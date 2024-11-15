17 Chic French Tip Nail Ideas That Are Perfect For the Party Season
The Christmas adverts are on TV, mince pies are in the shops and the party invites are rolling on in for the coming weeks, which can only mean one thing: the party season is here, and it's time to plan your party season manicure. The festive season has quickly come around again, and I've been planning my party makeup looks and party hairstyles to see me through a busy social calendar.
Next on my agenda is finding festive manicure ideas. Between this season's trending nail colours and nail art (hello, burgundy nails and chrome French tips) I've had a hard time landing on just one design, but I'm 99% certain I'm going for party French tip nail design. I love a regular French mani, but in an effort to break out of my nail art comfort zone I'm toying with the idea of glitter French tips, a chrome French mani or even a cat eye design to bring a festive touch to my fingertips. Decisions, decisions.
I've been scrolling through my social feeds for the chicest party French tip nail designs and saved my favourites below. From the nail minimalists to the nail art lovers, there's something for everyone below. Scroll ahead for the best party French tip nail idea I've saved.
Party French Tip Nail Ideas
1. Cat Eye French
Cat eye nails (or velvet nails, as they're sometimes known) are making a big comeback, and they look so glossy as a French tip accent.
2. Gold French Tips With Stars
Why not add a bit of sparkle to your French with gold accents and star nail art?
3. Silver Glitter French Tips
Silver glitter makes a great choice to snazz up a regular French mani.
4. Blue Glitter French Tips
I love this wintery take on a glittery French manicure—note the milky white base and icy blue glitter tips.
5. Chrome Textured French
3D nail art is having a moment, and a French tip is a great way to dabble with something a bit different.
6. Subtle Glitter French Tips
If you don't want anything too glitzy, a sheer glitter French tips is a classy and understated option for the party season.
7. Burgundy French Tips
Burgundy French tips are one of winter's biggest nail trends right now, but are eternally stylish for the party season and beyond.
8. Burgundy Nails With Gold French Tips
Just look at how luxurious this manicure is.
9. Gemstone French Tips
A minimal manicure with a gemstone French tip is *chef's kiss*.
10. Micro French Tips
A micro French tip is a great choice for shorter nails, and you can give it a festive vibe by contrasting your go-to colour with a glitter polish.
11. Reverse French Manicure
Turn a standard French mani on it's head by opting for a reverse French tip at the base of the nail bed.
12. Chrome French Tips
Chrome nails are always a chic choice, and look great as a French manicure design.
13. Holographic French Tips
How beautiful are these holographic silver French tips?
14. Tuxedo French
A black tuxedo French is a classic take on nail art for the party season.
15. Silver Reverse French Manicure
A neutral mani with a silver accent at the base of the nails is a minimalist way to ring in the party season.
16. Black and Gold French Tips
I'm totally obsessed with this black and gold nail art idea.
17. Black and Silver French Tips
If you usually opt for a dark manicure colour. why not top it with silver tips?
Shop The Look:
A nail art brush is an essential to get your French manicure looking neat and crisp.
The prettiest party season polish that you'll reach for time and time again.
Press-on nails are a great option if you can't get to the salon (or don't have a steady hand for at-home nail art). How pretty are these glitter ombre French tips?
Price shown is member price.
This deep black cherry hue would look beautiful as a French manicure accent.
This is a thing of beauty for your nails and your dressing table.
Eleanor Vousden is the beauty editor for Who What Wear UK. She was previously deputy editor at Hairdressers Journal, health writer at Woman & Home and junior beauty editor at beauty website Powder. She has also contributed to Wallpaper and Elle Collections with written and styling work.Working as a beauty journalist since 2015 after graduating in fashion journalism at the London College of Fashion, she has been highly commended at the BSME Talent Awards for her work on Powder and also contributed to the title winning Website of the Year at the PPA Awards.Eleanor’s journalistic focus is to provide readers with honest and helpful beauty content. Through words, video and live broadcast, she has interviewed several celebrity makeup artists, hairstylists and top dermatologists throughout her career, as well as celebrities such as Sarah Jessica Parker and Scarlett Johansson. She has a particular interest in finding solutions for acne and eczema, which she has experienced firsthand. She has also amassed a large collection of fragrances and can never say no to a new candle.When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty product or treatments, she’s on the seafront in her hometown of Brighton and Hove, where she lives with her partner and her miniature dachshund.
