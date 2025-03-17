Forget Elaborate Nail Art, These 13 French Tip Manicures Basically Define Springtime Elegance

When it comes to trending spring nail looks for 2025, I’m pleased to say we’re spoilt for choice. From chic spring nail colours to the best spring nail designs, there are so many options to choose between if you want to give your mani a lighter, fresher feel ahead of the warmer weather. For those who want to embrace something classic with a twist, however, in my opinion there’s only one nail look to go for. You need a spring-ready take on French tips.

Offering a softer take on the traditional French tip manicure, these looks channel the mood of the season. That means alongside traditional white tones, expect to find a whole host of colourful iterations embracing all the best pastel shades, as well as subtle floral detailing and playful takes on nail art. To see what I’m talking about, simply keep scrolling.

Spring French Tip Nail Inspiration

1. Mint Julep

@harrietwestmoreland Spring French nail tips

(Image credit: @harrietwestmoreland )

A minty twist on French micro tips.

2. Cherry Delight

@studio.east_ Spring French nail tips

(Image credit: @studio.east_ )

Micro nail art and butter-yellow tips make this a fun choice.

3. Glow French

@harrietwestmoreland French manicure

(Image credit: @harrietwestmoreland)

For traditional with a twist, switch a nude base for a jelly pink polish to create a "glow French".

4. So Shell

@studio.east_ Spring French nail tips

(Image credit: @studio.east_)

Textured tips take this mint green French mani up a level.

5. Blue Skies

@harrietwestmoreland Spring French nail tips

(Image credit: @harrietwestmoreland)

I love how the tip hugs the nail edge on this ice blue set.

6. Micro Blooms

@matejanova Spring French nail tips

(Image credit: @matejanova)

Okay, this is officially the perfect spring French tip mani.

7. Floral French

@freshsetlancaster Spring French nail tips

(Image credit: @freshsetlancaster)

For a twist on nail art, try these floral tips.

8. Matcha Tips

@nailartbyqueenie Spring French nail tips

(Image credit: @nailartbyqueenie)

Matcha green tips and a shimmering base? Just perfection.

9. Ice Cream Ombré

@harrietwestmoreland soft nail trend

(Image credit: @harrietwestmoreland)

Ombré offers a softer take on the two tone look.

10. Pastel Rainbows

@harrietwestmoreland Spring French nail tips

(Image credit: @harrietwestmoreland)

Why pick one shade when you can have them all?

11. Soft Bouquet

@freshsetlancaster soft nail trend

(Image credit: @freshsetlancaster)

This floral take on a soft manicure is the ultimate spring nail art inspiration.

12. A Little Liquorice

@iramshelton Spring French nail tips

(Image credit: @iramshelton)

One for the anti-trend lovers, liquorice French nails offer a statement spring look.

13. Spring Greens

@matejanova Spring French nail tips

(Image credit: @matejanova)

If pastel tips aren’t for you, try this zingy olive tone.

The Best Spring Fresh Tip Nail Products

essie Nail Polish in Salt Water Happy
Essie
Nail Polish in Salt Water Happy

Pastel blue tips scream spring.

Nailberry Oxygenated Nail Lacquer in Minty Fresh
Nailberry
Oxygenated Nail Lacquer in Minty Fresh

For a fresh look, try a soft minty tone.

Rimmel London Super Gel French Manicure
Rimmel London
Super Gel French Manicure in Porcelain

Of course, traditional white is always a chic choice.

Gucci Vernis À Ongles Nail Polish in Peggy Sunburn
Gucci
Vernis À Ongles Nail Polish in Peggy Sunburn

Gucci’s coral polish will see you through to summer.

Manicurist Nail Polish in Pale Rose
Manucurist
Nail Polish in Pale Rose

The perfect French manicure base shade.

Mylee Artiste Nail Brush Kit
Mylee
Artiste Nail Brush Kit

A set of makeup brushes will allow for precise application.

Jazzria Harris
Freelance Fashion & Beauty Writer

Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years of experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing. She has also mastered the art of identifying upcoming nail and hair trends before anyone else. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer and, of course, a great pair of heels (for the extra inches). Jazz has written for publications including Marie Claire, ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.

