Forget Elaborate Nail Art, These 13 French Tip Manicures Basically Define Springtime Elegance

When it comes to trending spring nail looks for 2025, I’m pleased to say we’re spoilt for choice. From chic spring nail colours to the best spring nail designs , there are so many options to choose between if you want to give your mani a lighter, fresher feel ahead of the warmer weather. For those who want to embrace something classic with a twist, however, in my opinion there’s only one nail look to go for. You need a spring-ready take on French tips.

Offering a softer take on the traditional French tip manicure , these looks channel the mood of the season. That means alongside traditional white tones, expect to find a whole host of colourful iterations embracing all the best pastel shades, as well as subtle floral detailing and playful takes on nail art. To see what I’m talking about, simply keep scrolling.

Spring French Tip Nail Inspiration

1. Mint Julep

A minty twist on French micro tips.

2. Cherry Delight

Micro nail art and butter-yellow tips make this a fun choice.

3. Glow French

For traditional with a twist, switch a nude base for a jelly pink polish to create a "glow French".

4. So Shell

Textured tips take this mint green French mani up a level.

5. Blue Skies

I love how the tip hugs the nail edge on this ice blue set.

6. Micro Blooms

Okay, this is officially the perfect spring French tip mani.

7. Floral French

For a twist on nail art, try these floral tips.

8. Matcha Tips

Matcha green tips and a shimmering base? Just perfection.

9. Ice Cream Ombré

Ombré offers a softer take on the two tone look.

10. Pastel Rainbows

Why pick one shade when you can have them all?

11. Soft Bouquet

This floral take on a soft manicure is the ultimate spring nail art inspiration.

12. A Little Liquorice

One for the anti-trend lovers, liquorice French nails offer a statement spring look.

13. Spring Greens

If pastel tips aren’t for you, try this zingy olive tone.

The Best Spring Fresh Tip Nail Products

Essie Nail Polish in Salt Water Happy £9 SHOP NOW Pastel blue tips scream spring.

Nailberry Oxygenated Nail Lacquer in Minty Fresh £17 SHOP NOW For a fresh look, try a soft minty tone.

Rimmel London Super Gel French Manicure in Porcelain £6 SHOP NOW Of course, traditional white is always a chic choice.

Gucci Vernis À Ongles Nail Polish in Peggy Sunburn £26 £22 SHOP NOW Gucci’s coral polish will see you through to summer.

Manucurist Nail Polish in Pale Rose £14 SHOP NOW The perfect French manicure base shade.