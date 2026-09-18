Daisy Edgar-Jones Wore This Exact Fake Tan for Her Natural, Sun-Kissed Glow

Daisy Edgar-Jones stepped out at the Sense and Sensibility premiere with a sun-kissed glow, and this is the exact brand responsible.

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A collage with photos of Daisy Edgar-Jones at the Sense and Sensibility premieres
(Image credit: @daisyedgarjones, @jamesharknett_tan, Getty Images)

Daisy Edgar-Jones is easily our beauty team's biggest celebrity beauty crush. From that fringe to her effortless makeup, we all want to know Daisy Edgar-Jones' beauty tips. And when she stepped out at the London premiere of Sense and Sensibility, it wasn't her stunning hair or makeup that I first noticed. Instead, it was her naturally sun-kissed tan.

Daisy Edgar-Jones behind the scenes getting ready for the Sense and Sensibility London premiere, wearing Three Warriors fake tan

(Image credit: @jamesharknett_tan)

Celebrity tanning artist James Harknett was behind her glow, who tells me he used Three Warriors for her tan ahead of the London premiere. Harknett used the professional tanning mist on Daisy, however, he tells me that it is the exact formula found in the Three Warriors Self-Tanning mousse, meaning we can all achieve the same naturally bronzed look at home.

Daisy Edgar-Jones at the Sense and Sensibility Irish premiere

(Image credit: @daisyedgarjones)

Days later at the Dublin premiere, her glow remains totally flawless, and I've never added a fake tan to my basket faster. The brand is loved by beauty editors, too. I count the Hydrabronze Face Tan Drops as my holy grail to give my complexion a healthy radiance, and it has one of the best colours I've tried out of all the tanning drops I've tried. Now I'll be adding the self-tanning mousse to my routine to revive the glow on my limbs as we head into the colder months.

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Eleanor Vousden
Eleanor Vousden
Beauty Editor, Who What Wear UK

Eleanor Vousden is the beauty editor for Who What Wear UK. She was previously deputy editor at Hairdressers Journal, health writer at Woman & Home and junior beauty editor at Powder. She has also contributed to Wallpaper and Elle Collections.

With a degree in fashion journalism from the London College of Fashion, she has 10 years of industry experience and has been highly commended at the BSME Talent Awards for her work on Powder and also contributed to the title winning Website of the Year at the PPA Awards.

Eleanor’s journalistic focus is providing readers with honest and helpful beauty content. She has interviewed celebrity makeup artists, hairstylists and dermatologists throughout her career, as well as celebrities such as Hailey Bieber, Sarah Jessica Parker and Scarlett Johansson.