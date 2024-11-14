I’m a Pro at Spotting Nail Trends Before They Take Off—5 I Know Will Dominate Well Into 2025

The temperature has dropped, which means winter is on its way. Yep, time to get out those scarves and hats, as those frosty mornings and cold evenings are here to stay for the next few months. Because of this, I spent my weekend switching around my wardrobe and getting my warmest coats and sweaters out of storage, and this week I'm focusing on my winter beauty routine.

I switch things up ever so slightly in November, swapping out my moisturizer for a richer, more hydrating option and booking a haircut and nail appointment before things get full for the festive season. In autumn we saw so many chic nail trends, from deep chocolate brown shades to "cinnamon glaze" finishes, but what nail trends can we expect to see this winter?

I reached out to Ami Streets, a session manicurist and expert in all things nails to ask her what nail shapes, colors, and finishes will be in demand this season. She gave so many great recommendations, everything from subtle nail designs to statement manicures. So, if you're also starting to think about your winter nail appointment, keep scrolling for all the inspo you need...

5 of the Biggest Winter Nail Trends for 2024

1. Soft Almond Nails

I love trying out different nail shapes, from square to oval, but according to Streets, this winter is all about almond nails. "It's time to embrace more natural and elegant forms instead of extreme [nail shapes] this winter," she tells me. "Soft almond shapes are elongating and enhance your natural nail shape and look amazing on longer lengths too."

"This classic look will always be polished and in style whatever the season," Streets says, and I totally agree.

Shop the Trend:

Margaret Dabbs London Crystal Nail File Duo Shop Now Shape your nails with this crystal nail file from Margaret Dabbs.

Beauty Pie Cuticle Therapy Shop Now Price shown is members' price. Don't forget to care for your cuticles too.

2. 3D Accents

We recently rounded up some of our favorite 3D nail designs, and according to Streets, these manicures are on trend for winter. "There’s a style for everyone, from subtle to statement-making with 3D gel design manicures continuing to be super popular this season," she says. "Whether it’s molten metal sculpted shapes, oversized crystal embellishments, or a combination of designs it’s a great opportunity for self-expression and creating an eye-catching nail look."

I don't know about you, but I'm loving these 3D bow designs for the festive season.

Shop the Trend:

Lottie London Nail Gems Shop Now These nail gems are also super cute.

PEUTIER 500pcs 3D Nail Charms Shop Now So fun!

3. Deep Navy Blue

If you want to opt for a simple nail color instead, this season is all about deep navy blue hues. "Give classic black a break to embrace a more modern version of a cool color choice," says Streets. "Navy has been majorly trending on the runway with internet searches for clothing and accessories dramatically higher this autumn and winter, and [this shade] was recently seen on celeb nail muse Hailey Bieber."

"Dark yet chic, this sophisticated shade is still versatile and emulates a wintery night sky," explains Streets. She recommends using the shade "Navy" from Kure Bazaar to get the look at home.

Shop the Trend:

Kure Bazaar Navy Shop Now Such an elegant choice.

Chanel Le Vernis Nail Colour - 127 Fugueuse Shop Now I'll be buying this ASAP.

4. Glass Nails

Forget glass skin, as this season is all about glass nails. This is easily one of my favorite winter nail looks thanks to the clean, polished finish. "This gel-based manicure is created by layering products to achieve an extremely high-shine and glass-like depth and translucency and looks stunning in a multitude of color ways, but especially in a pretty natural sheer pink," explains Streets.

If you're a neutral nail lover, then this is the trend for you.

Shop the Trend:

OPI Mirror Shine Top Coat Shop Now A high-shine top coat is key.

Manucurist Active Shine Treatment Shop Now This treatment protects nails and adds a gorgeous shine.

5. Iridescent Polishes

Last but by no means least, if you want to try something fun this winter, why not opt for an iridescent nail polish? "Choose polishes in sparkling vibrant or rich shades," says Streets. "These [shades] are a softer, more minimalistic option and a contemporary update to a traditional metallic or glitter mani that give a multi-dimensional effect and are the perfect outfit pairing for party season."

This green shade just screams Christmas to me.

Shop the Trend:

Nailberry Oxygenated Nail Lacquer in Glamazon Shop Now Absolutely stunning.

Kure Bazaar Or Rose Shop Now If you want a slightly softer shade, you can't go wrong with pink.

This article originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.