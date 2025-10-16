Jasmine Tookes Opened the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show With a Bump-Baring One-Piece and This Glowy Body Oil

Yep, my jaw is still on the floor since witnessing the pink, jewel-encrusted magic that is the 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. The looks! The wings! The blowouts! All of it was sensational from the moment Jasmine Tookes floated down the runway wearing a golden netted one-piece, her gorgeous baby bump on full display. The model clearly had an extra glow about her, one that shines from the inside out; still, her skin alone was practically radiating from my TV screen, thanks to the shimmery body oil she wore from head to toe.
The oil in question, of course, is the Golden Hour Glow Body Oil from Brunel, the bodycare brand Tookes launched this summer. The lightweight, fast-absorbing formula gives skin a healthy, sun-kissed glow that has impressive longevity—you know, just in case you have a runway show to open in the evening. Tookes actually soft-launched the oil at last year's VS show, even sharing sneaky samples with models backstage who begged to know how she appeared so glowy. Now? The antioxidant-rich oil deserves an official moment in the spotlight.
"Opening the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show the same year Brunel launched is a dream come true," Tookes says in a press release. "As a model, I know that you’re never truly ready without a body glow. Walking the runway head-to-toe in Brunel, the glow, the scent, the feel, it’s confidence in a bottle."
Below, browse more photos of Tookes's backstage bodycare prep (applied by none other than Dame Pat McGrath, as if the body oil debut could get even more iconic), and shop the runway-ready formula for sun-kissed skin around the clock.
Shop Brunel Body Oils
Brunel
Golden Hour Glow Body Oil
Brunel
Awakening Body Oil
Brunel
Renewal Hair and Body Oil
More Glowy Body Oils to Shop
Sol de Janeiro
Glowmotions Glow Body Oil
Fenty Beauty
Body Lava Body Luminizer
Nuxe
Huile Prodigieuse Shimmering Dry Oil
Tom Ford
Mini Soleil Blanc Shimmering Body Oil
L'Occitane
Instant Golden Glow Shimmering Body Oil
Patrick Ta
Major Glow High Shine Nourishing Body Oil
Opening image: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images
Jamie Schneider is Who What Wear’s senior beauty editor based in New York City. With over seven years in the industry, she specializes in trend forecasting, covering everything from innovative fragrance launches to need-to-know makeup tutorials to celebrity profiles. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English before moving to NYC, and her work has appeared in MindBodyGreen, Coveteur, and more. When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty finds, Jamie loves scouting vintage boutiques and reading thrillers, and she’s always down for a park picnic in Brooklyn.