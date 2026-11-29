Welcome to The Empties Edit, a roundup of the products our beauty director Shannon Lawlor finishes to the last drop every month. Shannon tests hundreds of products every year, so only the ones she really adores reach "empty" status. Consider The Empties Edit your definitive shopping list of the best beauty products money can buy.
Working at Who What Wear is both a blessing and a curse. A blessing because it's my actual job to test beauty products, but also a curse because being around the other Who What Wear editors, whose jobs involve scrolling the internet and shopping for a living, means I am constantly surrounded by temptation—and this is no more evident than it is right now, over what we in the industry call peak trading. (Basically, the period between Black Friday and New Year, when we're in a perpetual state of spending.)
To ensure I don't dive into permanent debt, I have put myself on a spending ban post-Black Friday. My Christmas shopping is done, and I simply do not need to buy a single new thing. I have spoilt myself enough this year. The problem, however, is that I decided on this self-imposed ban before assessing my November beauty empties. And frankly, from candles and perfumes to serums and moisturisers, the seven beauty products I finished to the last drop this month are too good for me not torepurchase. So, without further ado, these are the products I'm breaking my spending ban for...
I cannot begin to tell you how over the moon I am that Dries Van Noten beauty products are starting to garner the attention they truly deserve online. Right now, it's impossible for me to open any given social media app and not be served someone raving about a Dries Van Noten product. Whilst I stand by the love the world's chicest lip balms are currently getting, may I also turn your attention to the beauty of Dries Van Noten fragrances? Each one is a feat, but the fact that I finished this whopping 200ml bottle really proves its excellence. I own hundreds of perfumes and probably only finish two or three bottles a year. This one smells like juicy, crunchy grass and damp greenery. It is quenchingly fresh.
2. Beauty Pie x Reena Simon Midnight Cashmere Candle
Beauty Pie candles are some of my all-time favourites, so when I first heard about a Beauty Pie x Reena Simon collab, I was over the moon. Each candle looks like a small work of art, and the scents are absolutely divine. This one is by far my favourite—it is creamy, sweet and coddling whilst maintaining a ribbon of luxurious elegance. Plus, it burns beautifully, lasts an age and the vessel makes for a beautiful ornament after it's burned in totality.
3. Renew + Me Nightly Active Treatment
Renew + Me
Nightly-Active-Treatment
Price shown is monthly subscription.
Those who don't know me well are always shocked to find out that I battle with quite aggressive cystic acne. Every couple of months, my chin erupts into very painful, very large cysts that more often than not result in stubborn pigmentation and irreversible scarring. I lean on injectables where possible to reverse the appearance of the scarring, but I appreciate the single best thing I can do for my acne is prevent it from cropping up altogether. Over the years, I have learned the only way I can really do this is with prescription skincare and/or tablets. This nightly treatment from Renew + Me is the single most effective skincare product I have ever used. Prescribed digitally by a dermatologist, my bespoke concoction contains prescription-only tretinoin (vitamin A) to help manage both my acne and developing fine lines in my 30+ skin. Applied once a night, it takes all of the stress out of my skincare routine and has left me with the best skin of my life.
4. №98 Hydra//Bond Hair Masque
№98 Beauty
Hydra // Bond - Hair Masque
As hair masks go, this one is really unique. It is thick, creamy and feels more like a skincare product than a hair product at first touch. It lacks that silicone-y slip that I have learned to associate with hydrating masks, so while it's not the product you'd lean on for any sort of quick detangling, it's what it's doing to the follicle itself that makes it so impressive to me. After just one use, I started to notice my breakage-prone hair had turned notably more elastic and significantly stronger. On top of that, it smells so good that even two days after washing my hair, the luxe scent was following me around.
5. Sisley Paris Black Rose Skin Infusion Cream
Sisley-Paris
Black Rose Skin Infusion Cream
I have written about Sisley Black Rose extensively on The Empties Edit before, and that is a testament to just how much I use and adore this skincare collection all the time. Yes, it's expensive, but I can safely say that having worked as a beauty journalist for well over a decade, I have never found products quite as good as Black Rose. This moisturiser, in particular, exists in its own league entirely. It is silky and lightweight but delivers next-level hydration, glow and cushiony plumpness that you just can't find elsewhere.
6. Aesop Istros Aromatique Room Spray
Aesop
Istros Aromatique Room Spray
Key notes: Pink pepper, tobacco, lavender
I have recently renovated my bathroom, and a restock of Aesop Istros room spray was one of the first things I bought when the builders left. It looks the part, naturally, but the scent is also a spa in a spritz. With nose-tickling pink pepper, grounding lavender and warming tobacco, it just creates the most welcoming environment. Before every bath or shower, I fill the room with this spray, ready to relax into its glory.
7. Selahatin Mouthwash
Selahatin
Eukalypse Mouthwash
Again, perhaps related to my bathroom renovation, but I have been particularly drawn to chic bathroom products over the past month. A brand I have become wholeheartedly obsessed with is Selahatin. This Swiss oral-care brand creates what are, hands down, the chicest, most elegant toothpastes and mouthwashes I've ever laid eyes on.
Shannon Lawlor is the beauty director at Who What Wear UK. With over a decade of experience working for some of the beauty industry’s most esteemed titles, including Marie Claire, Glamour UK, Stylist and Refinery29, Shannon’s aim is to make the conversation around beauty as open, relatable and honest as possible. As a self-confessed lazy girl, Shannon has an affinity for hard-working perfumes, fool-proof makeup products and does-it-all skincare.