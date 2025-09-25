I'm a Harvard-Trained Derm In NYC—Start This Crucial Step Now for Glowing Skin By December 1

Dr. Michelle Henry

It's no secret that winter can wreak havoc on your skin. I grew up in New England, and every winter, the frigid temps would cause my already-dry skin to become the polar opposite of the glassy, glazed donut look I strive for. Luckily, Michelle Henry, MD, FAAD understands these winter skin woes. She trained at Harvard Medical School in Boston, Massachusetts and practices in Manhattan, New York, so I wanted to get her expert advice on how to maintain a glowy, hydrated complexion year-round.

There's one step in particular she focuses on when it comes to prepping your skin for the upcoming season. "Cold air and dry heat will really strip your skin barrier," she tells me. "So whatever you can do to fortify your skin barrier and make it more robust is going to be important to make it through the season. This includes investing in creams that contain ingredients like ceramides, hyaluronic acid, and niacinamide to help seal your skin barrier and allow it to hold in moisture." TLDR; start focusing on repairing your skin barrier now to have the glowiest skin possible for the holidays.

Dr. Michelle Henry

During our chat, I learned that Dr. Henry is not only an expert in all things skincare, but she's also renowned for elevating the standard of dermatological care for darker skin tones. Black female derms represent only 3% of all dermatologists, so she created a holistic approach specifically for people of color. "Because skin is darker, it doesn't show hyperpigmentation as readily," she explains. "And because of that, a lot of people think it's not sensitive, but it is explicitly sensitive. Coming up with protocols that will allow patients of color to derive the same benefits that lighter-skinned patients get is really important. So much so that we started a research group, and the focus of that group is to help fine-tune treatment protocols and aesthetics for skin of color, which is an area that's been lacking."

Dr. Henry adds that no matter your skin tone, type, or texture, you shouldn't buy into a "one-size-fits-all" approach. "Just because your favorite influencer says something is a good idea doesn't necessarily mean it's a good idea for you," she says. "Your skincare approach should always be personalized and tailored to your needs."

Curious to know the trusted routine Dr. Henry relies on? From a $22 viral lip stain to the pricey, "uber-hydrating" moisturizer she loves, keep scrolling to shop her favorite products.

