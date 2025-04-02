Confirmed: These Are the Nail Trends Stylish People Will Be Wearing on Rotation This Month

Can you believe that it's already April? I've been waiting for spring for what feels like forever, but now that it's here I am totally unprepared. Sure, my spring wardrobe needs some serious work, but first on the agenda is nail trends.

As a beauty editor who is constantly on the lookout for the latest trends in manicures, I like to think of myself as an expert when it comes to spotting the next big thing. I'm always analysing search terms and browsing some of the best nail artists on Instagram, so you can trust that I'm all over it when it comes to new nail designs and nail art ideas. There are plenty of trends to choose from this April, and if I'm being honest, I'm having a hard time deciding what to go for.

To make my decision even more difficult, I recently caught up with Juanita Huber-Millet, founder and creative director of Townhouse, who shared so many good April nail trend recommendations with me, from April nail colours to fun finishes and more. Below, I've rounded up both of our findings, and have included lots of inspiration pics and product recommendations so that you can recreate these manicure looks at home. Trust me, only the most stylish of people will be sporting these nail trends this month...

5 Stylish April Nail Trends to Try

1. Playful Pastels

First up is playful pastels. According to Huber-Millet, winter's rich tones are making way for soft, joyful pastels this April. "Milky-based pinks and baby blues—popularly coined as 'blueberry milk' and 'strawberry milk'—continue to reign supreme as timeless, wearable shades," she says.

I've been seeing pastel shades all over Instagram as of late, and what I love about this trend is that it can be worn in so many different ways. If you prefer something a little more understated, then opt for a soft pastel pink. However, if you want to make a statement, why not try some pastel nail art like the floral design above?

Shop the Trend:

H&M Nail Polish in Forget Me Not £4 £2 SHOP NOW The perfect pastel blue.

Essie Nail Polish in Mademoiselle £9 £7 SHOP NOW A soft pink will never go out of style.

2. Juicy Hues

Next up is one of my personal favourites. Yep, this April is all about those juicy hues. "Ultra-fluorescent neons are taking a back seat to fresh, juicy hues that feel a touch more refined," explains Huber-Millet. "Instead of electric yellow or highlighter green, expect watermelon pink, tangy tangerine and zesty lime—vibrant yet effortlessly chic, especially for summer escapes."

This is a super fun and fresh way to do colour this season. To get that juicy finish, opt for a sheer polish and apply a high-shine top coat on top.

Shop the Trend:

Manucurist Active Glow Polish, Raspberry £16 £13 SHOP NOW This polish adds a sheer, juicy hue to the nails.

Nails Inc. Glow and Grow Nail Growth Treatment £9 £7 SHOP NOW Not only does this polish add a glossy, juicy finish, but it also helps to strengthen the nails.

3. Neon Micro French Tips

If you are keen to give neon shades a go this April, I think I just found the chicest way to do so. Yes, all my favourite nail artists are doing micro French tips in bright neon shades this season. The key to this trend is to keep your French tip as thin as possible for a subtle pop of colour.

No matter what neon shade you're into, this manicure is bound to earn you compliments. I think this might have to be my April mani of choice.

Shop the Trend:

H&M A.S.A.P. Quick Dry Nail Polish in Forrest Jump £6 £3 SHOP NOW Neon green is so fun for spring.

Essie Nail Polish in Watermelon £9 SHOP NOW Hot pink to make everyone wink.

4. Creamy Cotton Shades

If bright colours and pastel hues aren't your thing, not to fear, as there are plenty of minimalist nail ideas to try this month. My top pick? Creamy cotton hues. While white nails are a classic choice for the warmer months, I love this softer take on the trend. The colour is a lot creamier and milkier, and reminds me of soft cotton clouds floating through clear blue skies.

One look on Instagram and you'll notice that this subtle shade is taking over. Yep, as a nail trend expert, I have no doubt that we will be seeing it everywhere this April.

Shop the Trend:

Dior Vernis Nail Polish in Muguet £25 SHOP NOW So chic.

Essie Nail Polish in Sand Tropez £9 SHOP NOW I can't wait to wear this shade on my upcoming holiday.

5. Pearlescent Finishes

Finally, for those of you who like something a little bit extra, why not try pearlescent nails? "While high-shine nails will always have their place, this season is all about soft, pearlescent luminosity," says Huber-Millet. "Expect iridescent, chrome-like sheens that feel fresh, ethereal, and subtly enchanting."

The best bit about this trend is that you can add a pearlescent top coat to any nail colour, so you can really make it your own this season.

Shop the Trend:

H&M Nail Polish in December Dawn £4 SHOP NOW H&M has some seriously stylish nail polishes on site right now.