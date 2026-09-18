Daisy Edgar-Jones is easily our beauty team's biggest celebrity beauty crush. From that fringe to her effortless makeup, we all want to know Daisy Edgar-Jones' beauty tips. And when she stepped out at the London premiere of Sense and Sensibility, it wasn't her stunning hair or makeup that I first noticed. Instead, it was her naturally sun-kissed tan.
Celebrity tanning artist James Harknett was behind her glow, who tells me he used Three Warriors for her tan ahead of the London premiere. Harknett used the professional tanning mist on Daisy, however, he tells me that it is the exact formula found in the Three Warriors Self-Tanning mousse, meaning we can all achieve the same naturally bronzed look at home.
Days later at the Dublin premiere, her glow remains totally flawless, and I've never added a fake tan to my basket faster. The brand is loved by beauty editors, too. I count the Hydrabronze Face Tan Drops as my holy grail to give my complexion a healthy radiance, and it has one of the best colours I've tried out of all the tanning drops I've tried. Now I'll be adding the self-tanning mousse to my routine to revive the glow on my limbs as we head into the colder months.
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Self-Tanning Mousse
The very same formula in Daisy Edgar-Jones' professional spray tan can be found in this tanning mousse, which delivers a natural-looking, streak-free tan every time.
Three Warriors
Gradual Tan
If you prefer a gradual tan, this formula makes for a great low-effort tan that you can tailor depending on how deep you'd like your tan.
Three Warriors
Hydrabronze Face Tan Drops
If you only try one thing from Three Warriors, make it these. They are by far the best self-tanning drops I've tried, allowing you to build colour gradually by mixing them into your skincare. They also come in two shades to achieve the perfect glow for your complexion.
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Face Tan Water
If you prefer a deeper tan on your face, this tanning mist is the one to go for to look like you've spent two weeks abroad.
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Radiant Complexion Serum
Combining a serum and self-tan in one, this serum is a great way to streamline your skincare routine whilst achieving a radiant glow come morning.
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The Ultimate Tan Routine
This set has everything you need to achieve a flawless glow from head to toe in your tanning routine.
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Beauty Buff Tanning Brush
This handy brush makes all the difference for avoiding streaks or build-up around tricky areas such as your hands and feet, giving you a professional finish.
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Eco-Friendly Tanning Mitt
This plush tanning mitt is a must for applying your tan and avoiding tell-tale product on your palms.
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Exfoliating Scrub
This body exfoliator prep the skin to ensure your tan applies evenly, and is great for removing any stubborn build-up as your tan fades.
With a degree in fashion journalism from the London College of Fashion, she has 10 years of industry experience and has been highly commended at the BSME Talent Awards for her work on Powder and also contributed to the title winning Website of the Year at the PPA Awards.
Eleanor’s journalistic focus is providing readers with honest and helpful beauty content. She has interviewed celebrity makeup artists, hairstylists and dermatologists throughout her career, as well as celebrities such as Hailey Bieber, Sarah Jessica Parker and Scarlett Johansson.