Forget Elaborate Nail Art, These 13 French Tip Manicures Basically Define Springtime Elegance
When it comes to trending spring nail looks for 2025, I’m pleased to say we’re spoilt for choice. From chic spring nail colours to the best spring nail designs, there are so many options to choose between if you want to give your mani a lighter, fresher feel ahead of the warmer weather. For those who want to embrace something classic with a twist, however, in my opinion there’s only one nail look to go for. You need a spring-ready take on French tips.
Offering a softer take on the traditional French tip manicure, these looks channel the mood of the season. That means alongside traditional white tones, expect to find a whole host of colourful iterations embracing all the best pastel shades, as well as subtle floral detailing and playful takes on nail art. To see what I’m talking about, simply keep scrolling.
Spring French Tip Nail Inspiration
1. Mint Julep
A minty twist on French micro tips.
2. Cherry Delight
Micro nail art and butter-yellow tips make this a fun choice.
3. Glow French
For traditional with a twist, switch a nude base for a jelly pink polish to create a "glow French".
4. So Shell
Textured tips take this mint green French mani up a level.
5. Blue Skies
I love how the tip hugs the nail edge on this ice blue set.
6. Micro Blooms
Okay, this is officially the perfect spring French tip mani.
7. Floral French
For a twist on nail art, try these floral tips.
8. Matcha Tips
Matcha green tips and a shimmering base? Just perfection.
9. Ice Cream Ombré
Ombré offers a softer take on the two tone look.
10. Pastel Rainbows
Why pick one shade when you can have them all?
11. Soft Bouquet
This floral take on a soft manicure is the ultimate spring nail art inspiration.
12. A Little Liquorice
One for the anti-trend lovers, liquorice French nails offer a statement spring look.
13. Spring Greens
If pastel tips aren’t for you, try this zingy olive tone.
The Best Spring Fresh Tip Nail Products
Of course, traditional white is always a chic choice.
Gucci’s coral polish will see you through to summer.
Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years of experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing. She has also mastered the art of identifying upcoming nail and hair trends before anyone else. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer and, of course, a great pair of heels (for the extra inches). Jazz has written for publications including Marie Claire, ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.