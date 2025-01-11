Forget Everything You've Already Read—These Are the Only 7 Beauty Trends Worth Knowing for 2025

Before we get into this, it's probably worth you knowing that, despite the fact I've built a career around forecasting beauty trends, I very rarely actually follow them. Truthfully, I think this is actually what makes me particularly good at my job as a beauty director. While I love nothing more that scrolling through inspiration of the best hair trends, makeup trends, and nail trends of the year, I am very much a creature of habit when it comes to my beauty choices—and I know I am not alone in this.

It is for this reason that I have committed to making more considered and well reasoned beauty trend forecasts for 2025. Truth be told, fiddly nail art, viral under-eye concealer application techniques, and laborious skincare routines just don't stick, and it's time for us to stop pretending that they do.

As a result of this revelation, I have spent the past three months critically analysing every 2025 catwalk trend, speaking at length to all of the experts in my little black book, and researching every detail of the year's upcoming product launches. The result? A tight, expert-approved edit of the 2025 beauty trends that are actually going to stick. I'm talking lazy-girl-approved hair looks, skincare routines that actually deliver, and everyday makeup that takes seconds to apply. Trust me, you're going to want in.

2025 Beauty Trends

1. Stripped-Back ’70s

Before embarking on this report, I vowed to steer clear of any decade-inspired trends for the reason that they are usually short lived—things like ’60s-esque winged liner and ’90s shimmery lips come and go year after year. However, it would be wrong for me to totally ignore the ’70s inspiration that exists in almost every facet of 2025 beauty trends.

For starters, almost every major upcoming hair trend that has been identified for the year ahead has a very obvious ’70s vibe. "Hair in 2025 is defined by ease and intention, and the ’70s influence is clear—various types of bangs, shaggy cuts, cute bobs, and soft waves," reveals Nata Bumford, hair stylist at Hershesons Belgravia. "The styles are about embracing what you already have and not forcing the hair into shape," she adds. We're talking Chloé-girl lengths, air-dried shags, and natural coils taking centre stage. "You won't have to spend as much time fiddling with styling in 2025—just a little texturising product or styling cream [and] regular trims," she concludes.

As for our faces, you'll be pleased to hear we'll be taking an equally as laid-back, carefree approach to our makeup routines. "The ’70s were all about moving away from the polished perfection of the ’60s and embracing something more relaxed," says Ruby Hammer MBE, makeup artist and beauty expert. "Keep your skin semi-matte and let one shade take centre stage for a monochromatic vibe. Multi-use products are perfect for this—blend onto your eyes, lips, and cheeks, then finish with a simple swipe of mascara. it's understated, fresh, and oh-so-chic." Look towards balmy lip products and multi-use makeup pigments in cool, brown hues for an easy everyday look.

2. Coffee Talk

If you're anything like me, you usually greet the reveal of Pantone's Colour of the Year with a quick tut and an eye roll. The only reason the phrases Peach Fuzz (2024), Viva Magenta (2023), and Very Peri (2022) mean anything to me is because I have written about them at length in years gone by. But when I really think about it, I don't remember peach, magenta or periwinkle making a particular impact on my beauty routine at all in their respective years. But, when Mocha Mousse was named the most anticipated upcoming colour trend of 2025, I made note. Why? Because it's brown—and brown is a colour that works for all.

For the first time in perhaps my whole beauty career, I am seeing the impact of Pantone's Colour of the Year every where I turn—from nail shades and lip gloss to hair tone and blusher. It's official, coffee tones are making a major beauty comeback.

For makeup, brown is likely to replace every other existing hue in your kit. "Once you find your ideal brown, it becomes a timeless neutral that adds depth and dimension without feeling overpowering," says Hammer. Let's face it, brown shades are some of the most versatile, wearable and polished around. "The key to nailing this trend is understanding that everyone’s perfect brown is different—it’s not one-size-fits-all. From soft taupe to deep chocolate, the right shade will depend on your skin tone and undertone."

The main joy about brown makeup looks is that you can't really go wrong, but Hammer suggests there are some failsafe tips: "A wash of a mocha shade across the eyelids is an easy way to create depth. Pair it with a creamy brown-toned lip or a soft flush of coffee brown on the cheeks for a cohesive look."

And as for our hair? You better believe 2025 is the year of the brunette. Yes, rich, coffee-esque brown hues are very much making a comeback. But that's not to say now is the time to throw a load of deep-brown dye onto your bleached lengths—achieving that richness is a process. "A shade I predict that clients will request for 2025 is a cinnamon brunette," says Nicole Kahlani, hairstylist at Hershesons Fitzrovia. "This colour is particularly sought after by my blonde clients who want to transition to brunette. It's essential to maintain a golden hue in the brunette shade without adding red, as red can feel harsher and may wash your client out," she says.

3. Lived-In Looks

When I first identified that grunge was set for a comeback in 2025, I couldn't actually see it taking off. After all, the general beauty mood coming into the year is one of minimalism and wellness-infused freshness—neither of which really lend themselves to grunge. However, upon closer inspection of my inspiration points, I realised that, actually, grunge as we know it isn't on track for a beauty resurgence at all. Instead, we're adopting the lived-in, care-free ethos of grunge and working it into our existing classic looks.

For example, rather than smudging kohl all over your lids to pay direct homage to the trend (although you can absolutely take note from Coach's S/S 25 show if this is up your street), simply embrace the joy of imperfection in every element of your look. "It’s raw, rebellious, and effortlessly cool. It’s about capturing that nonchalant, cool-girl vibe that’s as relevant today as it was in the ’90s," says Hammer. When it comes to makeup, look towards glass-skin glosses and balmy products that can be combined with matte finishes to not only deliver a lived-in finish, but also make application a quicker process.

The best part of this trend, in my opinion, is what is means for our hair. "Avoid big blow-dries and instead embrace air drying to give off an effortless 'woke up like this' look. This pairs perfectly with heavily bleached hair," says Kahlani. And this is something my long, fine, straight, heavily-bleached hair loves to hear. For curly and coily textures, this trend is about leaning into your natural curl pattern and reducing heat styling as much as possible, leaning on curl creams and butters where possible.

What's more? Roots are totally acceptable. "The grunge aesthetic's key is embracing roots instead of opting for a bright and highlighted Scandinavian look. This style highlights the contrast between dark roots and lighter ends. Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen in the 2000s are perfect examples of the undone, elevated, contrast grunge look, ideal for both day and night," adds Kahlani.

4. Purpose-Driven Routines

If the past year has taught us anything it's that excessive skincare routines don't always make for the healthiest skin. I officially declare 2025 the year we say goodbye to social-media-led skincare trends. Read carefully: skincare should never be a trend.

Thankfully, it seems as though many of us are catching onto this and are now looking for skincare products that really pay their dues. So what does this mean for our routines? Products and rituals that actually make a difference to the way our skin looks and behaves. "Investing in a purposeful routine is always the best approach. There is a fine line between having a self-care ritual in your bathroom that you enjoy versus a multi-step routine that easily becomes a chore, so I think finding that balance is key, and because most of us are pressed for time, keeping a relatively simple routine will always be appealing," explains Dr Alexis Granite, consultant dermatologist for CeraVe.

And with wellness proving a key priority for so many of us in 2025, it's only natural that we're going to see this filter into our skincare routines in the way of microcurrent devices, LED masks and potent ingredients. Skincare products that champion wellness don't have to be faddy, after all. "You can still have your wellness moment in three or four steps versus 10," says Dr Granite. "Investing in key products that contain results-driven ingredients such as peptides, retinol and hyaluronic acid will always be on the agenda," she says.

5. Colour Contrasts

Just because things are being stripped back for 2025 doesn't mean we have to give up colour entirely. In fact, colour is set to have quite the moment. The point of difference? It's about honing in on one pop of contrasting colour. "Pick one feature and let it shine. When you try to make your lips, cheeks, and eyes the focal point, it can end up looking overdone. Choose just one area to highlight, whether it’s a bold red lip, a vibrant pop of blush, or a striking coloured eye, and keep everything else pared back to let that colour do all the talking," explains Hammer.

Whether you're wanting to embrace colour contrasts on your nails or face, the tip is to keep everything else as minimal as possible. When it comes to manicures, think all-over, block shades, and for makeup, keep skin fresh-looking and everything outside of the colour pop minimal. "If you're focusing on blush, go for a swipe of coral or fuchsia high on the cheeks and keep lips neutral for balance. For eyes, a solid block of colour or a graphic liner in a single striking hue can make incredible impact," says Hammer.

For those who are lazy, like me, a totally fresh face with a smudge of blue eyeshadow over the lids or a swipe of poppy red lipstick is all it takes.

6. Finishing Touches

I know I shouldn't have favourites, but I do. This is, in my opinion, the most exciting beauty trend for 2025. The crux of it is as such: spend as little time on the bulk of your routine as you want to and find the joy in your finishing touch. This could look like a swipe of winged liner, an iridescent nail polish topper or, my personal favourite, a spritz of a power perfume. The idea is that this final step acts as the pièce de résistance—it should be your hardest working, highest-impact statement.

"It’s about balance," says Hammer. "You’re letting one polished detail—be it your eyes, lips, skin, or fragrance—take the spotlight, while the rest stays fresh and undone."

In 2025, when buzzy new beauty trends are coming in faster than ever before, this is a way for you to take a beat and really find the joy in your routine once again. Decide on your finishing touch and, I promise, the compliments will roll in.

7. Naked Attraction

No-makeup makeup and no-hair hair are two phrases I absolutely detest. If I am spending many hours on my beauty routine to create an illusion that I have, in fact, just rolled out of bed, you can count me out. In my opinion, these are the beauty trends that blur the lines between aspiration and reality too heavily, leaving most of us feeling somewhat grim about our natural states. So, you can only imagine my elation when I discovered that, in 2025, the term effortless means just that—genuinely no effort. This looks like naked, polish-free manicures, hair free from excessive styling product, and mostly makeup-free faces.

For faces, look to moisturising, glow-boosting creams to add radiance and life to your complexion. "Incorporating performance-driven skincare products with skin barrier-boosting active ingredients is a great way to kick-start your natural glow," says Dr Granite.

And rejoice—makeup can truly be phased out (or at least heavily reduced) when it comes to your daily routine. "For a minimal effort routine, a few well-chosen steps are all you need. Curl your lashes and add a hint of mascara—30 seconds and your eyes are instantly more awake. Brows are another must—they frame your face and bring polish even when you’re wearing the bare minimum. Whether it’s a quick brush-through with a tinted gel or defining the arches slightly, they make all the difference," says Hammer. For those who aren't prepared to go totally baseless, a pin-point concealer will do a standup job at disguising blemishes. And this isn't to say you have to ditch your makeup bag entirely, as with everything on this list, this trend is just there for those who want to give it a go.

For hair, I understand things are a little more nuanced—not many of us can leave our hair to air dry and avoid product entirely. However, I truly believe we should take the wins of this trend where we can: less heat styling, heavier focus on nourishing products, and less reliance on post-styling products.