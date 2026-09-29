If you're into skincare, you'll know nothing beats a professional LED treatment during your favourite facial. Don't get me wrong, I love an at-home LED mask as much as the next person, and although I've tried so many different models, I've been loyal to my Dr Dennis Gross LED mask for years now. However, LED devices used in professional skincare treatments are often much more powerful than at-home devices because they deliver higher light intensity.
A leader in professional LED treatments is Dermalux, and you'll often spot the brand's high-tech machines in top skincare clinics. (We're big fans of the Dermalux Flex MD.) So, when I heard Dermalux had launched an at-home mask designed to deliver the same clinically proven technology behind the brand's professional devices, I knew I had to try it right away.
Dermalux LED Face Mask, Reviewed
Dermalux
LED Face Mask
Specifications:
- Dermalux Off-the-Skin Technology™
- Three wavelengths (red, near-infrared and deep near-infrared)
- Ten-minute treatment time
- Adjustable straps
- Flexible silicone design
- Silicone cushioning around the eyes
- Remote control
- USB-C charging cable
- Storage bag
- User guide
Pros
Comfortable to wear
Quick and easy to use
Combines three powerful wavelengths
Delivers even coverage of light
Cons
Doesn't offer blue light, which can be good for blemishes or acne-prone skin
Some LED masks have a shorter treatment time
The Technology
These days, so many LED masks are available—so when a new one launches, I want to know what sets it apart. In my opinion, it's the tech that makes this Dermalux mask top-tier. The mask features the brand's Off-the-Skin Technology, which ensures the mask delivers even light coverage at the optimum distance, unlike other masks that sit directly on the skin, allowing more efficient light delivery. Combine this with the red, near-infrared and deep-infrared wavelengths, and this easy-to-use device delivers the ideal ten-minute treatment to help activate the skin's natural repair and renewal process. The flexible design covers the entire face, and with consistent use, the device can smooth, firm and revive the complexion, evening out your skin tone and supporting healthy microcirculation.
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How to Use
As a beauty editor, you might think I'm partial to a ten-step skincare routine, but in reality, I'm as lazy as it gets. I want products that are quick, efficient and easy to use, which is why, if I'm being honest, I don't often reach for high-tech skin tools. I mean, who can be bothered to set them all up? Luckily, the Dermalux mask couldn't be simpler. Once the device is fully charged, all you have to do is slot the strap into place, adjust the mask to fit your face and press the button on the remote control. Then, sit back, relax and let it do its thing. The device automatically turns off after the ten-minute treatment, so you don't even have to set a timer.
The Verdict
Truth be told, I've only good things to say about this LED mask. Of course, with any LED device, it takes time (and consistency) to see results, so whilst I can't yet comment on any major differences in my skin, what I can say is that if you want a high-quality, easy-to-use, comfortable, powerful LED treatment in the comfort of your own home, Dermalux would be my first choice.
Whilst the technology truly sets it apart from other models, the lightweight, flexible design and silicone cushioning around the eyes really stood out to me, as it meant the mask was comfortable to wear, so I found myself reaching for it more frequently. As I've learnt over the years, to get the best results from an LED mask, it's important to find one you actually want to use.
If I had to find a downside (and this is really me nitpicking), I found that the mask was ever so slightly loose on my chin; however, thanks to the Off-the-Skin Technology, I trust that the treatment is reaching my skin safely and effectively.
Of course, if blemishes are your main concern, you may benefit from an LED mask which offers blue light therapy, but if your focus is skin rejuvenation, this mask is an excellent choice. Yes, it's an investment, but compared to an in-clinic treatment, the cost per wear speaks for itself.
Shop the Dermalux LED Mask
Dermalux
LED Face Mask
If you want an LED mask that truly delivers, Dermalux is definitely the way to go.
Dermalux
Flex MD
If you really want the in-clinic experience, the brand also offers an impressive LED device designed for professional and home use. The Flex MD features three wavelengths and a large treatment panel with customisable programmes for both the face and body.
Why Trust Us
At Who What Wear UK, we know that beauty isn’t one-size-fits-all. Our editors have tested thousands of products, including skincare, makeup, hair and nails, over the years and work closely with trusted experts—dermatologists, makeup artists and leading industry insiders—to ensure every guide is well-researched, inclusive and relevant to you.
We focus on formulas that deliver, whether they’re affordable favourites or luxury investments. Our product selection is based on tangible results, ingredient know-how and what we’d truly recommend to a friend.
Grace Lindsay is the deputy beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's deputy beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.