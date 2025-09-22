I've Perfected the Autumn Evening Routine—Here's My Cosy Step-by-Step Itinerary

There's nothing like romanticising the season—here's how our beauty editor does her autumn evening routine, from scent to skincare.

A collage with autumnal beauty products and candles and pictures of cosy autumn interiors and a picture of Jasmine Tookes wearing a face mask
(Image credit: @jastookes, @rikkekrefting, @lucywilliams02)
Jump to category:
Eleanor Vousden's avatar
By
published
in Features

As the nights draw in, I've pledged to make more of an effort to romanticise my autumn evening routine this year. A new season is a great opportunity to give your routine a reset, so I'm welcoming in autumn by bringing the cosiest vibe to my evenings. Naturally, autumn is a time of the year when leaves change their colours, earlier sunsets send the skies ablaze with colour, and we, too, experience a shift.

An evening sun dappled living room with mantlepiece, a wooden mirror and shelving with beauty products

(Image credit: @emmahoareau)

We feel the natural pull to slow down, spend time indoors and swap to restoring rituals. And is there anything better than hunkering down, lighting candles and spending a free evening watching Gilmore Girls? As a beauty editor who enjoys making autumn her whole personality (yes, that includes autumn perfumes, autumn hair trends and autumn nail trends), I think not.

I delight in the idea of cocooning under blankets, relish in spending a little extra time on my skincare routine in the evenings and soaking in a hot, steamy bath before climbing into bed. In my mind, there is no better way to spend a free evening, all while embracing the sentiment of the season.

an unmade bed with brown linen bedsheets

(Image credit: @emmahoareau)

If you want to elevate your autumn evening routine, look no further. I've created the perfect autumn evening itinerary to help you relax, restore and unwind, alongside the best products I love to enhance your skin, body, mind and wellbeing.

The Best Evening Beauty Routine for Autumn

A wooden side table with candles, flowers and a hairbrush

(Image credit: @lucywilliams02)

1. Scent Your Space

Trudon and Loewe candles on top of coffee table books

(Image credit: @rikkekrefting)

First things first, we're setting the tone with scent. As soon as you arrive home or close your laptop for the day, it's time to change into something cosy and mark the start of the evening with a candle. Preferably, an autumnal-coded one to help enhance the cosy vibes. Think warming, enveloping scents like amber, wood or vanilla.

Striking a match to light your candle can become a ritual to signal to your mind and body to switch off, and filling your home with scent can help to unwind from the day and provide gentle, flickering light that perfectly accompanies a nostalgic autumnal film or show. May I suggest Gilmore Girls, You've Got Mail or even a Twilight re-watch? If you've been saving your luxury candle, this is the time to light it.

Shop Candles:

2. Bathtime

A bathroom with a marble bathtub and brass taps

(Image credit: @leatngu)

Now, this step is more than just hopping in the shower. It’s an unhurried pause, and a way to wash away the day and re-emerge softened and restored. Whether you prefer an evening shower or are loyal to a nightly bath, this is your chance to turn your bathroom into a sanctuary where time slows down.

This is the time to reach for your favourite aromatherapy oils, body washes, body creams and body oils to not just leave your skin feeling softened, but to relieve the tension you've carried throughout the day. As you emerge from the steam, wrap yourself in your fluffiest towel or robe, carrying that sense of comfort into the rest of your evening.

Shop Bath Products:

3. Skincare

Jasmine Tookes wearing a copper sheet mask

(Image credit: @jastookes)

Much like how we're approaching our bodycare routine, we're also carving out time for our skincare routine. I love to take my cleanser or cleansing balm and really massage it into the skin. Removing makeup can feel like a chore, but taking an extra minute or two to massage your skin makes it feel more sensorial, and a way to relieve tension in your face (fellow jaw clenchers, I see you). Alongside my nightly skincare routine, I like to add on a few steps that can be done from the comfort of my bed—think a sheet mask, an LED mask and a lip mask to enhance my usual routine of cleanser, serum and moisturiser.

Shop Skincare:

4. Bedtime

A photo of a cosy, unmade bed with an ornate headboard

(Image credit: @lucywilliams02)

A good day starts with a good night’s sleep the night before, and your pre-bedtime routine can make all the difference in the quality of your sleep. Rather than doomscrolling, pick up the book you've been meaning to read and mist your pillowcase with a sleep mist to help encourage a restful night's sleep. Alternatively, some gentle stretching is a great way to unwind (and yes, you can also do that from the comfort of your bed—there's no need to roll out a yoga mat).

Lastly, I'd highly recommend switching out your iPhone alarm for a physical alarm clock and leaving your phone out of reach and on Do Not Disturb mode. Since switching to a sunrise alarm clock, I sleep better and I'm woken up to gentle light, rather than the shrill alarm of my phone. It makes all the difference in regulating my circadian rhythm and helps me rise during the darker mornings.

Shop Bedtime Products:

Eleanor Vousden
Eleanor Vousden
Beauty Editor, Who What Wear UK

Eleanor Vousden is the beauty editor for Who What Wear UK. She was previously deputy editor at Hairdressers Journal, health writer at Woman & Home and junior beauty editor at Powder. She has also contributed to Wallpaper and Elle Collections.

With a degree in fashion journalism from the London College of Fashion, she has 10 years of industry experience and has been highly commended at the BSME Talent Awards for her work on Powder and also contributed to the title winning Website of the Year at the PPA Awards.

Eleanor’s journalistic focus is providing readers with honest and helpful beauty content. She has interviewed celebrity makeup artists, hairstylists and dermatologists throughout her career, as well as celebrities such as Hailey Bieber, Sarah Jessica Parker and Scarlett Johansson.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸