought that there were any downsides to spray tan.

“It’s probably not the most economical option—spray tans are the most expensive way to get a tan,” says Evans. Yes, while you can get multiple applications out of one bottle of self-tan, just one spray appointment might set you back anywhere from £30 to £60, with prices fluctuating wildly depending on where in the country you’re based and what salon you’re going to. Plus, the obvious, that some people might feel nervous about having to strip off. “Someone does have to see you naked for a spray tan, but a good tanner is looking at your skin and not your overall body so you shouldn’t feel intimidated,” explains Evans.

Ultimately, a spray tan is one of the fastest ways to fake a safe glow with even coverage, great longevity, and a truly personalised level of bronze. For special occasions and tanning novices, it makes perfect sense.

